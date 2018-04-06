Redhawks spring into 2018

BASEBALL
Coach: Tim Albertson (10th season)
Last season: 13-5, lost in the Division
I quarterfinals
Key returnees: Jacob Bortnick,
catcher, senior; Liam Reiner,
pitcher/infielder, senior; Kyle
Rivers, first base/pitcher, senior;
Hank Caswell, pitcher/infielder,
senior; Tyler Skaflestad, second
base, junior; Aidan Johnson,
infielder, junior; Jacob Murphy,
outfielder, junior; Ian Parent,
outfield/pitcher, junior.
Key newcomers: Jonah Roberts,
outfield, sophomore; Baker
Angstman, utility, sophomore;
Jacob Boliba, utility, sophomore.
Outlook: A new schedule and
young group will prove challeng-ing in the early season for the
Champlain Valley baseball team.
But the strength of team’s returning
squad is on the mound and in
the infield, making pitching and
defense an area the Redhawks
can rely on. CVU will need the
returning core to hold steady as
the team works in a large group
of younger players.
Opener: Tuesday, April 17, vs.
Saint Johnsbury
BOYS LACROSSE
Coach: Dave Trevithick (13th
season)
Last season: 16-2, won the Division
I state championship
Key returnees: Sam Comai, defense,
senior; Ryan Trus, defense,
senior; Will Braun, attack, senior;
Walter Braun, midfield, senior;
Jake Schaefer, attack, junior;
Andrew Tieso, goalie, junior.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell
Outlook: The defending state
champions have some work
to do to start the season. The
Redhawks will have to replace
Charlie Bernicke’s goal-scoring
prowess and Jake Evans’ work
in the faceoff circle. Will Braun
and Jake Schaefer will take on
the scoring challenge, while
a committee will look to earn
wins in the faceoff circle, at least
early on.
Opener: Friday, April 6, at Salmon
River
BOYS TENNIS
Coach: Frank Babbott (11th season)
Last season: 9-3; lost in the division
I semifinalsKey returnees: Ivan Llona, senior;
Johnathan Walsh, senior;
Joe Warren, senior; Nathan
Hodgeson-Walker, senior.
Key newcomers: Ethan Lisle,
freshman.
Outlook: A mix of returning
players and new members have
positions up in the air for the
Champlain Valley boys tennis
team. Though the team’s exact
spots are still a work in progress,
the Redhawks will have
plenty of depth to kick off the
year as they look to gain ground
on defending champs South
Burlington. For the time being,
the Redhawks are hoping for
warm weather so that they can
get outside and get a kick start of
the season. The earlier the team
can play outside, the quicker it
can work in younger players and
find a groove on the court.
Opener: Friday, April 6, vs. Essex
GIRLS TENNIS
Coach: Amy deGroot (ninth
season)
Last season: 16-0; division I
state champions
Key returnees: Kendall Blanck,
senior; Renee Dauerman, senior;
Madeline Huber, senior;
Stephanie Joseph, senior; Megan
Watson, senior; Sophie
Dauerman, sophomore; Corina
Gorman, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Ella Kenney,
freshman; Jalen Murphy, freshman.
Outlook: Last year, it was another
undefeated season and
another Division I state championship
for the Champlain
Valley girls tennis team. This
year, with seven returning players
from last season’s squad
and two talented newcomers,
the Redhawks are again the
favorites for a D-I state title.
No. 1 singles player Stephanie
Joseph, who also won the individual
state title, will anchor
the group again.
Opener: Friday, April 6, at Essex
All this weeks Sports Articles
Redhawks spring into 2018
BASEBALL
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.