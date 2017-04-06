Girl Scouts (L to R) Eve Wilson, Margaret Mathon, Katie Peck, Olivia Yandow, Madison Trutor, Alexandra Maklad and Sydney Glickman (not pictured) created the “Royal Evening” for children as a fund raiser for a potential trip to Italy.
Princess Ella Greer (4) and Mom Lauren work at one of the craft tables during the “Royal Evening” held on Saturday, April 1st at the Williston Federated Church. The event was held by a Girl Scount Troop to raise money for a trip to Italy.
