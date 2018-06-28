Redhawks represent Vermont in Twin State games

By

A host of athletes represented Champlain Valley Union High School last week in Twin State matchups against New Hampshire in baseball, field hockey and girls lacrosse.

Lydia Maitland helped the Vermont side to a 4-1 win in the 35th annual Twin State field hockey contest. Maitland had an assist in the win for the Green Mountain State, Vermont’s first victory over New Hampshire since 2012.

Maitland then played in the Byrne Cup matchup against the Granite State in girls lacrosse and had a goal in 17-10 loss. Burr and Burton’s Shayla Heekin led the way for Vermont with four tallies.

In the Twin State Baseball Classic, Vermont earned a sweep over New Hampshire in a Saturday doubleheader.

Vermont got an 8-1 victory over New Hampshire in the first game, with CVU’s Jacob Bortnick contributing a double and a run scored and Liam Reiner providing a scoreless inning of relief.

In the second game, Vermont pulled away for a 10-3 win and 5-3 lead in the series. Bortnick had an RBI single in game two.

— Lauren Read