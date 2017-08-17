RECREATION & PARKS FALL/WINTER PROGRAM GUIDE

By

50+ & ADULT

PROGRAMS

Williston Senior Organization

Are you 55+ and looking to get out and

meet people? Do you like a good meal,

socialization and fun games? If so, check

out the Williston Seniors Organization.

They meet twice a month on the 1st

and 3rd Tuesdays. The 1st Tuesday is a

Pot Luck lunch and club meeting starting

at 11:45 am. The 3rd Tuesday is

Soup & Games starting at 11:30 am.

Come enjoy time with other seniors.

The club meets at the Green Mountain

Masonic Center at 87 Bishop Avenue.

50+ Strength Training

Each class begins with a light warm up

and proceeds into basic and functional

strength training exercises that help

improve muscle tone, balance and coordination.

The class utilizes a variety

of workout aids such as chairs, weighted

ball, floor ladder and a bench step (all

provided) to keep the class stimulating

and fun. Program is held at the Federated

Church. Instructor: Toni Kunker

Ages 50+

Tues. & Thurs …………………. Year Round

10:15-11:15 am ………… 1st Class Free

Pricing & registration at 1st class

Zumba Gold

Zumba Gold is NOT ‘Zumba Old’. It is

a less intense fun class with dance

routines designed for beginners,

those with health limitations and older

adults using modified movements.

The program improves balance, flexibility,

cardiovascular strength as well

as strengthens those ‘brain muscles’

while learning basic dance steps.

Program is held at the Federated

Church. Instructor: Toni Kunker

Ages 45+

Mondays ……………….10:30-11:30 a.m.

Thursday …………………9:15-10:15 a.m.

Year Round………………… 1st Class Free

Pricing & registration at 1st class

Jazzercise at Essex Area

Senior Center

Are you looking for fun classes with lots

of energy & great music? A 60 minute

Jazzercise Lite class is easy on the hips,

knees & back as you move to fun music.

A 45 minute Jazzercise strength

class is done using chairs, standing

& sitting, helping you to isolate muscles

you want to strengthen and helping

with balance & flexibility. Classes held

at Essex Area Senior Center. Instructor:

Kit Sayers, Jazzercise Certified

Ages 50+

Jazzercise Lite …….. Tues. 8:00-9:00 am

Jazzercise Strength …… Tues. 9:15-10:00 am

10 class punch pass

$30 EASC Members/$35 Non

Contact Lou Ann at 876-5087

Gentle Yoga

Is appropriate for those seeking the

benefits of a very relaxing, gentle

and restorative practice. Learn how

to mindfully think, move and breathe

through this slower paced, well supported

yoga program. Pre-registration

is required. Program fee paid on your

first night. Instructor: Jill Lang

Ages 18+

Tuesdays ……………………Sept. thru May

6:30-7:30 p.m… $64/8 visit punch card

(No classes school breaks/holidays)

Core de Force

Is a non-contact total-body workout

inspired by MMA-style training that

combines movements from Western

Boxing, Kickboxing, Brazilian JiuJitsu

and Muay Thai. The workout is

3 minute rounds, just like boxing, using

HIIT intervals. Skill-based cardio

training and core centric movements

are used to strengthen the core and

whole body. Instructor: Denise Francis

Age 18+

Mondays ……………………. 6:30-7:30 pm

S1- Sept 11- Oct. 16

S2- Oct 30- Dec 11…….$42 per session

(No class 11/20)

Group Fitness Pass

$129 for a ten visit pass at Synergy

Fitness. Pass includes all Group Fitness

Classes, over 40 per week; Zumba, X-FIT,

Spinning, Yoga, Barre Sculpt, Total Body

and more. Classes offered from 5:30 am-

5:30 pm. Instructors are certified ACE

and/or AFAA. To purchase a pass contact

or visit Synergy Fitness- 881-0553,

426 Industrial Avenue, Suite #180.

Open Gym Programs

Come out and play, stay fit and meet

new people. These ongoing open gym

programs are open to Williston resident

at no charge. Schedules are available

on the website. No open gym

during school breaks or holidays.

Programs run Sept. through May.

MEN’S 18+ OPEN GYM BASKETBALL

Monday’s ……………………Start Sept. 11

7:00-10:00 pm……………..WCS Old Gym

MEN’S 25+ OPEN GYM BASKETBALL

This open gym time is for Williston

residents only and a guest.

Wednesday’s ……………..Starts Sept. 13

7:00-10:00 pm……………..WCS Old Gym

WOMEN’S 18+OPEN GYM BASKETBALL

Thursdays………………….Starts Sept. 14

7:00-10:00 pm……………..WCS Old Gym

COED 18+ OPEN GYM VOLLEYBALL

Monday’s ………………….Starts Sept. 11

7:00-10:00 pm………………….. ABS Gym

Coed Volleyball League

Are you looking to join a league or do you

have a team that you would like to enter.

Anyone interested, or with questions,

please contact Tim Armstrong at willistonvolleyball@gmail.com.

The league offers

two sessions- Fall and Spring, each

finishes with a double-elimination tournament

the last two weeks. A coed team requires

two or more females on the court

at any time regardless of substitutions.

Ages 18+

Wednesdays ……………… 7:00-10:00 pm

Fall Session……………. Deadline- Sept. 1

Spring Session………….. Deadline- Jan. 1

$10 Res/$15 Non, per person, per

session

Dog/Puppy Essentials: Basic

Training & Social Skills

This 6-week course covers all you need

to know to understand and have a

well-behaved dog; using a simple training

approach you can use well after the

course ends. Great for new puppies, newly

adopted rescue dogs, or any humans

and dogs who want help with the basics.

The course covers basic obedience so

that you can walk your dog without going

for a drag, get your dog to sit politely

on greetings and not jump all over your

friends. We also teach you about how

dogs communicate and learn and use the

class to gently and productively expose

your dog to a range of new experiences.

The course also covers “life skills”

to help your dog be a fantastic companion

and a mentally balanced healthy

dog. Goldstar Dog Training Instructors.

Adults 18+, Dogs 8 weeks+

Fridays

Sept. 8- Oct. 13 ………. 6:15-7:15 pm or

7:30-8:30p

Mondays

Nov. 6- Dec. 18……………. 6:15-7:15 pm

$130 per session, per dog

(No class, 11/20)

Dog Training: Beyond Basics Course

The 5 week course continues to build a

foundation of manners, training and social

skills that were started in the basic

course, working on making responses

to commands consistent and reliable.

You will continue to hone your handling

skills: timing, consistency, reading

your dog, understanding the training

techniques and how to apply them.

The course will give you and your dog lots

of opportunity to practice the approaches

through carefully-constructed exercises.

Goldstar Dog Training Instructors.

Ages 18+

Dogs must have taken Basic Course

Mondays …………………..Nov. 6- Dec. 11

7:30-8:30 pm……………….$115 per dog

(No class- 11/20)

Voice-Overs…Now is your time.

You’ve heard Brian Thon on TV and radio

commercials. Now hear him live as he illustrates

how you can use your speaking

voice to earn money. Brian will show

you a unique way to cash in on one of

the most lucrative full or part-time careers.

This is a business that you can

handle on your own terms, your own

turf, in your own time. Come see what

it is all about. Instructor: Brian Thon

Ages 18+

Monday ……………………………….Oct. 23

6:30-8:30 pm ………………………….. $35

Program in South Burlington

Career Kickstart

You have WAAAYYY more control over

your career than you think. Whether

you’re looking for some direction on

your future career path, need help figuring

out how to get back into the workforce, or a professional opinion

on your suite of existing career documents,

this two-hour workshop will

help you kick-off your job search this

fall. Learn how to structure your job

search, connect with hiring managers,

best tips on interviewing, networking

and more. There will be Q&A. Instructor:

Neely Raffellini, Owner 9 to 5 Project

Ages 18+

Thursday …………………………… Sept. 14

6:30-8:30 pm ………………………….. $37

Knitting for Adults

Learn to knit or improve your knitting

skills while enjoying the fun of knitting

with a group. This class will offer the basics

for first time knitters, as well as provide

early and intermediate knitters with

specific how-to’s (like buttonholes, cables,

finishing, repairs) and help with

projects. Materials available for purchase

at the first class or you may bring

your own. Program held at The Knitting

Circle, Essex Jct. Instructor: Christine

Heavner, 20+ years of experience.

Ages 18+

Tuesdays ……………………. 7:00-8:30 pm

S1- Sept. 19- Oct. 24

S2- Nov. 7- Dec. 19……. $72 per session

(No class 11/21)

16+ & ADULT

PROGRAMS

Introduction to Pickleball

Have you heard of pickleball? Have you

wonder what it is all about? If so, come

learn the rules and how to play this

unique sport in this two hour introductory

clinic. The clinic provides the rules

of the game, a variety of drills, some basic

game strategy and actual playing

time. Resources will be provided for continued

learning of the sport and playing

opportunities. Bring your own paddle

or loaner paddles will be available

for the clinic. Instructor: Corey Gottfried

Ages 16+

Saturday……………………………… Sept. 9

9:00-11:00 am …………. $27 per person

Pickleball 101

Similar to Coach Corey’s “Introduction

to Pickleball” clinic but with more time

spent on each part of the game. Drills

will include: serving, return of serve,

3rd shot drop, the soft game, volleying,

basic strategies and actual playing

time. Bring your own paddle or loaner

paddles will be available for the

program. Instructor: Corey Gottfried

Ages 16+

Saturdays………………………..Oct. 14-28

9:00-11:00 am ………………………… $72

Fall Foliage Photography

Learn the tips and tricks for photographing

Fall colors in this outdoor series

visiting Williston’s most beautiful

forests. Practice composition, explore

field camera skills and gain the technical

foundation for capturing outstanding

autumn landscapes in our own backyards.

Suitable for photographers of all

skill levels. Instructor: Sean Beckett

Ages 16+

Fridays …………………..Sept. 22- Oct. 13

8:00-10:00 am ……………………….. $65

Digital Photography 101

New to digital photography? In this

hands-on series, you’ll develop all the

foundations of a well-rounded photographer.

We’ll explore composition, artistic

technique, exposure, lighting, camera

skills and equipment settings. The

perfect course for those curious about

f-stops, shutter speeds and the mysterious

buttons on your camera. A

Digital SLR camera (or equivalent) is

required. Instructor: Sean Beckett

Ages 16+

Tuesdays ……………………Oct. 17- Nov. 7

5:30-7:00 pm…………………………… $70

iPhone Photography

Unlock your inner photographer with

the camera and apps on your mobile

device. We’ll practice simple technical

skills for capturing and editing photographs

on smartphones and tablets.

Ideal for those aspiring artists

who want to take great photographs without the hassle of complicated camera

gear. Instructor: Sean Beckett

Ages 16+

Thursday ……………………….. October 19

5:30-7:00 ……………………………….. $25

Intermediate

Digital Photography

Take your photography to the next level.

In this series, dive deep into more nuanced

techniques in composition and

exposure. Learn to manipulate shutter

speed and aperture to artistically

capture challenging subjects. Harness

your camera’s manual mode. Analyze

and visualize advanced composition

and style in your own work and others’.

Lessons will be customized to fit

the skills and interests of participants.

A Digital SLR camera (or equivalent)

is required. Instructor: Sean Beckett

Ages 16+

Tuesdays …………………Nov. 14- Dec. 12

5:30-7:00 ……………………………….. $75

Beginner Guitar

Join entertainment extraordinaire Corey

Gottfried in learning the basic of playing

guitar. These intensive group lessons

will cover basic cords, strumming and

some finger picking to get you started

on exploring the versatility of this popular

stringed instrument. Participants will

need their own guitar for this course and

to rehearse between sessions; acoustic

or electric guitars welcome (no amp

needed). Instructor: Corey Gottfried

Ages 16+

Saturdays………………………….Nov. 4-18

10:00-11:00 am ………………………. $42

Intro to Zentangle Drawing

The Zentangle Method is an easyto-learn,

relaxing and fun way to create

beautiful images by drawing structured

patterns. This two hour workshop

is a basic introduction that will cover

the history, the applications and the

steps of creating an original Zentangle

tile. For all levels and requires no artistic

experience. Fee includes all materials

and kit to take home. Instructor:

Jamie Proctor-Brassard, CZT

Ages 16+

Saturday………………………………Nov. 11

9:00-11:00 am ………………………… $36

FAMILY

PROGRAMS

Beginners Electronics & Programming

w/Arduino Microcontrollers

Little computers are embedded in everything

from cars to toys. The program

introduces beginners to the world

of building small electronic projects

that can be controlled by microcontrollers

called “Arduino.” Basic principles

of electronics and programming

is explored. Make lights blink, motors

turn and sense the world around you.

This is a Parent/Child program. A parent

must be present for ages 8- 12.

Program can be taken by individuals

ages 13+. A take home Arduino Kit is included.

Instructor: Bryan Serinese.

Ages 10+

Saturdays………………………….Nov. 4-18

9:00-11:00 am ……………. $49 per child

Registration Deadline Oct. 27

Snowmobile Safety Course

This 6 hour course provides the opportunity

to earn the certification necessary to

legally operate on Vermont’s Statewide

Snowmobile Trails System. Participants

must be present for all classes in order

to be eligible for certification. VT State

Law requires that all VT snowmobile operators

born after July 1, 1983, who are

12 years of age or older, must take and

pass a state approved snowmobile safety

course. Instructor: VT State Police

Ages 12+

Mon., Tues., Wed………….. Dec. 4, 5 & 6

6:00-8:00 pm ………………………….. $15

Program held in Shelburne

Mon, Tue & Wed ………Dec. 11, 12 & 13

6:00-8:00 pm ………………………….. $15

Program held in Milton

Woof. Dog Communication

in the Human World

Is a yawn always just a yawn? Why do

dogs shake off even when not wet? Is

a growl a good thing? This popular dog

communication and safety lecture is a

multi-media of fun where the audience

gets to test their “dog reading” skills.

We’ll demystify dog communication, reveal

some common dog-human misunderstandings

and explore how we can all live happily together. This is for humans

only- dog owners or not. Presenter:

Deb Helfrich, Gold Star Dog Training

Ages 14+

Thursday ……………………………. Dec. 14

6:00-7:00 pm……………… $5 per person

Pre-registration is required

AFTERSCHOOL

PROGRAMS

Young Rembrandts Drawing Program

Add some creativity to your child’s afterschool

time with a Young Rembrandt

drawing class, which is an educational

program perfect for your imaginative

child. Lessons focus on developing

drawing skills and artistic concepts.

Children at ABS will focus on developing

basic drawing skills and concepts.

Children at WCS will focus on more advanced

artistic concepts, color theory

and drawing techniques. See website

for the different offerings of each session.

Instructors: Young Rembrandt Staff

Grades K-2nd

Tuesdays …………………….1:40-3:00 pm

S1- Sept. 12-Oct. 17

S2- Oct. 31-Dec. 12

Wednesdays …………………..2:40-4:00 p

S3- Jan. 10-Feb. 14 …… $78 per session

Grades 3rd-6th

Tuesdays ……………………..2:00-3:20pm

S1- Sept. 12-Oct. 17

S2- Oct. 31-Dec. 12

Wednesdays …………………3:00-4:20pm

S3- Jan. 10-Feb. 14 …… $78 per session

Learn to Lift

Learn to Lift is a coed youth strength

training program designed to teach

8-11 year olds foundational weight

training in a safe and fun environment.

Each session is coached by a certified

Parisi Performance Coach with a background

specializing in youth speed and

strength training. Participants can expect

to learn a lot about their bodies

and how to get strong and more confident.

There is bus transportation available

from WCS to The Edge for this

program. Instructors: Parisi Staff

Ages 8-11

Mon. & Thurs. ……………..3:30-4:30 pm

S1- Sept. 11-Oct. 5

S2- Oct. 23-Nov. 16 ……$89 per session

Parisi After-School Program

Does your child love to be active? If

so, they will enjoy this hour and a half

of Parisi Performance Training each

week. The training combines speed,

agility, relative body strength, enhanced

coordination and confidence

building skills along with fun games

and activities. The program is held

at WCS. Instructors: Parisi Staff

Grades 3rd-8th

Tuesdays …………………….2:00-3:30 pm

S1- Sept. 12- Oct. 24

S2- Oct. 31- Dec.19……$82 per session

(No class- 11/21)

Knitting

Does your child love to knit, or do they

want to learn? If so, this program will

teach them how to or improve their knitting

skills, while enjoying the fun of knitting

with a group. This program will offer

the basics for first time knitters,

as well as provide early and intermediate

knitters with specific how-to’s

(like buttonholes, cables, finishing, repairs)

and help with projects. All materials

are provided. Instructor: Christine

Heavner, 20+ years of experience.

3rd-8th Grade

Tuesdays …………………….2:00-3:30 pm

S1- Sept. 12- Oct. 17

S2- Oct. 31- Dec. 12…..$52 per session

(No class 11/21)

Open Studio Crafting

This class is multi-age, “Open Studio”

style: an abundance of appealing materials

are provide and kids choose what

they like to make with instruction as

needed. Projects include: sewing (machine

and hand), weaving, needle felting, building with hot glue and wood/plastic/

cardboard, wire sculpture, beading and

jewelry making (Perler and Pony), friendship

bracelets, duct tape creations, leather

tooling, and more. The program values

fun, process, individual pursuits,

and creative play. Instructor: Chris Billis

Grades 3rd-8th

Thursdays………………. Sept. 21- Oct. 26

3:00-4:30 pm ………………………… $108

Intro to Taekwondo

These introductory programs provide

a mixture of Taekwondo training,

self-defense and leadership skills

that are taught in a fun, high energy

atmosphere. The 5-6 year olds

learn focusing, respect and self-control.

The older children’s program focuses

on instilling confidence and humility.

Instructors: VT TaeKwon-Do Academy

Ages 5-6 …………………….3:15-3:45 pm

Ages 7+ ……………………..3:45-4:15 pm

Thursdays…………………Sept. 28- Nov. 2

$54

Introduction to the Viola

The 6 week program is for beginners

with no experience playing the viola.

The program starts off with basic

care and maintenance and progress

to playing simple songs from a method

book. The goal of the class is to have

fun learning a new instrument. Violas

will be available for rent for the duration

of the program. Sizing by Vermont

Violins for rentals- Oct. 19, 7-8pm.

Ages 8-12

Mondays ………………….. Oct. 23- Dec. 4

3:00-4:00 pm ………………………….. $87

(No class- 11/20)

Rental: $25 Viola & Bow + $5 Rosin

Zentangle for Children

The Zentangle Method is an easy-tolearn,

relaxing and fun way to create

beautiful images by drawing structured

patterns. The program will cover the

history, the applications and the steps

of creating an original Zentangle tile.

The class invites all levels and requires

no artistic experience. Fee includes

all materials and a kit to take home.

Instructor: Jamie Proctor-Brassard, CZT

Ages 8-15

Mondays ………………… Oct. 30- Nov. 13

3:00-4:00 pm ………………………….. $75

After School Bowling Program

This super popular weekly trip includes

unlimited bowling, shoe rental and a free

pizza party at the end of the five-week

program. Transportation is provided from

Allen Brook and Williston Central Schools

to Spare Time and then back to Williston

Central. Parents must pick up their child

at 5:00 pm at Williston Central School.

Spare Time staff will be present on the

bus for supervision. This is a bowling only

program, video/arcade area will not be

allowed. Instructors: Spare Time Staff

Grades 1st-6th

Tuesdays …………………… Nov. 7-Dec. 12

Dismissal- 5:00 pm …………………… $92

(No class- 11/21)

PRE-SCHOOL,

YOUTH & TEEN

PROGRAMS

Rec. Youth Soccer Programs

KINDERGARTEN SOCCER – COED

This child/parent program is designed

to teach the fundamentals of the game.

Youngsters will be provided with the

opportunity to learn, practice and develop

their individual skills. Each Saturday will

consist of a 10 minute warmup, 20 minute

practice and end with a scrimmage.

Parents are required to help out with their

child and the scrimmages. Instructors:

Global Premier Soccer Coaches

Saturdays…………………Sept. 9- Oct. 14

8:30-9:30 am…………………………… $40

1ST- 2ND SOCCER – COED

This league provides the opportunity for

youngsters to learn the game, improve

their skills and enjoy playing. The program

meets twice a week for 1 hour each time-

1 practice and 1 game per week. Parents

and Volunteers are needed to coach teams.

Sign up to coach when registering your

child.

Practices: Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs

Games- Sat. ……………………. Times TBD

Sept. 5- Oct. 21 ……………………….. $45

YOUTH SOCCER – 3RD-6TH GRADE

There are two separate leagues, 3rd/4th

& 5th/6th. There will also be separate

boys and girls leagues offered, if numbers

allow. The leagues meet twice a week for 1

hour each time- 1 practice and 1 game per

week. There might also be the opportunity

to play other Rec. Dept. Leagues. Parents

and Volunteers are needed to coach. Sign

up to coach when registering your child.

Practices: Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs

Games- Sat. ……………………. Times TBD

Sept. 5- Oct. 21 ……………………….. $48

Girls Field Hockey

This introductory program teaches the

basics of the game; dribbling, passing,

shooting, stick handling, defensive skills

and the essential rules. All skills are reinforced

through fun activities and small

sided scrimmages. Stick, cleats, shin &

mouth guard are needed. Your daughter

will enjoy learning and playing the game.

Instructors: Jill Quong & Alicia Magnant.

Girls, Ages 7-11

Mon. & Sat……………..Sept. 11- Oct. 14

Mon. – 5:30-6:30 pm

Sat.- 4:00-5:00 pm

$36

GPS Junior Soccer Clinic

Rec. is teaming up with Global Premier

Soccer to offer soccer to 3-5 year olds.

The program is designed so that children

naturally want to play and have fun.

The age appropriate curriculum and expert

professional coaches will create

the perfect environment to develop motor

and coordination skills. Players receive

a GPS shirt. Instructors: GPS Staff

Ages 3-5

Fridays …………………….Sept. 8- Oct. 13

3:00-3:45 pm or 4:00-4:45 pm …… $72

Youth Tennis

A weekly tennis program where beginners

learn the basics and intermediates

learn to improve their game. Training

games will use skills learned to practice

strokes, footwork, and technique.

We will use basic strokes to form better

techniques, as well as work in depth

on footwork, gameplay, and advanced

shots. Instructor: Elizabeth Trombino

Ages 6-11 (Beginners)

Saturdays…………………Sept. 9- Oct. 14

2:00-3:00 pm ………………………….. $47

Ages 10-15 (Intermediates)

Saturdays…………………Sept. 9- Oct. 14

3:00-4:00 pm ………………………….. $47

Introduction to the Violin

The 6 week program is for beginners

with no experience playing the violin.

The program starts off with basic

care and maintenance and progress

to playing simple songs from a method

book. The goal of the class is to have

fun learning a new instrument. Violins

will be available for rent for the duration

of the program. Sizing by Vermont

Violins for rentals- Nov. 2, 7-8pm.

Ages 8-12

Tuesdays …………………… Nov. 7-Dec. 19

6:30-7:30 pm…………………………… $87

(No class- 11/21)

Rental: $20 Violin & Bow + $5 Rosin

Youth Taekwondo

Does your child want to do Taekwondo,

but you didn’t want to commit to the

pricing and equipment? If so, this is

a great opportunity for you and your

child. Kojo Academy is offering a 4

week introductory program. Your child

will learn basic practical self-defense

and how to deal with bullying situations.

This program is for new students

only. Instructors: Kojo Academy Staff

Ages 7-15

Saturdays……………….. Oct. 28- Nov. 18

9:00-10:00 am ………………………… $44

Parkour/Ninja Warrior/

Freestyle Combo

Do you have a child who likes trampolines,

who watches American Ninja

Warrior and is jumping from one thing

to another? If so, this 1.5 hour coached

program will cover basic climbing,

jumping/vaulting and tumbling techniques

to build strength and skills for

our parkour/ninja obstacles. They will

also be learning aerial awareness and

body control on trampolines while

practicing skills used in snowboarding

and freestyle skiing. Instructors:

Green Mountain Training Center Staff

Ages 7-14

Wednesdays …………… Sept. 27- Oct. 18

5:30-7:00 pm…………………………… $89

Gymnastics

Is your child a tumbler? Do they like to

roll around, balance and climb? If so,

this gymnastic program is just for them.

This is an introductory program designed

for new and beginner gymnasts

allowing them the opportunity to work

on basic gymnastics skills. We will utilize

all four events (vault, bars, beam

and floor) and the tumble track. Children

are divided into appropriate age groups

based on numbers enrolled. Instructors:

Green Mountain Training Center Staff

Ages 4-12

Saturdays…………………. Oct. 14- Nov. 4

10:45-11:45 am ………………………. $72

Babysitters Course

The American Red Cross babysitting

course will provide your teen the skills

to take care of younger kids in the

neighborhood or your family. The bestin-class

training provides the opportunity

to sharpen their skills and become

a safe, reliable babysitter. They

will learn leadership, professionalism,

basic care, safety, safe play and basic

first aid. Instructor: Karl Hubrich,

North Country Health & Safety Institute

Ages 11-15

Monday ……………………………….Nov. 20

9:00 am-3:00 pm……………………. $105

Horseback Riding Lessons

The Livery Horse Farm, Hinesburg is offering

group lessons for beginner through advanced riders.

The focus is on English

riding. The horses provide a variety of

skill levels for children to safely learn

on. Lessons are held in a safe fenced

in large sand ring. Children learn about

horses, to ride, groom and work in the

barn. This is a hands on program learning

all aspects of working with horses.

Instructor: Kim Johansen, Owner

Ages 8-14

Saturdays…………………Sept. 16- Oct. 7

12:00-4:00 pm ………………………. $192

Quadcopter Camp

Campers will learn about quadcopters

(drones), safety considerations, how

companies are using them, how they

affect our everyday lives and the career

opportunities in design, technology

and operation. They will assemble

their very own quadcopter and

learn how to fly. Each camper will leave

class with their own quadcopter with

an FPV (first person view) video camera

that transmits to an android or iPhone

in real time for photo or video recording.

Instructor: Bob Gurwicz

Grades 3rd-6th

Monday ……………………………….Nov. 20

8:30 am-4:30 pm……………………. $138

Rec. Youth Basketball Programs

KINDERGARTEN BASKETBALL – COED

This is a parent/child program designed

to teach the fundamentals of the game.

Each week youngsters will be introduced

to a new skill and fun activities that will

enhance their learning. A parent is required

to be active with their child. Instructor: Rec

staff

Saturdays………………………8:30-9:30 a

Jan. 6- Feb. 10 …………………………. $40

1ST-2ND GRADE BASKETBALL– COED

This league provides the opportunity for

youngsters to learn the game, improve

their skills and enjoy playing. The program

meets twice a week for 1 hour each time-

1 practice and 1 game per week. Parents

and volunteers are needed to coach teams.

Sign up to coach when registering your

child.

Practices: Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs

Games: Sat. ……………………. Times TBD

Dec. – Feb………………………………… $45

YOUTH BASKETBALL- 3RD-6TH

There are two separate leagues, 3rd/4th &

5th/6th. There will also be separate boys and

girls leagues offered, if numbers allow. The

leagues meet twice a week for 1 hour each

time- 1 practice and 1 game per week. The

5th-6th leagues are part of the CVRA League,

which plays other Rec. Depts. Parents and

Volunteers are needed to coach. Sign up to

coach when registering your child.

Practices: Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs

Games- Sat. ……………………. Times TBD

Dec. – Feb………………………………… $48

7TH-8TH BASKETBALL- BOYS

There is a separate league for boys

7th/8th, if the numbers allow. The league

meets twice a week for 1 hour each time-

1 practice and 1 game per week. The 7th-

8th leagues are part of the CVRA League,

which plays other Rec. Depts. A parent or

volunteer is needed to coach. Sign up to

coach when registering your child.

Practices: Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs

Games: Sat …………………….. Times TBD

Dec. – Feb……………………………….. $48

Youth/Teen Open Gym

The Rec. Dept. will offer an open gym

time Friday nights from 6:00-8:00 pm, for

youth and teens grades 3rd-12th at the

Williston Central School Old Gym. Open

gym times will be available December

through March when school is open and

there are no school functions. A schedule

will be determined once school

functions have been identified and will

be available on the Rec. website.

Swim Lessons w/The Edge

Lessons for ages 6 months to 10

years are offered. Different levels and

times are offered n the Fall and Winter.

Sessions were not decided when program

guide was distributed. Look on

the website for actual dates and times.

The lessons introduce swimming techniques

and increases safety skills

around the water. Following Red Cross

guidelines, each level provides a building

block for the next. There are a limited

number of spots and registration

is done through the Rec. Dept.

Driver’s Education

At Associates in Driving, the focus is

on a completely integrated driver’s education

program including driving habits,

navigation ability, anticipation,

confidence, positive attitudes, and extraordinary

zone control. The program

emphasizes driver safety, responsibility,

and commitment. Classes begin

October, November and December.

Check out the website for details and to

register: www.associatesindriving.com

In 2016, we paid ReWARD Checking

members over $829,000 in dividends and

reimbursed over $292,000 in ATM fees.