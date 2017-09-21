Redhawks soccer stays unbeaten

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

The Champlain Valley boys soccer team got a measure of revenge for last year’s semifinal playoff loss with a 1-0 victory over visiting Burlington on Monday.

Ivan Llona had the lone goal for the Redhawks, who improved their record to 5-0. Nate Coffin assisted on the goal, and Aidan Johnson made eight saves to earn the shutout.

The win over the Seahorses, the defending Division I state champs, comes on the heels of last week’s 2-1 victory over Essex.

GIRLS SOCCER

Champlain Valley 2, Burlington 0: Champlain Valley came up with two 2-0 wins this week to run its undefeated streak to three games.

Ali Bisaccia and Charlotte Hill both struck for goals in the final 30 minutes to get the win over Burlington on Saturday afternoon. Natalie Durieux had an assist on the Hill tally and Maryn Askew stopped four shots to earn the shutout.

The Redhawks also topped Colchester by a 2-0 score on Wednesday. Hill and Catherine Gilwee got the goals for CVU, while Bissacia and Jess Klein each earned an assist.

FIELD HOCKEY

Essex 3, Champlain Valley 2: Champlain Valley surrendered a goal with four minutes remaining in regulation to fall to Essex, 3-2, on Friday afternoon.

Abby Rosenthal opened the scoring for the Redhawks (2-2) to give them a 1-0 lead. The Hornets tallied twice in the second half to take the lead before Lydia Maitland responded with a goal for Champlain Valley to tie the game.

Bella Rieley added an assist for the Redhawks, while goalkeeper Kristy Carlson made 16 saves.

FOOTBALL

Champlain Valley 6, Essex 3 (OT): After Champlain Valley and Essex both went scorelss in regulation, the Redhawk offense was able to come up with just enough points to squeak out a win on Friday night.

The Hornets (0-3) struck first in overtime, with Anthony Hope hitting a field goal from 22 yards out to give the hosts a 3-0 lead.

Champlain Valley responded with a touchdown to win the game. Quarterback Jack ZuWallack hit Liam McCue with a 5-yard pass on third down for the game-winning score.

The win moves Champlain Valley to a 2-1 record this season.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Champlain Valley 3, Enosburg 0: Champlain Valley continued its unbeaten run with a 3-0 win over Enosburg on Friday.

The Redhawks topped Enosburg in three games, winning the 25-20, 25-16 and 25-12.

GOLF

Ben Gramling emerged with medalist honors with a nine-hole score of 38 to lead Champlain Valley to a win on Monday at Rocky Ridge Country Club.

The Redhawks finished with a team score of 165 to top Rice (181), South Burlington (191) and Colchester (196).

Hank Caswell came in with a 40, Andrew Wilkinson had a 41 and Evan Forrest and Cam Labounty both finished with a score of 46. The Redhawks finished with a team score of 165.