September 23, 2017

You are here: Home / Sports / Redhawks take the sting out of the Hornets in overtime
All this weeks Sports Articles

Redhawks take the sting out of the Hornets in overtime

September 21, 2017 By Observer Leave a Comment
CVU quarterback, Graham Walker (5) hands the ball to Jack ZuWallack during CVU's game vs Essex at Essex High on Friday evening.

CVU quarterback, Graham Walker (5) hands the ball to Jack ZuWallack during CVU’s game vs Essex at Essex High on Friday evening.

CVU mobs Liam McCue after he catches a halfback pass from Jack ZuWallack (43) to win the game in overtime vs Essex at Essex on Friday night.

CVU mobs Liam McCue after he catches a halfback pass from Jack ZuWallack (43) to win the game in overtime vs Essex at Essex on Friday night.

Jake Bortnick (50) makes the tackle during CVU's game vs Essex at Essex High on Friday evening.

Jake Bortnick (50) makes the tackle during CVU’s game vs Essex at Essex High on Friday evening.

All this weeks News Articles
Filed Under: News

Speak Your Mind