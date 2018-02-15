Redhawks try to pin down some wins

February 15, 2018
Williston Vermont News and Events
Will Murphy rolls his opponent to get the pin during the NVAC Wrestling Championship held in Essex on Saturday the 10th.
Jared Forsythe works to pin his opponent during the NVAC Wrestling Championship held in Essex on Saturday the 10th.
Riley Brown gets the advantage over his opponent during the NVAC Wrestling Championship held in Essex on Saturday the 10th.
