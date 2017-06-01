Runners raise $40K for Respite House

By

The annual McClure Miller VNA Respite House 5K Fun Run & Jiggety Jog, held this year in Colchester, raised roughly $40,000 to benefit Vermont’s only hospice home.

“Each May, we come together to honor the residents, caregivers and families who have called Respite House home. This year is especially exciting since we’ve moved to our expanded, state-of-the-art Respite House in Colchester, allowing us to care for more of our friends and neighbors than ever before,” said VNA Respite House Administrator Sharon Keegan. “This event is such a beautiful way to celebrate the lives of lost loved ones. We are so thankful to our community for their incredible support of our hospice program.”

Money raised at the Fun Run and Jiggety Jog allows the VNA Respite House to provide hospice care to those who are unable to pay the full fee for room and board. Through this generosity, no one facing a terminal illness is ever turned away due to lack of ability to pay.

Alice Christian of Colchester was the top individual fundraiser with a total of $2,295 raised. Team Irwin took home the award for top team fundraiser with a total of $6,240. Jamie Shearer of Essex won the race for the second year in a row, finishing first overall with a time of 19 minutes 46 seconds. Sara Roberts of Burlington was the first female runner to cross the finish line with a time of 21:21.

For more information on VNA services and programs, contact the VNA at 658-1900 or visit VNACares.org.