Senior rec program interest survey launches

By

The Williston Recreation and Parks Department invites residents aged 50 and older to participate in a survey to help inform the department how to best meet the the needs of Williston’s growing senior population.

There are three ways to take the survey:

Online at quicksurveys.com/s/Ks7f4D3

Pick up a copy at the rec department office at 7900 Williston Road

Attend a “coffee and survey” session from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, March 16 at the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library at 21 Library Lane.

Responses are confidential. The deadline to submit a survey is March 23.