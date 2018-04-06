Savvy Senior: How to write a will

By Jim Miller
Dear Savvy Senior,
Though it may seem hard to
believe, at age 65, I never have
gotten around to making a will, but
I’d like to now. My question is: Do
I need to hire a lawyer to write my
will, or can I do it myself? I want
to get my affairs in order, but I
hate paying an attorney fee if I
don’t have to.
Getting Organized
Dear Getting,
It’s not hard to believe at all.
Fewer than half of American adults
have a will, mainly because they
either haven’t thought about it or
gotten around to it, or they’ve put
it off because they don’t want to
think about dying.
But having a will is important
because it ensures that your money
and property are distributed to the
people you want to receive it after
your death.
If you die without a will, your
estate will be settled in accordance
with state law. Details vary by state,
but assets typically are distributed
using a hierarchy of survivors.
You also need to be aware that
certain accounts take precedence
over a will. If you jointly own a
home or a bank account, for example,
the house, and the funds
in the account, will go to the joint
holder, even if your will directs
otherwise. Similarly, retirement accounts
and life insurance policies
are distributed to the beneficiaries
you designate, so it is important to
keep them up-to-date too.
DO YOU NEED A LAWYER?
Not necessarily. Creating a will
with a do-it-yourself software program
may be acceptable in some
cases, particularly if you’re single
and have a modest bank account.
But if you have significant financial
assets or a complex family
situation, like a blended family or
child with special needs, it’s best
to seek professional advice. An
experienced lawyer can make sure
you cover all your bases, which can
help avoid family confusion and
squabbles after you’re gone.
The National Academy of Elder
Law Attorneys (NAELA.org) and
the American College of Trust
and Estate Counsel (ACTEC.org)
websites are good resources that
have directories to help you find
someone in your area.
Costs will vary depending on
your location and the complexity of
your situation, but you can expect
to pay somewhere between $200
and $1,500 to get your will made.
To help you save, shop around and
get price quotes from several different
firms. And before you meet
with an attorney, make a detailed
list of your assets and accounts to
help make your visit more efficient.
If money is tight, check with
your state’s bar association (see
FindLegalHelp.org) to find lowcost
legal help in your area. Or call the Eldercare Locater at 800-677-
1116 for a referral.
If you are interested in a doit-yourself
will, one of the best
options is the Quicken WillMaker
Plus 2018 software (available at
NOLO.com) that costs $70, works
with Windows personal computers
and Macs, and is valid in every
state except Louisiana.
It’s also recommend that if you
do create your own will, it’s wise
to have a lawyer review it to make
sure it covers all the important
bases.
WHERE TO STORE IT?
Once your will is written, the
best place to keep it is either in
a fireproof safe or file cabinet at
home, or in a safe deposit box in
your bank. But make sure your
executor knows where it is and
has access to it. Or, if a professional
prepares your will, keep the
original document at your lawyer’s
office. Also, be sure to update your
will if your family or financial circumstances
change, or if you move
to another state.
Jim Miller is a contributor to the
NBC Today show and author of
‘The Savvy Senior’ book.
