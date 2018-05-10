Redhawks remain unbeaten

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

Champlain Valley kept its winning streak going with an eight-run outburst in the second inning to pull away from visiting Burlington in a 14-4 win Monday.

Aidan Johnson drove in three runs for the Redhawks (7-0), while Jake Bortnick had two RBIs and Jonah Roberts added two hits.

Hank Caswell earned the win on the mound, allowing three earned runs on seven hits, in five innings.

Earlier in the week, CVU earned a win over visiting Rice, topping the Green Knights 11-0 in five innings.

Bortnick had a two-run home run to power the Redhawks offense, while Brendan Tivnan had a single and three RBIs. Kyle Rivers earned the shutout, striking out six batters and allowing just two hits in five innings of work.

Softball

Burlington 16, Champlain Valley 12: Champlain Valley plated six runs in the sixth inning but could not hold off Burlington’s nine-run outburst in the bottom half of the sixth and fell to the hosts on Monday afternoon.

Gabriela Moreno had three hits and two RBIs for the Redhawks (3-4) in a losing effort.

CVU used another six-run inning on Saturday afternoon to earn a 10-1 win over Rice. Lily Cote had two RBIs for the Redhawks, and Paige Niarchos added two hits.

Riley Canty earned the win in the circle, striking out seven batters in seven innings.

Girls lacrosse

Champlain Valley 10, Essex 5: Bella Rieley continued her goal-scoring surge as she netted four goals in Champlain Valley’s 10-5 win over Essex on Friday afternoon.

Cate Noel tallied twice for the Redhawks, who move to 6-1 for the season. Natalie Durieux (one assist), Lydia Maitland, Sophia Cresta, Sara Kelley and Mia Burmsted each scored once. Ali Wainer made nine saves to earn the win in goal.

Boys lacrosse

Champlain Valley 17, Colchester 0: The Champlain Valley boys lacrosse team ran its unbeaten streak to seven games, topping Colchester 17-0 on Friday afternoon.

Jake Schaefer and Will Braun each had three goals and one assist for the Redhawks (7-0), while Jennings Lobel tallied twice.

Nate Cuttitta (three assists), James Bernicke (one assist) and Sean Gilliam (one assist) all had one goal for CVU, and Bobby Spencer and Andrew Tieso combined to make four saves and earn a shutout.

Boys tennis

Champlain Valley 4, Burlington 3: The Champlain Valley boys tennis team emerged with a tight win over Burlington on Monday afternoon to cap off a busy week on the court.

Josh Ashooh (6-2, 6-1) and Jonathan Walsh (6-3, 7-5) both won in straight sets in No. 2 and 3 singles for the Redhawks. Ivan Llona (0-6, 7-5, 10-5) came back from a tough first set to earn a win over Henry Wool in No. 1 singles, while Ethan Lisle (4-6, 6-0 10-4) also earned a comeback win in No. 4 singles.

On Saturday, CVU took to the court twice, finishing a weather-delayed match with Essex and then facing off against Rice.

The Redhawks fell to Essex in the first match, 5-2, with Ashooh taking the win in No. 2 singles and Ethan Lisle and Oliver Bjur earning a win in No. 1 doubles.

CVU then topped the Green Knights 7-0, with Llona, Walsh, Brayden Bartlett and Garrett Gruendling earning wins in singles, and Nathan Walker and Jack Biggins getting a win in doubles.

Girls tennis

Champlain Valley 7, Rice 0: The Champlain Valley girls tennis team continued its march through the regular season, moving to 3-0 with a win over Rice on Saturday.

Megan Watson (6-3, 6-1), Courtney Vincent (6-2, 6-0), Kate Gruendling (6-1, 6-0) and Julia Grant (6-1, 6-0) all earned straight-set wins in the singles matches for the Redhawks.

CVU won the No. 5 singles and both doubles matches by forfeit.

Track and field

The Champlain Valley track and field team traveled to South Burlington on Saturday for the sixth annual Coaches vs Cancer Twilight Open. The girls team finished in third place overall, while the boys team came in eighth place.

Ella Whitman was the only individual winner for the Redhawks, finishing first in the 1,500 in 4 minutes, 59.42 seconds.