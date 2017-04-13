Redhawk teams spring into 2017

By

A preview of the CVU sports teams and their season outlook

BASEBALL

Coach: Tim Albertson (ninth season)

Last year: 14-4 (lost in the Division I quarterfinals)

Key returnees: Chris O’Brien, senior; Hunter Anderson, senior; Jacob Griggs, senior; Liam Reiner, junior; Jacob Bortnick, junior; Collin Vincent, junior.

Key newcomers: Too early to tell

Outlook: The Champlain Valley baseball team will be relying on the team’s strong senior leadership to get itself back to the D-I title game, which they last appeared in in 2015. Reiner will help pace the team’s deep pitching staff, as the Redhawks will rely on their strength on the mound.

“We want to give ourselves the best chance to contend for a state title by playing our best when the playoffs start,” Albertson said.

Opener: Saturday, April 15 vs. Rutland

SOFTBALL

Coach: Mike Sullivan (first year)

Last season: 3-12

Key returnees: Natalie Gagnon, senior, pitcher/first base; Hattie Roberts, senior, pitcher/first base; Lila Ottinger, senior, second base.

Key newcomers: Too early to tell

Outlook: The Redhawks softball team gets a new coach this year in Mike Sullivan, who comes to the team after coaching at Vergennes. Sullivan, who served as an assistant for CVU in previous years, looks to focus on improving the defense to help turn the club around.

“There is a lot of talent,” Sullivan said of his group. “They were very young last season, but they are working hard and having fun. They have a renewed vigor about the softball program.”

The group will look to Gagnon and Roberts to deliver strikes and Ottinger to lead the offense.

Opener: Saturday, April 15, vs. Rutland

BOYS LACROSSE

Coach: Dave Trevithick (12th season)

Last year: 17-1, Division I state champions

Key returnees: Charlie Bernicke, senior, attack; Xander Miller, senior, midfield; Jake Evans, senior, midfield.

Key newcomers: Jake Schaefer, sophomore, attack; Andrew Tieson, sophomore, goalie.

Outlook: The CVU team captured its fourth straight D-I title with a last-second goal last season, but will have to fill some holes that graduation created this year. Tieson will step in and try to earn the starting goalie spot, while the Redhawks will have to replace the offensive production lost when three four-year players left.

“Golaie is a big hole to fill this year,” Trevithick said.

The experienced defense and midfield will form the core of the group as they hunt for title No. 5.

Opener: Monday, April 10, at Hanover, N.H.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Coach: Tucker Pierson (second season)

Last year: 11-3; lost in the Division I semifinals.

Key returnees: Lydia Maitland, junior; Cate Noel, sophomore; Signy Shumway, senior

Key newcomers: Natalie Durieux, junior; Becca Provost, junior.

Outlook: After last year’s run to the state semifinals — CVU lost 11-10 to eventual state champs Mount Anthony — the Redhawks return only four players. This year’s squad will look to improve as the season progresses, but will rely on players like Maitland to lead the way.

“We have skilled and competitive players who will need to gain experience quickly,” Pierson said. “I am confident that they will keep improving throughout the season.”

Opener: Tuesday, April 11, at Burr and Burton

BOYS TENNIS

Coach: Frank Babbot (10th season)

Last season: 11-3; lost in the Division I semifinals

Key returnees: George Lomas, senior; Ivan Llona, junior; Ethan Leonard, senior; David Huber, senior.

Key newcomers: Peter Hyams, freshman; Nevin Hood, freshman.

Outlook: The Champlain Valley boys tennis team will take to the court with a ton of experience this season as they look to break through the semifinals, where the Redhawks have seen their season end the last three years. Add in a couple of talented freshman and CVU has high hopes.

“The first thing is stay safe, the next thing is let’s get better,” Babbot said. “If we do those things, we will be in good shape.”

Opener: Tuesday, April 11, vs Rice at Davis Park

GIRLS TENNIS

Coach: Amy deGroot (eighth season)

Last season: 18-0; Division I state champions

Key returnees: Meara Heininger, senior; Stephanie Joseph, junior; Renee Dauerman, junior; Kendall Blank, junior; Maddie Huber, junior; Megan Watson, junior; Areille DeSmet, junior.

Key newcomers: Sophie Dauerman, freshman; Corina Gorman, freshman.

Outlook: With two straight undefeated seasons and three D-I titles behind them, the Champlain Valley girls tennis team is once again the one to beat.

“Many of the returning players are stronger players now than at the end of last season,” deGroot said. “This, combined with the addition of two strong freshmen, makes for a very deep line-up.” CVU will have to replace Kathy Joseph at the No. 1 singles spot, but has a deep group from which to choose.

Opener: Tuesday, April 11, at Rice

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Coach: Scott Bliss (third season)

Last year: Division I state champions

Key returnees: Tyler Marshall, senior; Harken Spillane, senior; Calvin McClellan, senior; Baxter Bishop, junior; Justin Clark, senior; Somer MacKillop, senior; Kevin Veronneau, junior; Trey Tomasi, senior.

Key newcomers: Too early to tell

Outlook: The Champlain Valley boys track and field team captured its first D-I crown last season, but they will be hard pressed to repeat that with the loss of Tawn Tomasi. While Marshall’s return buoys the team in the distance events, they will have to replace key players in the sprint and field events.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Coach: Scott Bliss (third season)

Last year: Third place in the Division I state meet

Key returnees: Sophia Gorman, senior; Jennifer Ireland, junior; Ella Whitman, sophomore; Sierra Morton, senior.

Key newcomers: Caroline Hill, freshman, Charlotte Hill, freshman.

Outlook: The CVU girls track and field team, which finished in the top 3 last season, will have a group of 70 athletes to pull from as it looks to repeat last year’s success. But, as with the boys team, weather has hampered coach Bliss’ ability to determine who will do what so early in the year. The Redhawks return talent in the distance events and will rely on that to aim for another top three finish.

BOYS GOLF

Coach: Seth Emerson (sixth season)

Last year: Fifth in the Division I state tournament

Key returnees: Jacob Bouffard, Andrew Wilkinson, Alex Farrington, Ben Gramling, Jeff Boliba

Key newcomers: Nate Godbout.

Outlook: After graduating their two top finishers from last year’s fifth-place team, the Champlain Valley boys golf team will have a new look as it chases Rutland for the state title. Farrington and Bouffard will return as the Redhawks look to improve to a top-three finish this season.

“Everyone is chasing Rutland,” Emerson said. “I think we can be a top-three team in the north.”

Opener: Monday, May 1, at Burlington Country Club

GIRLS GOLF

Coach: Tammy Anthony (second season)

Last year: Sixth at Division I state tournament

Key returnees: Alexandra Bisaccia, junior; Ashley Clark, senior; Kate McAllister, senior; Lauren Hanley, junior.

Key newcomers: Flynn Hall, freshman; Taylor Hall, freshman; Clair Smith, sophomore.

Outlook: After four players kicked off the first season of the CVU girls golf team, 19 players hit the links for the second year, hoping to continue to help the program improve. With a variety of skill levels on the team, Anthony is focused on continued improvement.

“My job is to make sure that each player performs to her potential,” Anthony said. “I’m very excited to work with each one of them.”

With such a large pool of players, CVU is focused on moving up the ranks at the state tournament.

Opener: Friday, May 5, at Enosburg Country Club