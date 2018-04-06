Redhawks spring into 2018

By

BASEBALL

Coach: Tim Albertson (10th season)

Last season: 13-5, lost in the Division

I quarterfinals

Key returnees: Jacob Bortnick,

catcher, senior; Liam Reiner,

pitcher/infielder, senior; Kyle

Rivers, first base/pitcher, senior;

Hank Caswell, pitcher/infielder,

senior; Tyler Skaflestad, second

base, junior; Aidan Johnson,

infielder, junior; Jacob Murphy,

outfielder, junior; Ian Parent,

outfield/pitcher, junior.

Key newcomers: Jonah Roberts,

outfield, sophomore; Baker

Angstman, utility, sophomore;

Jacob Boliba, utility, sophomore.

Outlook: A new schedule and

young group will prove challeng-ing in the early season for the

Champlain Valley baseball team.

But the strength of team’s returning

squad is on the mound and in

the infield, making pitching and

defense an area the Redhawks

can rely on. CVU will need the

returning core to hold steady as

the team works in a large group

of younger players.

Opener: Tuesday, April 17, vs.

Saint Johnsbury

BOYS LACROSSE

Coach: Dave Trevithick (13th

season)

Last season: 16-2, won the Division

I state championship

Key returnees: Sam Comai, defense,

senior; Ryan Trus, defense,

senior; Will Braun, attack, senior;

Walter Braun, midfield, senior;

Jake Schaefer, attack, junior;

Andrew Tieso, goalie, junior.

Key newcomers: Too early to tell

Outlook: The defending state

champions have some work

to do to start the season. The

Redhawks will have to replace

Charlie Bernicke’s goal-scoring

prowess and Jake Evans’ work

in the faceoff circle. Will Braun

and Jake Schaefer will take on

the scoring challenge, while

a committee will look to earn

wins in the faceoff circle, at least

early on.

Opener: Friday, April 6, at Salmon

River

BOYS TENNIS

Coach: Frank Babbott (11th season)

Last season: 9-3; lost in the division

I semifinalsKey returnees: Ivan Llona, senior;

Johnathan Walsh, senior;

Joe Warren, senior; Nathan

Hodgeson-Walker, senior.

Key newcomers: Ethan Lisle,

freshman.

Outlook: A mix of returning

players and new members have

positions up in the air for the

Champlain Valley boys tennis

team. Though the team’s exact

spots are still a work in progress,

the Redhawks will have

plenty of depth to kick off the

year as they look to gain ground

on defending champs South

Burlington. For the time being,

the Redhawks are hoping for

warm weather so that they can

get outside and get a kick start of

the season. The earlier the team

can play outside, the quicker it

can work in younger players and

find a groove on the court.

Opener: Friday, April 6, vs. Essex

GIRLS TENNIS

Coach: Amy deGroot (ninth

season)

Last season: 16-0; division I

state champions

Key returnees: Kendall Blanck,

senior; Renee Dauerman, senior;

Madeline Huber, senior;

Stephanie Joseph, senior; Megan

Watson, senior; Sophie

Dauerman, sophomore; Corina

Gorman, sophomore.

Key newcomers: Ella Kenney,

freshman; Jalen Murphy, freshman.

Outlook: Last year, it was another

undefeated season and

another Division I state championship

for the Champlain

Valley girls tennis team. This

year, with seven returning players

from last season’s squad

and two talented newcomers,

the Redhawks are again the

favorites for a D-I state title.

No. 1 singles player Stephanie

Joseph, who also won the individual

state title, will anchor

the group again.

Opener: Friday, April 6, at Essex