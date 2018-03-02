Redhawks snowbirds flying high

By

By Lauren Read

Nordic skiing

Two top 10 finishes for Emma Strack and Jared Leonard paced the performances at the Vermont nordic skiing state championships for Champlain Valley.

Strack finished seventh in the freestyle race at Craftsbury Outdoor Center on Thursday, then followed it up with a second-place performance in the classic race on Monday at Rikert Outdoor Center.

Strack’s performance, combined with two fourth-place finishes by the Redhawk relay team, helped CVU to a fourth place finish in the girls team competition.

Mount Mansfield won the Division I girls title, with Brattleboro coming in second, Burlington third and the Redhawks following in fourth place.

Leonard also finished in the top 10 in both races, coming in seventh in the freestyle race and fourth in the classic race. The boys relay team finished fourth in both races as well, helping the Redhawks to a fourth place finish.

Mount Mansfield also captured the boys title in D-I, followed by Brattleboro and Mount Anthony.

ALPINE SKIING

Champlain Valley’s Becca Provost sits in the top spot after the first day of competition at the NVAC District Alpine ski championships at Sugarbush Ski Resort on Monday.

Provost’s combined time of 1 minute, 38.1 seconds in the giant slalom race had her in good shape heading into Tuesday’s slalom race, also held at Sugarbush. Provost was the only female racer to have both of her runs come in under 50 seconds.

Olivia Zubarik is also in the top 10, with her combined time of 1:43.6 good for fifth place. Emily Marvin (1:50.1) came across the finish line in 15th place, while Binney Patton was 23rd and Nathalie Paquette was 34th.

The Redhawks also had a strong first day on the boys side, placing three skiers in the top 10.

Jonah Roberts (1:39.3) came in fifth place, Nate Coffin (1:40.7) followed just behind in sixth and Briggs Francis (1:43.0) was in 10th place.

Seth Gilliam (1:43.0) was 12th and Issac Goldman (1:43.7) was 14th to round out the CVU competitors.