Roasted Pepper and Pesto Pizza

By Cristina Clarimon-Alinder

The time has come in our area to enjoy the outdoors. The temperature is pleasant, the garden is greeting us with beautiful blooms and the air smells of mowed grass and morning dew.

Those are my cues to start having some of my meals “al fresco.” Eating out under a pergola or on the patio is a tradition in Spain that can easily be replicated here. It doesn’t matter if your outdoor area consists of a mere terrace. All you need to enjoy your food outside on a sunny afternoon is the willingness to grab your plates and go sit outside. Stop thinking about your television, your smart phone or tablet. Nothing beats a bit of sunshine while you enjoy some delicious homemade food.

This pizza is very easy to make and is designed to be shared. The crust is meant to be thin, but it is loaded with nutritious toppings that will make it a wholesome meal all by itself.

Whole grain pizza dough (store bought for convenience, but you can make your own)

2 Tbsp olive oil (plus a generous finishing drizzle)

5 Tbsp pesto (traditional basil, or a cilantro or parsley versions)

1 cup parmesan cheese

1 cup roasted red peppers, sliced

Dried herbs (Greek oregano, marjoram, thyme)

Gray sea salt

Black pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Work dough on a lightly floured surface. Make a flat, thin disk by using a rolling pin. Place the pizza base on an oiled baking sheet. Spread your choice of pesto evenly onto the pizza crust. Don’t forget the edges! Slice the roasted red peppers and place on top of the pesto. Sprinkle shaved parmesan over the surface. Sprinkle your choice of herbs and just enough sea salt and black pepper on the pizza.

Bake until the edges are golden and they separate from baking sheet. Do not overcook your pizza or the dough will turn hard and too crunchy. Drizzle the additional olive oil on top and serve while still warm.

Cristina Clarimon-Alinder moved to Williston in 2016. She is originally from Madrid, Spain. She enjoys gardening, cooking and watching classic movies. For more of her writings, visit nectarnc.com.