School district hires first equity, diversity director

July 2, 2020

The Champlain Valley School Board has created a position of director of equity and diversity for the school district and hired Rhiannon Kim to fill the role.

Kim will lead and direct the district’s equity, diversity, and inclusion work.

“The Board acknowledges the need for this position now more than ever to ensure the Champlain Valley School District can meet the goals of its mission for every single student,” board chair Lynne Jaunich said. “We look forward to the experience and expertise that Rhiannon brings to this new role to ensure we can meet those goals. ”

Kim is an experienced equity consultant and adjunct lecturer in the area of implicit bias, trauma-informed practices, social-emotional learning and engaging in collaborative practices and difficult conversations. Her most recent work has been at Mt. Mansfield Unified Union School District, the University of Vermont and St. Michael’s College. Kim received Bachelor of Arts and Masters of Science degrees from the University of Vermont. She is currently enrolled in a UVM doctoral program.

CVU librarian and Racial Alliance Committee advisor Peter Langella served on the search committee.

“Rhiannon impressed me with a commitment to anti-oppressive pedagogy and deep knowledge of the interconnectivity of social justice standards, restorative practices, trauma-informed practices, social-emotional learning and collaborative practices,” he said.

Superintendent Elaine Pinckney added: “I enthusiastically welcome Rhiannon Kim to the leadership team of the Champlain Valley School District. We have much work to do in this area, and we are looking forward to having someone with Kim’s knowledge, experience and expertise guide us in this important work.”