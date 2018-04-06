Savvy Senior: How to write a will

By

By Jim Miller

Dear Savvy Senior,

Though it may seem hard to

believe, at age 65, I never have

gotten around to making a will, but

I’d like to now. My question is: Do

I need to hire a lawyer to write my

will, or can I do it myself? I want

to get my affairs in order, but I

hate paying an attorney fee if I

don’t have to.

Getting Organized

Dear Getting,

It’s not hard to believe at all.

Fewer than half of American adults

have a will, mainly because they

either haven’t thought about it or

gotten around to it, or they’ve put

it off because they don’t want to

think about dying.

But having a will is important

because it ensures that your money

and property are distributed to the

people you want to receive it after

your death.

If you die without a will, your

estate will be settled in accordance

with state law. Details vary by state,

but assets typically are distributed

using a hierarchy of survivors.

You also need to be aware that

certain accounts take precedence

over a will. If you jointly own a

home or a bank account, for example,

the house, and the funds

in the account, will go to the joint

holder, even if your will directs

otherwise. Similarly, retirement accounts

and life insurance policies

are distributed to the beneficiaries

you designate, so it is important to

keep them up-to-date too.

DO YOU NEED A LAWYER?

Not necessarily. Creating a will

with a do-it-yourself software program

may be acceptable in some

cases, particularly if you’re single

and have a modest bank account.

But if you have significant financial

assets or a complex family

situation, like a blended family or

child with special needs, it’s best

to seek professional advice. An

experienced lawyer can make sure

you cover all your bases, which can

help avoid family confusion and

squabbles after you’re gone.

The National Academy of Elder

Law Attorneys (NAELA.org) and

the American College of Trust

and Estate Counsel (ACTEC.org)

websites are good resources that

have directories to help you find

someone in your area.

Costs will vary depending on

your location and the complexity of

your situation, but you can expect

to pay somewhere between $200

and $1,500 to get your will made.

To help you save, shop around and

get price quotes from several different

firms. And before you meet

with an attorney, make a detailed

list of your assets and accounts to

help make your visit more efficient.

If money is tight, check with

your state’s bar association (see

FindLegalHelp.org) to find lowcost

legal help in your area. Or call the Eldercare Locater at 800-677-

1116 for a referral.

If you are interested in a doit-yourself

will, one of the best

options is the Quicken WillMaker

Plus 2018 software (available at

NOLO.com) that costs $70, works

with Windows personal computers

and Macs, and is valid in every

state except Louisiana.

It’s also recommend that if you

do create your own will, it’s wise

to have a lawyer review it to make

sure it covers all the important

bases.

WHERE TO STORE IT?

Once your will is written, the

best place to keep it is either in

a fireproof safe or file cabinet at

home, or in a safe deposit box in

your bank. But make sure your

executor knows where it is and

has access to it. Or, if a professional

prepares your will, keep the

original document at your lawyer’s

office. Also, be sure to update your

will if your family or financial circumstances

change, or if you move

to another state.

Jim Miller is a contributor to the

NBC Today show and author of

‘The Savvy Senior’ book.