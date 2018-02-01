Redhawks pull off double OT win

By

Girls stay unbeaten with thriller in Essex

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

The Champlain Valley girls basketball team extended its unbeaten streak in an exciting way on Monday night, coming from behind to top Essex 59-54 in double overtime.

Catherine Gilwee hit a 3-pointer with a little over five seconds remaining in the first overtime period to extend the game, then Shannon Loiseau hit a basket in the second overtime, and CVU took over at the foul line to clinch the win.

Gilwee had 14 points for the Redhawks, who are now 11-0. Loiseau added 12 points, while Harper Mean chipped in with 13 points and six assists. Maryn Askew also hit double-digits, tallying 10 points.

Emmalee Smith led the Hornets (6-6), who had a 44-36 lead at the end of the third quarter, and Sarah Colter scored 14 points.

Boys basketball

St. Johnsbury 51, Champlain Valley 46: Champlain Valley’s defensive struggles struck again as the Redhawks fell to visiting St. Johnsbury on Friday.

Noah Martin had a career-high 21 points for the Redhawks, who have lost three games in a row. Graham Walker added nine points for CVU (5-5).

Alex Carlisle paced the Hilltoppers (5-4) with 19 points.

Nordic skiing

The Champlain Valley Nordic ski teams competed in the Tour de Chittenden, a three-stage race over the course of three days.

After the third day of competition — a pursuit race up Cochrans Ski Area — the CVU girls came in third place with 71 points and the boys finished in fourth place with 72 points.

Jared Leonard was the top finisher for CVU in the pursuit (seventh) and the distance race (14th), while Jack Boynton crossed the finish line in 11th place in the prologue for the Redhawks.

Emma Strack finished in all three events, coming in third place in the distance race, fourth in the pursuit and 11th place in the prologue.

Geneva Cote also finished in the top 10 for CVU in the pursuit, coming in eighth.

Boys hockey

Champlain Valley 4, Rutland 2: Champlain Valley boys hockey doubled up Rutland on Monday to continue its march back to .500.

Charlie Averill had two goals for the Redhawks, who move to 5-6 with the win. Jake Schaefer and Jennings Lobel each added a goal, and Jacob Kindestin stopped 16 shots.

On Saturday, the Redhawks used a 3-2 overtime win over South Burlington to snap a four-game skid.

Schaefer scored in overtime to lift CVU to the win, while Lobel and Aiden Achilles also tallied. Logan Cody made 23 stops to earn the win.

Girls hockey

Essex 6, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 1: Jackie Ryan had the lone goal of the game for the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield co-op girls hockey team in a loss to Essex on Saturday.

Joanna Wright stopped 34 shots for the CougarHawks, who fell to 4-6-1.

Maddy Young had two goals to lead 8-3 Essex, and Isabelle Sequin made 16 saves to earn the win.