Redhawks rally on the rink

February 26, 2017
Williston Vermont News and Events
Richard Hall looks to” head-man” the puck during CVU’s game versus So Burlington on Saturday the 18th st Cairnes Arena.
CVU goalie,Ty Parker, tips the puck over the top of the net during CVU’s game versus So Burlington on Saturday the 18th st Cairnes Arena.
