Runner champions cause of refugees

Williston teen plans run across Vermont to launch ‘Running for Refuge’

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

As a girl growing up in Williston, Olivia Pintair would listen to her grandparents’ stories about fleeing Hungary in the mid-1950s as the Hungarian Revolution — a populist revolt against the Soviet Union — raged.

She was enthralled by the stories, and as she matured, gained an appreciation for the gravity of her grandparents’ flight to the United States.

Today, Pintair is an incoming senior at Emma Willard School in Troy, N.Y., and her interest in the subject of refugees has grown.

In Albany, she volunteers for an afterschool program for newly arrived children from refugee families. And this summer, she is developing the seeds of what she hopes will be a sustainable non-profit that supports the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants and the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Project.

Pintair’s organization, Running for Refuge, will make its initial splash in Williston next week.

An avid runner, Pintair is a former employee at the Catamount Outdoor Family Center. She recently approached the center about hosting a fundraising and awareness-raising run.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday with 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer and 20-kilometer options. The runs begin at 6 p.m.; day-of-race registration will be available.

Pintair is also training for a planned August run across the width of the State of Vermont. She’s attached an online fundraising page to her efforts with a goal of raising $5,000 for refugee causes.

“I was frustrated with the feeling of helplessness I feel about this issue, and I wanted to figure out a way to make an impact,” she said. “I was brainstorming something I could do that people could get behind. I thought this would be a really cool adventure and a great way to combine one of my passions with a cause I really believe in.”

Pintair plans to partner with her father, Alex, and a classmate to complete the 90-mile run across Vermont relay-style. The trio plans to do it in three to four days on a patchwork of roads and trails that make up the Cross Vermont Trail from Burlington to Newbury.

Pledges can be made through

runningforrefuge.com.

Pintair designed the message of the organization as a contrast between the freedom of running for fun and fitness with the reality of the millions of refugees worldwide who are currently running from their homes to flee wars.

“We run because we like to, but millions of people are running because they have no other choice,” Pintair writes on the organization’s website. “If we are out on a run and get tired, we have the privilege to be able to stop. Not everyone has that freedom.”

She is encouraged by the response to the organization’s website, online fundraising and social media efforts so far this summer. She envisions an organization that continues to host fundraising running races in support of refugees.

“It’s grown in the last few weeks, and I’m really hopeful it can become something bigger,” she said. “This is a first step in that direction.”