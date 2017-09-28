Route 2/Route 2A work presses on

The Vermont Agency of Transportation continues rehabilitation of Route 2 in Williston this week with work from Boxwood Lane to Millham Court in South Burlington.
The repaving project of Route 2A in Williston from Hurricane Lane to Helena Drive also continues from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Work this week includes:
Final paving on Route 2A from Helena Drive to Hurricane Lane along with abutting side roads that haven’t been completed
Pavement markings following paving operations
Various operations between Taft Corners and the Brownell Road intersection
Signal work throughout the project limits
Shoulder work from the Williston/South Burlington line to Millham Court
Motorists are asked to use extreme caution while traveling through the work zone.
