October 10, 2017

You are here: Home / Sports / Redhawks trump Turtles
All this weeks Sports Articles

Redhawks trump Turtles

October 5, 2017 By Observer Leave a Comment
Mya Rendall makes the jump serve during CVU's match vs Vermont Commons School on 29Sep17 in Hinesburg.

Mya Rendall makes the jump serve during CVU’s match vs Vermont Commons School on 29Sep17 in Hinesburg.

Natalie Senior sets the ball during CVU's match vs Vermont Commons School on 29Sep17 in Hinesburg.

Natalie Senior sets the ball during CVU’s match vs Vermont Commons School on 29Sep17 in Hinesburg.

Sarah Johnson makes the dig during CVU's match vs Vermont Commons School on 29Sep17 in Hinesburg.

Sarah Johnson makes the dig during CVU’s match vs Vermont Commons School on 29Sep17 in Hinesburg.

All this weeks News Articles
Filed Under: News

Speak Your Mind