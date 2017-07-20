By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

With just a few games remaining before the Vermont Legion Baseball tournament, SD Ireland sandwiched a Friday victory and a Sunday sweep around two losses on Saturday.

Two strong pitching performances from SD Ireland starters helped the visitors top Montpelier Post 3 in both games of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Collin Vincent got the win in the first game, allowing two runs on seven hits in a complete game performance, as SD Ireland got the 10-2 victory.

Hank Caswell led the way at the plate with two doubles, one run scored and three RBIs. Hagen Harris added two hits, an RBI and run, while Kyle Leggett drove in two runs. Jacob Murphy and Ian Parent each had an RBI.

In the second game, SD Ireland beat Montpelier 11-1 behind Liam Reiner’s strong performance on the mound, where he allowed one run on five hits over five innings of work and struck out seven.

Jacob Murphy and Hunter Anderson each drove in three runs for SD Ireland, Chris O’Brien and Collin Vincent each had two RBIs and Kyle Leggett also drove in a run.

On Saturday, the OEC Kings (of Orleans, Essex and Caledonia counties) escaped with two tight wins over host SD Ireland.

In the first game, OEC scored five runs in the sixth inning to come from behind and get the win.

Jacob Murphy took the loss, pitching 1/3 of an inning of relief, while he had two RBIs and a run scored on the offensive side of the ball.

Collin Vincent also drove in two runs for SD Ireland, while Chris O’Brien scored three runs.

In the second game, after SD Ireland took an early 1-0 lead, OEC scored runs in the second, third and fifth innings to pull out the win. Tyler Skaflestad took the loss for SD Ireland, giving up five runs (four earned) on nine hits.

Jacob Murphy had a double and an RBI to pace the offense.

On Friday, SD Ireland jumped out to a 9-0 lead after five innings, then held on for the win over visiting Essex Post 91.

Chris O’Brien drove in two runs on one hit for SD Ireland, which scored five runs in the fourth inning to pull away. Jonah Roberts finished with four hits, an RBI and a run scored, while Storm Rushford and Ian Parent each scored twice.

Kyle Rivers allowed six runs (two earned) on four hits in six and 2/3 innings to earn the win, while Jacob Murphy pitched 2/3 of an inning to get the save.