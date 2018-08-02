S.D. Ireland upended in legion semifinals

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

The Colchester Cannons walked off with a 4-3 win over S.D. Ireland on Tuesday in the Vermont Legion baseball state tournament at Castleton University, ending the Williston team’s postseason run.

Chase Carey hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Colchester to the extra-inning win and send the Cannons to Wednesday’s state championship matchup.

Colchester will face Post 91, which is undefeated in the tournament, on Wednesday at Castleton, with the first game starting at 11 a.m. If Colchester wins, the second game will follow at 2 p.m.

Baker Angstman took the loss for S.D. Ireland after giving up one run on two hits in one inning of relief. Hunter Anderson started the game and went six innings, giving up three runs on six hits.

Thomas Vesosky earned the win for Colchester after allowing just one run over two innings of relief. Tyler Daniels got the start on the mound for the Cannons and eventually scored the winning run.

Tyler Skaflestad, Collin Vincent and Jacob Murphy each drove in a run for S.D. Ireland, which scored two runs in the fifth inning and another in the top of the seventh to force the game into extra innings.

S.D. Ireland, which fell on the second day of the tournament to Post 91, needed a win over Franklin County earlier in the day to advance to the matchup with Colchester.

S.D. Ireland earned the 7-2 victory, with Jacob Murphy and Hunter Anderson each driving in two runs. Hank Caswell got the win on the mound, pitching a complete game and giving up two runs on three hits.

With the loss to Colchester, S.D. Ireland ends the season at 21-22.