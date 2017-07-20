Rolling green: local teacher debuts health food truck

By

Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

Streetgreens, a new food truck owned by Williston’s Will Bohmann and his family, made its debut this year, serving healthy, fresh salads, wraps and grain bowls to northern Vermont.

“I missed cooking, I missed doing this for the public,” Bohmann said. “The food truck seemed like a good opportunity, and I wanted to try it out.”

Bohmann spent many years in the food service industry after graduating from the New England Culinary Institute. The father of two spent a lot of time around food trucks and developed an idea for something that he thought no one else offered.

“Looking around at all the different food trucks that were there, all of them had their own things that they were good at, but there was no one that did what we do,” Bohmann said.

Bohmann’s idea was to provide healthy and simple salads and wraps, all prepared from scratch, with as many local ingredients as possible. It filled a void in the offerings he saw, with most food trucks providing more comfort-style food.

“I haven’t seen a food truck like this. I thought maybe there is a market for a healthy option,” Bohmann said.

Bohmann took a chance on a truck up for auction from the Burlington Fire Department and a put in a bid. He was surprised when his bid was the winner and, after picking up and driving it home to Williston in 2015, spent time turning the former mobile air supply unit into Streetgreens.

“I finally had to put my money where my mouth is,” Bohmann said.

Bohmann, who works as an integration technology specialist at the Center for Technology in Essex, decided to make the food truck a learning experience for his students, letting kids from the automotive department, natural resources mechanical program, building trades program, as well as the graphic design, computer animation and web design programs help him with everything from designing a logo to repairs on the truck to installing equipment.

“It was kind of neat to talk to different departments,” Bohmann said. “A lot of kids got to get in the truck and see it transform.”

The CTE students were not the only kids Bohmann was thinking of when he decided to explore the food truck business. He wants Streetgreens to be a family business, where his two daughters (Hannah, 16, and Ella, 14) could get hands-on experience.

“One of the founding principles was that we do it as a family business, a chance for my kids to see how a business works by operating the food truck,” Bohmann said. “I think that was a bit of a dream because there is so much work that is involved in it.”

The truck debuted in May, operating at Foam Brewers at the Vermont City Marathon in Burlington. Since then, it has gone to everything from the Richmond Farmers Market to the Stowe Lax Festival.

“We have sold out every time that we go out,” Bohmann said. “(People) seemed pretty excited about it … and appreciate the vegan and vegetarian options.”

The Streetgreens food truck will be at Bikes and Bites in South Burlington this Thursday and at the Stowe Brewers Festival on July 28 and 29.

For more information, visit streetgreensvt.com.