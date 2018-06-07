By

Williston

Traffic signal and drainage work on Route 2 will occur at the intersections with North Brownell Road and Blair Park/Harvest Lane between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Two-way travel will be maintained. Final completion of this road construction project is estimated to be mid-July.

Essex

Lane widening on Route 2A at the intersection of the end of the Circ and Susie Wilson Road will cause limited lane closures and minor delays through July 4.

South Burlington

Water and sewer work at the corner of Swift and Farrell Streets will reduce traffic to one lane with traffic control present. Motorists can expect minor delays through October.

Burlington

Motorists should be aware of paving on Pine Street between Kilburn and Flynn Monday through Friday. Traffic control will be present allowing for alternating one-way travel. This project should be completed in mid-July.

Work on water lines will impact traffic on the following streets: Pine Street between Main and Maple with travel reduced to one way northbound until mid-June, and Colchester Avenue between Barrett with no parking in this area through July.

Jericho

Road work at the intersection of Route 15 and Browns Trace Road will cause occasional lane closures and delays. Traffic control personnel will be present.

Road and sidewalk construction on Route 15 at the intersections with River Road, Dickenson Road and Raceway Road will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 27. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times, and flaggers will be present to assist with traffic flow from side streets and businesses during the construction.

Interstate 89 between Exits 12 and 13

Work on the culvert replacement project this week will include minor shoulder work during the day and on several evenings. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph.