Richmond man totals truck in DUI on 117

Drivers in the area of Route 117, near the town borders of Williston, Jericho, Richmond and Essex may have encountered slow-moving traffic on Saturday, Dec. 10, due to wreckage police say was caused by a drunk driver.

State police responded to a call at 9:57 a.m. of a crash at the intersection of River Road (117) and Barber Farm Road, in the town of Jericho. Upon arrival, they found driver Troy Collins, 51, of Richmond, in a single-car rollover off the roadway. Collins told police he had failed to make the turn in time, and drove off the road and rolled his 2004 Dodge Dakota, which was totaled in the crash, police said. He was wearing a seatbelt. While the troopers spoke with Collins, they said he showed signs of impairment — though he denied consuming any alcohol. . A breath sample showed otherwise: his roadside test showed a blood alcohol level of .332 percent. Due to the level of his impairment and the crash, police ordered Collins be taken to UVM Medical Center for evaluation. He was released later, not having sustained any injuries in the crash, and was processed in the Williston State Barracks and released on a citation to appear in court to answer charges of driving under the influence with a court date of Dec. 29.

