RECREATION & PARKS FALL/WINTER PROGRAM GUIDE

50+ & ADULT
PROGRAMS
Williston Senior Organization
Are you 55+ and looking to get out and
meet people? Do you like a good meal,
socialization and fun games? If so, check
out the Williston Seniors Organization.
They meet twice a month on the 1st
and 3rd Tuesdays. The 1st Tuesday is a
Pot Luck lunch and club meeting starting
at 11:45 am. The 3rd Tuesday is
Soup & Games starting at 11:30 am.
Come enjoy time with other seniors.
The club meets at the Green Mountain
Masonic Center at 87 Bishop Avenue.
50+ Strength Training
Each class begins with a light warm up
and proceeds into basic and functional
strength training exercises that help
improve muscle tone, balance and coordination.
The class utilizes a variety
of workout aids such as chairs, weighted
ball, floor ladder and a bench step (all
provided) to keep the class stimulating
and fun. Program is held at the Federated
Church. Instructor: Toni Kunker
Ages 50+
Tues. & Thurs …………………. Year Round
10:15-11:15 am ………… 1st Class Free
Pricing & registration at 1st class
Zumba Gold
Zumba Gold is NOT ‘Zumba Old’. It is
a less intense fun class with dance
routines designed for beginners,
those with health limitations and older
adults using modified movements.
The program improves balance, flexibility,
cardiovascular strength as well
as strengthens those ‘brain muscles’
while learning basic dance steps.
Program is held at the Federated
Church. Instructor: Toni Kunker
Ages 45+
Mondays ……………….10:30-11:30 a.m.
Thursday …………………9:15-10:15 a.m.
Year Round………………… 1st Class Free
Pricing & registration at 1st class
Jazzercise at Essex Area
Senior Center
Are you looking for fun classes with lots
of energy & great music? A 60 minute
Jazzercise Lite class is easy on the hips,
knees & back as you move to fun music.
A 45 minute Jazzercise strength
class is done using chairs, standing
& sitting, helping you to isolate muscles
you want to strengthen and helping
with balance & flexibility. Classes held
at Essex Area Senior Center. Instructor:
Kit Sayers, Jazzercise Certified
Ages 50+
Jazzercise Lite …….. Tues. 8:00-9:00 am
Jazzercise Strength …… Tues. 9:15-10:00 am
10 class punch pass
$30 EASC Members/$35 Non
Contact Lou Ann at 876-5087
Gentle Yoga
Is appropriate for those seeking the
benefits of a very relaxing, gentle
and restorative practice. Learn how
to mindfully think, move and breathe
through this slower paced, well supported
yoga program. Pre-registration
is required. Program fee paid on your
first night. Instructor: Jill Lang
Ages 18+
Tuesdays ……………………Sept. thru May
6:30-7:30 p.m… $64/8 visit punch card
(No classes school breaks/holidays)
Core de Force
Is a non-contact total-body workout
inspired by MMA-style training that
combines movements from Western
Boxing, Kickboxing, Brazilian JiuJitsu
and Muay Thai. The workout is
Look for this symbol in the guide for new programs being offered.
REGISTRATION
Registration begins Aug. 18. This is a listing of upcoming programs for
September through February. Detailed information on each can be found on the
Rec. Dept. website. Registrations are accepted online at www.willistonrec.org.
POLICIES & GENERAL INFO
For registration, cancellations, refunds and other important information, visit
the department website. On the home page click on the “Dept Info” icon.
Information can be found under the “Policies and General Info” heading.
PAYMENT
Payment is made either online or offline.
Online payments are made by registering online and choosing the Online
Payment Option. You are instantly enrolled by paying with a credit card, there
is a processing fee of $2 or 3.5%, whichever is higher, on the total balance.
Offline payments are done by first registering online and then choosing
the Offline Payment Option at the end of checkout- print off the form
and mail a check to 7900 Williston Road, or stop by, with check or cash,
to the Rec. Office, located in the Annex Building, second floor. Office
hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-4:30 pm. You can also use the drop box
at the back entrance of the Town Hall Building. Payment should be sent or
dropped off as soon as you register to secure a spot in the program.
Note: You are not enrolled in programs until payment is received, when using the
Offline Payment Option.
WILLISTON
RECREATION
&PARKS
CONTACT INFO
www.WillistonRec.org
876-1160
recreation@willistonvt.org
Page 10 • Williston Observer • August 17, 2017 RECREATION & PARKS FALL/WINTER PROGRAM GUIDE
3 minute rounds, just like boxing, using
HIIT intervals. Skill-based cardio
training and core centric movements
are used to strengthen the core and
whole body. Instructor: Denise Francis
Age 18+
Mondays ……………………. 6:30-7:30 pm
S1- Sept 11- Oct. 16
S2- Oct 30- Dec 11…….$42 per session
(No class 11/20)
Group Fitness Pass
$129 for a ten visit pass at Synergy
Fitness. Pass includes all Group Fitness
Classes, over 40 per week; Zumba, X-FIT,
Spinning, Yoga, Barre Sculpt, Total Body
and more. Classes offered from 5:30 am-
5:30 pm. Instructors are certified ACE
and/or AFAA. To purchase a pass contact
or visit Synergy Fitness- 881-0553,
426 Industrial Avenue, Suite #180.
Open Gym Programs
Come out and play, stay fit and meet
new people. These ongoing open gym
programs are open to Williston resident
at no charge. Schedules are available
on the website. No open gym
during school breaks or holidays.
Programs run Sept. through May.
MEN’S 18+ OPEN GYM BASKETBALL
Monday’s ……………………Start Sept. 11
7:00-10:00 pm……………..WCS Old Gym
MEN’S 25+ OPEN GYM BASKETBALL
This open gym time is for Williston
residents only and a guest.
Wednesday’s ……………..Starts Sept. 13
7:00-10:00 pm……………..WCS Old Gym
WOMEN’S 18+OPEN GYM BASKETBALL
Thursdays………………….Starts Sept. 14
7:00-10:00 pm……………..WCS Old Gym
COED 18+ OPEN GYM VOLLEYBALL
Monday’s ………………….Starts Sept. 11
7:00-10:00 pm………………….. ABS Gym
Coed Volleyball League
Are you looking to join a league or do you
have a team that you would like to enter.
Anyone interested, or with questions,
please contact Tim Armstrong at willistonvolleyball@gmail.com.
The league offers
two sessions- Fall and Spring, each
finishes with a double-elimination tournament
the last two weeks. A coed team requires
two or more females on the court
at any time regardless of substitutions.
Ages 18+
Wednesdays ……………… 7:00-10:00 pm
Fall Session……………. Deadline- Sept. 1
Spring Session………….. Deadline- Jan. 1
$10 Res/$15 Non, per person, per
session
Dog/Puppy Essentials: Basic
Training & Social Skills
This 6-week course covers all you need
to know to understand and have a
well-behaved dog; using a simple training
approach you can use well after the
course ends. Great for new puppies, newly
adopted rescue dogs, or any humans
and dogs who want help with the basics.
The course covers basic obedience so
that you can walk your dog without going
for a drag, get your dog to sit politely
on greetings and not jump all over your
friends. We also teach you about how
dogs communicate and learn and use the
class to gently and productively expose
your dog to a range of new experiences.
The course also covers “life skills”
to help your dog be a fantastic companion
and a mentally balanced healthy
dog. Goldstar Dog Training Instructors.
Adults 18+, Dogs 8 weeks+
Fridays
Sept. 8- Oct. 13 ………. 6:15-7:15 pm or
7:30-8:30p
Mondays
Nov. 6- Dec. 18……………. 6:15-7:15 pm
$130 per session, per dog
(No class, 11/20)
Dog Training: Beyond Basics Course
The 5 week course continues to build a
foundation of manners, training and social
skills that were started in the basic
course, working on making responses
to commands consistent and reliable.
You will continue to hone your handling
skills: timing, consistency, reading
your dog, understanding the training
techniques and how to apply them.
The course will give you and your dog lots
of opportunity to practice the approaches
through carefully-constructed exercises.
Goldstar Dog Training Instructors.
Ages 18+
Dogs must have taken Basic Course
Mondays …………………..Nov. 6- Dec. 11
7:30-8:30 pm……………….$115 per dog
(No class- 11/20)
Voice-Overs…Now is your time.
You’ve heard Brian Thon on TV and radio
commercials. Now hear him live as he illustrates
how you can use your speaking
voice to earn money. Brian will show
you a unique way to cash in on one of
the most lucrative full or part-time careers.
This is a business that you can
handle on your own terms, your own
turf, in your own time. Come see what
it is all about. Instructor: Brian Thon
Ages 18+
Monday ……………………………….Oct. 23
6:30-8:30 pm ………………………….. $35
Program in South Burlington
Career Kickstart
You have WAAAYYY more control over
your career than you think. Whether
you’re looking for some direction on
your future career path, need help figuring
out how to get back into the workforce, or a professional opinion
on your suite of existing career documents,
this two-hour workshop will
help you kick-off your job search this
fall. Learn how to structure your job
search, connect with hiring managers,
best tips on interviewing, networking
and more. There will be Q&A. Instructor:
Neely Raffellini, Owner 9 to 5 Project
Ages 18+
Thursday …………………………… Sept. 14
6:30-8:30 pm ………………………….. $37
Knitting for Adults
Learn to knit or improve your knitting
skills while enjoying the fun of knitting
with a group. This class will offer the basics
for first time knitters, as well as provide
early and intermediate knitters with
specific how-to’s (like buttonholes, cables,
finishing, repairs) and help with
projects. Materials available for purchase
at the first class or you may bring
your own. Program held at The Knitting
Circle, Essex Jct. Instructor: Christine
Heavner, 20+ years of experience.
Ages 18+
Tuesdays ……………………. 7:00-8:30 pm
S1- Sept. 19- Oct. 24
S2- Nov. 7- Dec. 19……. $72 per session
(No class 11/21)
16+ & ADULT
PROGRAMS
Introduction to Pickleball
Have you heard of pickleball? Have you
wonder what it is all about? If so, come
learn the rules and how to play this
unique sport in this two hour introductory
clinic. The clinic provides the rules
of the game, a variety of drills, some basic
game strategy and actual playing
time. Resources will be provided for continued
learning of the sport and playing
opportunities. Bring your own paddle
or loaner paddles will be available
for the clinic. Instructor: Corey Gottfried
Ages 16+
Saturday……………………………… Sept. 9
9:00-11:00 am …………. $27 per person
Pickleball 101
Similar to Coach Corey’s “Introduction
to Pickleball” clinic but with more time
spent on each part of the game. Drills
will include: serving, return of serve,
3rd shot drop, the soft game, volleying,
basic strategies and actual playing
time. Bring your own paddle or loaner
paddles will be available for the
program. Instructor: Corey Gottfried
Ages 16+
Saturdays………………………..Oct. 14-28
9:00-11:00 am ………………………… $72
Fall Foliage Photography
Learn the tips and tricks for photographing
Fall colors in this outdoor series
visiting Williston’s most beautiful
forests. Practice composition, explore
field camera skills and gain the technical
foundation for capturing outstanding
autumn landscapes in our own backyards.
Suitable for photographers of all
skill levels. Instructor: Sean Beckett
Ages 16+
Fridays …………………..Sept. 22- Oct. 13
8:00-10:00 am ……………………….. $65
Digital Photography 101
New to digital photography? In this
hands-on series, you’ll develop all the
foundations of a well-rounded photographer.
We’ll explore composition, artistic
technique, exposure, lighting, camera
skills and equipment settings. The
perfect course for those curious about
f-stops, shutter speeds and the mysterious
buttons on your camera. A
Digital SLR camera (or equivalent) is
required. Instructor: Sean Beckett
Ages 16+
Tuesdays ……………………Oct. 17- Nov. 7
5:30-7:00 pm…………………………… $70
iPhone Photography
Unlock your inner photographer with
the camera and apps on your mobile
device. We’ll practice simple technical
skills for capturing and editing photographs
on smartphones and tablets.
Ideal for those aspiring artists
who want to take great photographs without the hassle of complicated camera
gear. Instructor: Sean Beckett
Ages 16+
Thursday ……………………….. October 19
5:30-7:00 ……………………………….. $25
Intermediate
Digital Photography
Take your photography to the next level.
In this series, dive deep into more nuanced
techniques in composition and
exposure. Learn to manipulate shutter
speed and aperture to artistically
capture challenging subjects. Harness
your camera’s manual mode. Analyze
and visualize advanced composition
and style in your own work and others’.
Lessons will be customized to fit
the skills and interests of participants.
A Digital SLR camera (or equivalent)
is required. Instructor: Sean Beckett
Ages 16+
Tuesdays …………………Nov. 14- Dec. 12
5:30-7:00 ……………………………….. $75
Beginner Guitar
Join entertainment extraordinaire Corey
Gottfried in learning the basic of playing
guitar. These intensive group lessons
will cover basic cords, strumming and
some finger picking to get you started
on exploring the versatility of this popular
stringed instrument. Participants will
need their own guitar for this course and
to rehearse between sessions; acoustic
or electric guitars welcome (no amp
needed). Instructor: Corey Gottfried
Ages 16+
Saturdays………………………….Nov. 4-18
10:00-11:00 am ………………………. $42
Intro to Zentangle Drawing
The Zentangle Method is an easyto-learn,
relaxing and fun way to create
beautiful images by drawing structured
patterns. This two hour workshop
is a basic introduction that will cover
the history, the applications and the
steps of creating an original Zentangle
tile. For all levels and requires no artistic
experience. Fee includes all materials
and kit to take home. Instructor:
Jamie Proctor-Brassard, CZT
Ages 16+
Saturday………………………………Nov. 11
9:00-11:00 am ………………………… $36
FAMILY
PROGRAMS
Beginners Electronics & Programming
w/Arduino Microcontrollers
Little computers are embedded in everything
from cars to toys. The program
introduces beginners to the world
of building small electronic projects
that can be controlled by microcontrollers
called “Arduino.” Basic principles
of electronics and programming
is explored. Make lights blink, motors
turn and sense the world around you.
This is a Parent/Child program. A parent
must be present for ages 8- 12.
Program can be taken by individuals
ages 13+. A take home Arduino Kit is included.
Instructor: Bryan Serinese.
Ages 10+
Saturdays………………………….Nov. 4-18
9:00-11:00 am ……………. $49 per child
Registration Deadline Oct. 27
Snowmobile Safety Course
This 6 hour course provides the opportunity
to earn the certification necessary to
legally operate on Vermont’s Statewide
Snowmobile Trails System. Participants
must be present for all classes in order
to be eligible for certification. VT State
Law requires that all VT snowmobile operators
born after July 1, 1983, who are
12 years of age or older, must take and
pass a state approved snowmobile safety
course. Instructor: VT State Police
Ages 12+
Mon., Tues., Wed………….. Dec. 4, 5 & 6
6:00-8:00 pm ………………………….. $15
Program held in Shelburne
Mon, Tue & Wed ………Dec. 11, 12 & 13
6:00-8:00 pm ………………………….. $15
Program held in Milton
Woof. Dog Communication
in the Human World
Is a yawn always just a yawn? Why do
dogs shake off even when not wet? Is
a growl a good thing? This popular dog
communication and safety lecture is a
multi-media of fun where the audience
gets to test their “dog reading” skills.
We’ll demystify dog communication, reveal
some common dog-human misunderstandings
and explore how we can all live happily together. This is for humans
only- dog owners or not. Presenter:
Deb Helfrich, Gold Star Dog Training
Ages 14+
Thursday ……………………………. Dec. 14
6:00-7:00 pm……………… $5 per person
Pre-registration is required
AFTERSCHOOL
PROGRAMS
Young Rembrandts Drawing Program
Add some creativity to your child’s afterschool
time with a Young Rembrandt
drawing class, which is an educational
program perfect for your imaginative
child. Lessons focus on developing
drawing skills and artistic concepts.
Children at ABS will focus on developing
basic drawing skills and concepts.
Children at WCS will focus on more advanced
artistic concepts, color theory
and drawing techniques. See website
for the different offerings of each session.
Instructors: Young Rembrandt Staff
Grades K-2nd
Tuesdays …………………….1:40-3:00 pm
S1- Sept. 12-Oct. 17
S2- Oct. 31-Dec. 12
Wednesdays …………………..2:40-4:00 p
S3- Jan. 10-Feb. 14 …… $78 per session
Grades 3rd-6th
Tuesdays ……………………..2:00-3:20pm
S1- Sept. 12-Oct. 17
S2- Oct. 31-Dec. 12
Wednesdays …………………3:00-4:20pm
S3- Jan. 10-Feb. 14 …… $78 per session
Learn to Lift
Learn to Lift is a coed youth strength
training program designed to teach
8-11 year olds foundational weight
training in a safe and fun environment.
Each session is coached by a certified
Parisi Performance Coach with a background
specializing in youth speed and
strength training. Participants can expect
to learn a lot about their bodies
and how to get strong and more confident.
There is bus transportation available
from WCS to The Edge for this
program. Instructors: Parisi Staff
Ages 8-11
Mon. & Thurs. ……………..3:30-4:30 pm
S1- Sept. 11-Oct. 5
S2- Oct. 23-Nov. 16 ……$89 per session
Parisi After-School Program
Does your child love to be active? If
so, they will enjoy this hour and a half
of Parisi Performance Training each
week. The training combines speed,
agility, relative body strength, enhanced
coordination and confidence
building skills along with fun games
and activities. The program is held
at WCS. Instructors: Parisi Staff
Grades 3rd-8th
Tuesdays …………………….2:00-3:30 pm
S1- Sept. 12- Oct. 24
S2- Oct. 31- Dec.19……$82 per session
(No class- 11/21)
Knitting
Does your child love to knit, or do they
want to learn? If so, this program will
teach them how to or improve their knitting
skills, while enjoying the fun of knitting
with a group. This program will offer
the basics for first time knitters,
as well as provide early and intermediate
knitters with specific how-to’s
(like buttonholes, cables, finishing, repairs)
and help with projects. All materials
are provided. Instructor: Christine
Heavner, 20+ years of experience.
3rd-8th Grade
Tuesdays …………………….2:00-3:30 pm
S1- Sept. 12- Oct. 17
S2- Oct. 31- Dec. 12…..$52 per session
(No class 11/21)
Open Studio Crafting
This class is multi-age, “Open Studio”
style: an abundance of appealing materials
are provide and kids choose what
they like to make with instruction as
needed. Projects include: sewing (machine
and hand), weaving, needle felting, building with hot glue and wood/plastic/
cardboard, wire sculpture, beading and
jewelry making (Perler and Pony), friendship
bracelets, duct tape creations, leather
tooling, and more. The program values
fun, process, individual pursuits,
and creative play. Instructor: Chris Billis
Grades 3rd-8th
Thursdays………………. Sept. 21- Oct. 26
3:00-4:30 pm ………………………… $108
Intro to Taekwondo
These introductory programs provide
a mixture of Taekwondo training,
self-defense and leadership skills
that are taught in a fun, high energy
atmosphere. The 5-6 year olds
learn focusing, respect and self-control.
The older children’s program focuses
on instilling confidence and humility.
Instructors: VT TaeKwon-Do Academy
Ages 5-6 …………………….3:15-3:45 pm
Ages 7+ ……………………..3:45-4:15 pm
Thursdays…………………Sept. 28- Nov. 2
$54
Introduction to the Viola
The 6 week program is for beginners
with no experience playing the viola.
The program starts off with basic
care and maintenance and progress
to playing simple songs from a method
book. The goal of the class is to have
fun learning a new instrument. Violas
will be available for rent for the duration
of the program. Sizing by Vermont
Violins for rentals- Oct. 19, 7-8pm.
Ages 8-12
Mondays ………………….. Oct. 23- Dec. 4
3:00-4:00 pm ………………………….. $87
(No class- 11/20)
Rental: $25 Viola & Bow + $5 Rosin
Zentangle for Children
The Zentangle Method is an easy-tolearn,
relaxing and fun way to create
beautiful images by drawing structured
patterns. The program will cover the
history, the applications and the steps
of creating an original Zentangle tile.
The class invites all levels and requires
no artistic experience. Fee includes
all materials and a kit to take home.
Instructor: Jamie Proctor-Brassard, CZT
Ages 8-15
Mondays ………………… Oct. 30- Nov. 13
3:00-4:00 pm ………………………….. $75
After School Bowling Program
This super popular weekly trip includes
unlimited bowling, shoe rental and a free
pizza party at the end of the five-week
program. Transportation is provided from
Allen Brook and Williston Central Schools
to Spare Time and then back to Williston
Central. Parents must pick up their child
at 5:00 pm at Williston Central School.
Spare Time staff will be present on the
bus for supervision. This is a bowling only
program, video/arcade area will not be
allowed. Instructors: Spare Time Staff
Grades 1st-6th
Tuesdays …………………… Nov. 7-Dec. 12
Dismissal- 5:00 pm …………………… $92
(No class- 11/21)
PRE-SCHOOL,
YOUTH & TEEN
PROGRAMS
Rec. Youth Soccer Programs
KINDERGARTEN SOCCER – COED
This child/parent program is designed
to teach the fundamentals of the game.
Youngsters will be provided with the
opportunity to learn, practice and develop
their individual skills. Each Saturday will
consist of a 10 minute warmup, 20 minute
practice and end with a scrimmage.
Parents are required to help out with their
child and the scrimmages. Instructors:
Global Premier Soccer Coaches
Saturdays…………………Sept. 9- Oct. 14
8:30-9:30 am…………………………… $40
1ST- 2ND SOCCER – COED
This league provides the opportunity for
youngsters to learn the game, improve
their skills and enjoy playing. The program
meets twice a week for 1 hour each time-
1 practice and 1 game per week. Parents
and Volunteers are needed to coach teams.
Sign up to coach when registering your
child.
Practices: Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs
Games- Sat. ……………………. Times TBD
Sept. 5- Oct. 21 ……………………….. $45
YOUTH SOCCER – 3RD-6TH GRADE
There are two separate leagues, 3rd/4th
& 5th/6th. There will also be separate
boys and girls leagues offered, if numbers
allow. The leagues meet twice a week for 1
hour each time- 1 practice and 1 game per
week. There might also be the opportunity
to play other Rec. Dept. Leagues. Parents
and Volunteers are needed to coach. Sign
up to coach when registering your child.
Practices: Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs
Games- Sat. ……………………. Times TBD
Sept. 5- Oct. 21 ……………………….. $48
Girls Field Hockey
This introductory program teaches the
basics of the game; dribbling, passing,
shooting, stick handling, defensive skills
and the essential rules. All skills are reinforced
through fun activities and small
sided scrimmages. Stick, cleats, shin &
mouth guard are needed. Your daughter
will enjoy learning and playing the game.
Instructors: Jill Quong & Alicia Magnant.
Girls, Ages 7-11
Mon. & Sat……………..Sept. 11- Oct. 14
Mon. – 5:30-6:30 pm
Sat.- 4:00-5:00 pm
$36
GPS Junior Soccer Clinic
Rec. is teaming up with Global Premier
Soccer to offer soccer to 3-5 year olds.
The program is designed so that children
naturally want to play and have fun.
The age appropriate curriculum and expert
professional coaches will create
the perfect environment to develop motor
and coordination skills. Players receive
a GPS shirt. Instructors: GPS Staff
Ages 3-5
Fridays …………………….Sept. 8- Oct. 13
3:00-3:45 pm or 4:00-4:45 pm …… $72
Youth Tennis
A weekly tennis program where beginners
learn the basics and intermediates
learn to improve their game. Training
games will use skills learned to practice
strokes, footwork, and technique.
We will use basic strokes to form better
techniques, as well as work in depth
on footwork, gameplay, and advanced
shots. Instructor: Elizabeth Trombino
Ages 6-11 (Beginners)
Saturdays…………………Sept. 9- Oct. 14
2:00-3:00 pm ………………………….. $47
Ages 10-15 (Intermediates)
Saturdays…………………Sept. 9- Oct. 14
3:00-4:00 pm ………………………….. $47
Introduction to the Violin
The 6 week program is for beginners
with no experience playing the violin.
The program starts off with basic
care and maintenance and progress
to playing simple songs from a method
book. The goal of the class is to have
fun learning a new instrument. Violins
will be available for rent for the duration
of the program. Sizing by Vermont
Violins for rentals- Nov. 2, 7-8pm.
Ages 8-12
Tuesdays …………………… Nov. 7-Dec. 19
6:30-7:30 pm…………………………… $87
(No class- 11/21)
Rental: $20 Violin & Bow + $5 Rosin
Youth Taekwondo
Does your child want to do Taekwondo,
but you didn’t want to commit to the
pricing and equipment? If so, this is
a great opportunity for you and your
child. Kojo Academy is offering a 4
week introductory program. Your child
will learn basic practical self-defense
and how to deal with bullying situations.
This program is for new students
only. Instructors: Kojo Academy Staff
Ages 7-15
Saturdays……………….. Oct. 28- Nov. 18
9:00-10:00 am ………………………… $44
Parkour/Ninja Warrior/
Freestyle Combo
Do you have a child who likes trampolines,
who watches American Ninja
Warrior and is jumping from one thing
to another? If so, this 1.5 hour coached
program will cover basic climbing,
jumping/vaulting and tumbling techniques
to build strength and skills for
our parkour/ninja obstacles. They will
also be learning aerial awareness and
body control on trampolines while
practicing skills used in snowboarding
and freestyle skiing. Instructors:
Green Mountain Training Center Staff
Ages 7-14
Wednesdays …………… Sept. 27- Oct. 18
5:30-7:00 pm…………………………… $89
Gymnastics
Is your child a tumbler? Do they like to
roll around, balance and climb? If so,
this gymnastic program is just for them.
This is an introductory program designed
for new and beginner gymnasts
allowing them the opportunity to work
on basic gymnastics skills. We will utilize
all four events (vault, bars, beam
and floor) and the tumble track. Children
are divided into appropriate age groups
based on numbers enrolled. Instructors:
Green Mountain Training Center Staff
Ages 4-12
Saturdays…………………. Oct. 14- Nov. 4
10:45-11:45 am ………………………. $72
Babysitters Course
The American Red Cross babysitting
course will provide your teen the skills
to take care of younger kids in the
neighborhood or your family. The bestin-class
training provides the opportunity
to sharpen their skills and become
a safe, reliable babysitter. They
will learn leadership, professionalism,
basic care, safety, safe play and basic
first aid. Instructor: Karl Hubrich,
North Country Health & Safety Institute
Ages 11-15
Monday ……………………………….Nov. 20
9:00 am-3:00 pm……………………. $105
Horseback Riding Lessons
The Livery Horse Farm, Hinesburg is offering
group lessons for beginner through advanced riders.
The focus is on English
riding. The horses provide a variety of
skill levels for children to safely learn
on. Lessons are held in a safe fenced
in large sand ring. Children learn about
horses, to ride, groom and work in the
barn. This is a hands on program learning
all aspects of working with horses.
Instructor: Kim Johansen, Owner
Ages 8-14
Saturdays…………………Sept. 16- Oct. 7
12:00-4:00 pm ………………………. $192
Quadcopter Camp
Campers will learn about quadcopters
(drones), safety considerations, how
companies are using them, how they
affect our everyday lives and the career
opportunities in design, technology
and operation. They will assemble
their very own quadcopter and
learn how to fly. Each camper will leave
class with their own quadcopter with
an FPV (first person view) video camera
that transmits to an android or iPhone
in real time for photo or video recording.
Instructor: Bob Gurwicz
Grades 3rd-6th
Monday ……………………………….Nov. 20
8:30 am-4:30 pm……………………. $138
Rec. Youth Basketball Programs
KINDERGARTEN BASKETBALL – COED
This is a parent/child program designed
to teach the fundamentals of the game.
Each week youngsters will be introduced
to a new skill and fun activities that will
enhance their learning. A parent is required
to be active with their child. Instructor: Rec
staff
Saturdays………………………8:30-9:30 a
Jan. 6- Feb. 10 …………………………. $40
1ST-2ND GRADE BASKETBALL– COED
This league provides the opportunity for
youngsters to learn the game, improve
their skills and enjoy playing. The program
meets twice a week for 1 hour each time-
1 practice and 1 game per week. Parents
and volunteers are needed to coach teams.
Sign up to coach when registering your
child.
Practices: Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs
Games: Sat. ……………………. Times TBD
Dec. – Feb………………………………… $45
YOUTH BASKETBALL- 3RD-6TH
There are two separate leagues, 3rd/4th &
5th/6th. There will also be separate boys and
girls leagues offered, if numbers allow. The
leagues meet twice a week for 1 hour each
time- 1 practice and 1 game per week. The
5th-6th leagues are part of the CVRA League,
which plays other Rec. Depts. Parents and
Volunteers are needed to coach. Sign up to
coach when registering your child.
Practices: Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs
Games- Sat. ……………………. Times TBD
Dec. – Feb………………………………… $48
7TH-8TH BASKETBALL- BOYS
There is a separate league for boys
7th/8th, if the numbers allow. The league
meets twice a week for 1 hour each time-
1 practice and 1 game per week. The 7th-
8th leagues are part of the CVRA League,
which plays other Rec. Depts. A parent or
volunteer is needed to coach. Sign up to
coach when registering your child.
Practices: Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs
Games: Sat …………………….. Times TBD
Dec. – Feb……………………………….. $48
Youth/Teen Open Gym
The Rec. Dept. will offer an open gym
time Friday nights from 6:00-8:00 pm, for
youth and teens grades 3rd-12th at the
Williston Central School Old Gym. Open
gym times will be available December
through March when school is open and
there are no school functions. A schedule
will be determined once school
functions have been identified and will
be available on the Rec. website.
Swim Lessons w/The Edge
Lessons for ages 6 months to 10
years are offered. Different levels and
times are offered n the Fall and Winter.
Sessions were not decided when program
guide was distributed. Look on
the website for actual dates and times.
The lessons introduce swimming techniques
and increases safety skills
around the water. Following Red Cross
guidelines, each level provides a building
block for the next. There are a limited
number of spots and registration
is done through the Rec. Dept.
Driver’s Education
At Associates in Driving, the focus is
on a completely integrated driver’s education
program including driving habits,
navigation ability, anticipation,
confidence, positive attitudes, and extraordinary
zone control. The program
emphasizes driver safety, responsibility,
and commitment. Classes begin
October, November and December.
Check out the website for details and to
register: www.associatesindriving.com
In 2016, we paid ReWARD Checking
members over $829,000 in dividends and
reimbursed over $292,000 in ATM fees.
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.