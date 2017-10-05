October 10, 2017

You are here: Home / Sports / Seahorses slam the Redhawks 27-7
All this weeks Sports Articles

Seahorses slam the Redhawks 27-7

October 5, 2017 By Observer Leave a Comment
Jake Sweeney gets ready to pitch the ball wide during CVU's game vs Burlington High on Friday afternoon in

Jake Sweeney gets ready to pitch the ball wide during CVU’s game vs Burlington High on Friday afternoon in

Jack ZuWallack tries to evade a Burlngton tackler during CVU's game vs Burlington High on Friday afternoon in Hinesburg

Jack ZuWallack tries to evade a Burlngton tackler during CVU’s game vs Burlington High on Friday afternoon in Hinesburg

All this weeks News Articles
Filed Under: News

Speak Your Mind