Redhawks start off strong

By

Soccer

The first game of the coach Rob Cole era opened on a high note for the Champlain Valley boys soccer team as it topped visiting Burr and Burton 6-0.

Nate Coffin tallied twice for the Redhawks (1-0), while Oliver Bijur and Ivan Llona each added a goal and an assist. Brigham Francis and Nick Durieux also had goals.

Aidan Johnson made two saves to earn the shutout for CVU, while Garren Abernath and Joe Hancock combined to make 14 stops for BBA.

Field hockey

Champlain Valley 6, Burlington 1: Abby Rosenthal’s three-point performance helped the Champlain Valley field hockey team to a season-opening win over host Burlington on Friday.

Rosenthal had two goals and an assist for the Redhawks (1-0), while Flynn Hall added a goal and a helper. Claire Smith also tallied for CVU.

Barb Palasits had the lone goal for the Seahorses, while Rotcha Ibrahim and Neema Modeste combined for nine stops.

Golf

The Champlain Valley boys golf team kicked off the season in winning fashion, with Ben Gramling shooting a 43 over nine holes to win medalist honors and lead the team.

The Redhawks, playing South Burlington and Mount Mansfield at Cedar Knoll, finished with a final score of 182 to claim first place. South Burlington (190) and Mount Mansfield (191) went second and third, respectively.

Gramling led all golfers with a 43, while Evan Forrest finished with a 44, Andrew Wilkinson came in with a 47 and Hank Caswell wrapped it up with a 48.

Cross country

Champlain Valley placed three harriers in the top 10 to help the girls cross country team to a win at the Essex Invitational on Saturday.

Alice Larson finished in fourth to pace the Redhawks, with a final time of 19:43, followed by Ella Whitman in fifth (19:43) and Jennifer Ireland in sixth (19:53). Burlington’s Quincey Massey-Bierman won the girls race with a time of 19:20.

The CVU girls finished with 45 points, 13 ahead of second-place Burlington (58 points).

On the boys side, Jared Leonard was the top finisher for CVU, coming in eighth place (16:55). The Redhawks finished with a team score of 123, good enough for fourth place.

Football

BFA-St. Albans 34, Champlain Valley 7: Offensive struggles in the red zone doomed the Champlain Valley football team in its opening game of the season on Friday night.

The Redhawks fell to host BFA-St. Albans 34-7 after the Bobwhites stuffed two CVU drives inside the 5-yard line.

Graham Walker paced the CVU (0-1) offense with 81 yards on 16 carries and threw for 96 yards as part of a 8-for-18 performance. Jack ZuWallack scored the only touchdown for the Redhawks and ran up 58 yards.

Nate Parady rushed for 170 yards and four TDs for the Bobwhites, who had a 13-7 lead at halftime.