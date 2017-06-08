Scott administration eyes government cutbacks

By

By Erin Mansfield

For VTDigger

Gov. Phil Scott’s top budget writer has asked state agencies and departments to find ways to cut their budgets starting July 1.

Andy Pallito, the commissioner of the Department of Finance and Management, made the request in a letter May 30.

Pallito asked agency secretaries and department commissioners to model what 2 percent, 3 percent and 4 percent in general fund cuts would look like for fiscal year 2018, which starts July 1.

The general fund is the main pot of state money used to pay for the government. The general fund accounts for $1.5 billion of Vermont’s roughly $6 billion annual budget.

Pallito wrote that he made the request in light of a budget shortfall in April, when receipts in the general fund were $3.55 million below projections for the first 10 months of the fiscal year.

Additionally, the fiscal 2018 budget the Legislature passed — which Scott vetoed Tuesday— called for $5 million in administrative savings. Pallito cited the language in that bill, H.518.

The bill, which is not expected to survive the veto, asked the Scott administration to eliminate exempt (non-union) positions, find savings through administrative efficiencies and make contractual reductions, among other things.

“The administration recognizes that this exercise occurs simultaneously with the work your staff is doing for the FY 2017 year-end close,” the letter says. “However, to maximize savings in FY 2018, (the Department of) Finance and Management will plan meetings with agencies and departments on or around the week of June 19.”

Pallito did not respond to several requests for comment Tuesday.

