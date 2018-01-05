Redhawks skate to a win at Beech Tournament

By

The Champlain Valley boys hockey team used its first two wins of the season to win the Beech Tournament at Leddy Park in December.

The Redhawks topped Colchester 4-1 in the final game with three power play goals. Charlie Averill tallied twice for CVU, while Jake Schaefer and Jennings Lobel each added a goal. Cody Logan stopped 26 shots to earn the win.

Earlier in the tournament, Champlain Valley coach J.P. Benoit earned his first-ever win behind the bench as Champlain Valley topped Rice, 6-3. Quinn Francis had two goals to pace the Redhawks, who scored four goals in the third period to pull away. Averill, James Bernicke and Schaefer all had a goal and an assist, while Lobel added three assists. Reed Dousevicz stopped 35 shots in the win. The team followed up the tournament win with a 6-0 loss to Essex on Saturday. Jacob Kindestin had 34 saves in a losing effort for the Redhawks. The loss evened their record at 3-3.

Girls hockey

Rutland 3, MMU-CVU 2: The Mount Mansfield-Champlain Valley girls co-op hockey team took second place at the Middlebury’s Fletcher “Buster” Brush Holiday Classic after falling to Rutland, 3-2, in the championship game. Lydia Maitland and Emily Zambrano each had a goal for the CougarHawks (3-3-1), while Joanna Wright made 27 saves in net. CVU-MMU advanced to the final of the tournament with a 4-0 win over Middlebury. Maitland had a goal and an assist in the opening game, while Jackie Ryan, Kayleigh Bushweller and Katie Peck each tallied for the CougarHawks. Wright made 14 saves to earn the win. Earlier in December, the team topped Missisquoi 4-3 in overtime as Peck scored a power play goal with 2:45 left in the extra period. Jackie Ryan added a goal and two assists, Maitland chipped in with a goal and an assist and Kiley McClure also found the back of the net for CVU-MMU. Joanna Wright had 24 stops to earn the win in goal.

Boys basketball

The Champlain Valley boys basketball team traveled to Rutland to take on defending D-I champion Rutland on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s title game. Different game, same result as the Raiders pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Redhawks, 44-32. Graham Walker and Will Burroughs each had eight points to pace CVU, which fell to 2-2 on the season. Jamison Evans had 11 points for Rutland, which pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run. In another close call, the Redhawks also fell to Rice, 53-50, on Wednesday afternoon. CVU put up a 21-14 fourth quarter push for the comeback win, but the Green Knights held on. Walker had 16 points to lead CVU, while Burroughs added 10 points and Bennet Cheer chipped in with eight.

Girls basketball

Champlain Valley 42, Burr and Burton 34 Lindsey Albertelli neared a triple-double on Saturday afternoon to lead the Champlain Valley girls basketball team to a win over host Burr and Burton. Kaylee Beyor added a threepoint play late in the game to help the Redhawks (5-0) pull away from the Bulldogs. Harper Mead added six points and seven steals for CVU, while Emily Bleakie paced the Bulldogs with 17 points. The Redhawks also earned a win earlier in the week, topping Brattleboro 62-26. Shannon Loiseau had 14 points and five rebounds to pace CVU, while Beyor added 11 points. Before the New Year, the Redhawks also beat Fairhaven, 45-34, with Makenna Boyd scoring 12 points for the Redhawks. Catherine Gilwee added nine points and Louiseau chipped in with eight points, nine rebounds and five assists.