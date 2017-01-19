Reduce risk to radon exposure

By

Think your lungs are safe because you stopped smoking? Think again. Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer and is a naturally occurring radioactive gas found in high levels in one out of every 15 homes, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

An estimated 21,000 people die each year from lung cancer due to exposure to radon in homes and other buildings. January is Radon Action Month and the Williston-based American Lung Association of the Northeast encourages all Vermont residents to increase awareness. Get free radon test kits from the Department of Health by sending your name, home address (and/or mailling address), phone number to radon@vermont.gov or call 800-439-8550.

Test your home for radon

Inexpensive radon testing kits can be found at many hardware stores or online. Testing can also be done by a certified radon-testing professional. If dangerous levels are found, a radon mitigation system can be installed for about the same price as a large television.

Speak up about radon risk in other indoor spaces

Radon can build up in all buildings, not only in homes. Speak with local community officials and public health professionals to encourage testing, and possible mitigation systems, in schools, childcare facilities and other facilities.

Support policies that reduce indoor radon risk

Support changes to policies that could lower the risk of exposure to radon, including the adoption of building codes for radon-resistant construction.

Fighting radon requires workable strategies and the American Lung Association led the development of the National Radon Action Plan to provide those tools. Learn more about radon at Lung.org/radon or call the Lung Association’s toll-free Lung HelpLine (1-800-LUNGUSA).

—American Lung Association