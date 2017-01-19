Richmond man gobbles heroin, evades police

By

Patrolling Williston police discovered, via the officer’s ALPR (Automatic License Plate Reader,) on Thursday, Dec. 1 that a nearby Land Rover’s registration had expired. On investigating, the officer found that the registration on the vehicle belonged to a Chrysler Cruiser, not the vehicle it was attached to and pulled the driver over at 12:17 p.m. at Williston Road and North Brownell Road.

As the officer reached the stopped SUV’s open window, he smelled a “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the car. The driver, identified by police as Marcus Watkins, 31, of Richmond, was asked for consent to have police search the vehicle, but Watkins would not answer the question, police said.

Instead, he began arguing about smoking marijuana, according to the report, and ultimately did not give consent to search the vehicle. The police officer was required to “seize the vehicle” and apply for a search warrant.

When the officer told Watkins he was going to seize the Land Rover, Watkins allegedly “looked forward, put his car into drive and drove off,” the report stated. Two officers pursued Watkins, who drove about a quarter mile west on Williston Road before turning into the parking lot of Burlington Communications (near Industrial Avenue), where he drove his vehicle behind the building, hopped out and took off running on foot, police said. Watkins tried to climb a fence to escape the officers, police said, and as he was climbing, small baggies, which police noted are often used to package drugs, fell from his pockets. Officers “took Watkins down to the ground” and attempted to cuff him, the report said.

As they tried to take him into custody, police said Watkins was attempting to eat a bag that contained a chalky substance. The officers stopped him from eating the substance and said all the while that Watkins was resisting arrest. Once police were able to handcuff Watkins, he was transported to UVM Medical Center — police believed the substance he was eating had been heroin. Following his treatment (which was not reported by police), Watkins was released from the hospital and taken to the Williston Police Department for processing. Bail was set at $25,000. Watkins was cited on charges of possession and control of regulated drugs (heroin) greater than two grams, a felony charge; eluding a police officer; and resisting arrest. He was also ticketed for misuse of license plates and having an unregistered vehicle. Watkins was transported to the Chittenden County Correctional Center.

According to past reports, Watkins had been arrested in May of 2010 in the Southridge neighborhood for eluding police who tried to stop him on Old Stage Road for driving without an inspection sticker, the site wherezit.com reports. He reportedly blew through five stop signs in the neighborhood before he was eventually nabbed on Williston Road and found to have been driving with a suspended license for civil violations, and with numerous Percocet (an opiate) in his possession. In August of that year, he ditched his car and ran away from Williston police officers on foot when he was pulled over, and more than 100 doses of narcotics were found near him. He was also driving with a suspended license. He was reportedly also arrested in February of 2015 in Amherst, Mass. on charges of driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, and being a fugitive from justice.

—Jess Wisloski,Observer staff