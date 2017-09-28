Route 2/Route 2A work presses on

By

The Vermont Agency of Transportation continues rehabilitation of Route 2 in Williston this week with work from Boxwood Lane to Millham Court in South Burlington.

The repaving project of Route 2A in Williston from Hurricane Lane to Helena Drive also continues from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Work this week includes:

Final paving on Route 2A from Helena Drive to Hurricane Lane along with abutting side roads that haven’t been completed

Pavement markings following paving operations

Various operations between Taft Corners and the Brownell Road intersection

Signal work throughout the project limits

Shoulder work from the Williston/South Burlington line to Millham Court

Motorists are asked to use extreme caution while traveling through the work zone.