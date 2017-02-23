February 26, 2017

You are here: Home / Sports / Redhawks rally on the rink
All this weeks Sports Articles

Redhawks rally on the rink

February 23, 2017 By Observer Leave a Comment
Richard Hall looks to" head-man" the puck during CVU's game versus So Burlington on Saturday the 18th st Cairnes Arena.

Richard Hall looks to” head-man” the puck during CVU’s game versus So Burlington on Saturday the 18th st Cairnes Arena.

CVU goalie,Ty Parker, tips the puck over the top of the net during CVU's game versus So Burlington on Saturday the 18th st Cairnes Arena.

CVU goalie,Ty Parker, tips the puck over the top of the net during CVU’s game versus So Burlington on Saturday the 18th st Cairnes Arena.

All this weeks News Articles
Filed Under: News

Speak Your Mind