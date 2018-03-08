Redhawks iced in quarters

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

Upset-minded Champlain Valley scored late in the third period to force overtime, but fell to No. 2 Essex in the extra frame in the Division I boys hockey quarterfinals on Saturday.

Jake Schaefer opened the scoring for the Redhawks, tallying late in the first period to give CVU a 1-0 lead. The Hornets evened the score just 90 seconds later and then took a 2-1 lead in the second period.

With less than three minutes to go in regulation, Kyler Murray jumped on a loose rebound to tie the game for the Redhawks.

The Hornets got a 3-2 win when Chris Blanco tallied less than three minutes into overtime to send the No. 2 seed into the semifinals.

Reed Dousevicz was stellar in net for CVU, making 59 saves in a losing effort, while Jennings Lobel added an assist. The Redhawks wrapped up the season at 17-3.

Waylon Almeida and Sam Couture also scored for the Hornets, while Sam Foster stopped eight shots to earn the win in net.

On the girls side, top-seeded Essex blanked the CVU/MMU coop team 3-0 in the Division I quarterfinals on Saturday.

Joanna Wright had 33 saves in goal for the CougarHawks, who finished the season 7-14-1.

Olivia Miller-Johnson, Molly Bruyns and Kylee Hope each had a goal for the Hornets, who advanced to the D-I semifinals with a 18-3 record. Sophie Forcier had 13 saves to earn the shutout.

Girls basketball

A third-quarter rally pushed No. 2 Champlain Valley passed No. 7 BFA-St. Albans, 46-37, during Friday’s Division I girls basketball quarterfinal matchup.

Tied 16-16 at halftime, the Redhawks (20-2) outscored the Comets 14-4 in the third quarter to pull away for the win.

CVU will now head to the semifinals for the eighth straight year, where it will play No. 3 North Country on Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. at UVM’s Patrick Gym.

The Redhawks faced the Falcons only once in the regular season, in the first game of the year, with Champlain Valley winning 57-45.

Catherine Gilwee helped CVU with 11 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter, and Shannon Loiseau added 11 points and six rebounds.