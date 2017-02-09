Recreation and Parks Summer Camps Guide 2017

By

Day Camps

This Summer all three day camps will be held at Allen Brook School due to the construction project at Williston Central School. The three day camps are offered Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. There are 8-one week sessions offered from June 26-August 18. Drop off is from 7:30-8:30 a.m., the camp program is 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and pick up is 4:30-5:30 p.m. There are no camps Tuesday, July 4th. Campers must provide their own lunch, snacks and drinks daily. Prices are listed with each of the camps. $30 deposits are accepted per camper, per sessions, per camps.

Explorers Camp-4-7 yr. olds

Campers meet new friends, learn new things and have fun. Each day, campers participate in themed activities, group games, arts & crafts and free indoor and outdoor play. After a morning on the go, there is lunch and quiet time to rejuvenate and be ready for an afternoon of fun. 1:10 ratio. $160 per session

Camp Venture-8-11 yr. olds

Camp Venture is a wonderful twist on the traditional day camp. Packed with recreation, sports, arts & crafts and nature activities, there is never a dull moment. This activity-based camp is the perfect blend of choice activities, group rotations, free play and the ever popular field trips. 1:12 ratio. $160 per session

Teen Venture-12-14 yr. olds

Teen Venture is for the teen who likes to be on the go and active at camp. This group of older campers will have the opportunity to help plan out their activities while at camp. Counselors and campers work together to find interests of the group and build their days around them. 1:12 ratio. $180 per session

Sports Camps

Field Hockey Camp

Your child will enjoy a fun-filled week of instruction and game play. Experienced and qualified instructors will instill learning and love of the game while providing a safe and fun atmosphere. Director: Kate McDonald, CVU Varsity Field Hockey Coach

Girls, Ages 8-14

Monday-Friday, June 26-30

9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $125

Sailing Camps

The Community Sailing Center, Burlington is offering 3-day sailing camps. Campers will learn the basics of rigging, points of sail, sailing maneuvers, safety and recovery in a safe, fun environment. Certified instructors lead a variety of land and water-based activities. Two separate camps will be offered for different age groups. Instructors: Community Sailing Center Staff

Ages 8-10 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Ages 11-15 1-4 p.m.

Wed.-Fri., July 5-7 $135

(Transportation to and from is your responsibility.)

Soccer Camp

Experience the excitement of the world’s most popular sport at US Sports Institute unrivaled Soccer Camp. Players will thrive in the exciting atmosphere generated by the internationally qualified coaches and love the daily themes, soccer development and challenges. This camp is perfect for players of all levels. Instructors: US Sports Institute Staff

Ages 6-12

Monday-Friday, July 10-14

8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $139

Flag Football Camp

The US Sports Institute Flag Football Camp introduces a wide range of skills throughout the week including passing, receiving and deflagging, with a strong focus on the rules of the game. Each day ends with small-sided games. The camp is appropriate for players ranging from beginners, to those already well versed in the sport. Instructors: US Sports Institute Staff

Ages 6-12

Monday-Friday, July 10-14

1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. $139

Jr. Golf Camps

Catamount Golf Camps will include daily instruction in all aspects of the game, two days of on-course instruction and plenty of fun with contests and a Friday golf tournament. Note: full day camps include lunch and Friday is half day of instruction followed by a pizza party. Full day campers may stay Friday and play 9 holes of golf free(supervision is not provided.) Director-Bill Boldwin, Head Professional and Staff

Ages 8-14 Morning Golf Camp

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

See below $220 per session

Ages 11-14 All Day Golf Camp

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

See below $440 per session

Sessions:

S1-June 26-30

S2-July 10-14

S3-July 17-21

S4-July 24-28

S5-July 31-Aug. 4

Enrichment Camps

c Chess Wizards Camp

The interactive curriculum of this camp makes learning fun for new and seasoned players alike. Your child will enjoy challenging chess lessons, exciting games, and cool prizes. They will have the opportunity to improve their chess skills and work out their most powerful muscle-their brain. Each camper receives a T-shirt, trophy, and puzzle folder. Director: Chess Wizard Instructors

Ages 6-12

Monday-Friday, July 3-7

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $245

(no camp 7/4)

Horsemanship Camp

Campers will ride and care for horses in a safe and beautiful farm setting. All levels welcome. Your child will have lots of hands on experience, from 8 a-3 p, with a daily lesson, horse care instruction and stable management. Director: Kim Johansen, Owner

Ages 6-16

Monday-Friday, August 7-11

8 a.m.-3 p.m. $325

(Transportation to and from is your responsibility.)

MUSIC CAMPS

c DIY Musical Instruments

If your child loves music and being creative. You will want to sign them up for this week of making their own instruments and learning how to play them. Campers will make musical shakers, Aboriginal clapping sticks, African thumb pianos, and instruments made with recycled items. Director: Danielle Trasciatti-Holmberg

Ages: 8-14

Monday-Friday, July 10-14

8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $125

c Bucket Drumming

Does your child have drumming skills and needs a place to express themselves? If so, they will enjoy a week of Bucket Drumming. While working on rhythm literacy skills as well as drumming technique, campers will be actively engaged in making some incredibly fun music. Buckets and sticks will be available for campers to use. Director: Danielle Trasciatti-Holmberg

Coed, Ages: 10-14

Monday-Friday, July 10-14

1-4:30 p.m. $125

c Music, Music Everywhere.

Does your child love to sing and dance? If so, they will want to spend a week enjoying singing, expressive movement, dancing, music games and puzzles, musical stories and other music fun. Your child will leave with a greater love and appreciation for music. Director: Danielle Trasciatti-Holmberg

Ages 7-12

Monday-Friday, July 17-21

8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $125

ART CAMPS

Book Arts! Handmade Books

Enticing papers become wonderful books for gifts, journals, or sketching. Learn to marbleize and make paste paper. Create beautiful, useful books-sew a sketchbook, learn Japanese Stab bindings, accordion fold books and a real hard cover book. Middle level campers may explore ideas for creating an altered book or journal. Director: Liz Demas

Ages 6-15

Monday-Friday, June 26-30

8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $185

Fairy and Gnome Woodland Houses

Build a magical deep woods dwelling using all natural materials such as stones, wood, plants, mosses, sticks and bark. Create furniture and accessories for the enchanting little characters you will make to inhabit your house. This camp stimulates wonderful extensions at home for endless hours of creative and imaginative play. Director: Liz Dimas

Ages 6-15

Monday-Friday, June 26-30

1-4:30 p.m. $185

Mudflat City: Clay Monsters, Robots, Houses, and Leaves

Everyone loves to play with clay. Mud season oozes over into summer as the art studio becomes ready for lots of messy fun. We will roll, coil, pinch, and slip several interesting clay pieces. Create a pot that tells a story or looks like a monste. Director: Liz Demas. *Glazing will be Mon, July 24, 8:30a-12 p. Final projects will need to be picked up later.

Ages 6-15

Monday-Friday, July 3-7

8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $185

(No camp 7/4)

‘Mazing Mosaic Mirrors

Come learn about one of the oldest and most lasting of art forms, then design a project using the ancient decorative art of mosaic tile work on a wooden frame. Create patterns using colored glass, ceramic tiles and other interesting materials. Project choices include mirror, picture frames or wooden box. Director: Liz Demas

Ages 6-15

Monday-Friday, July 3-7

1-4:30 p.m. $185

(No camp 7/4)

Puppet Party!

Use your imagination to create a large rod puppet using papier-mâché, paint, fabric, dowels, and accessories. As puppets are finished, campers have the opportunity to work cooperatively writing a script for a short, informal production that includes all the puppet characters and is performed for families on the last day. Director: Liz Dimas

Ages 6-15

Monday-Friday, July 10-14

8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $185

Jazzy Jewelry

Jewelry projects to adorn the creator and give as gifts include: wild wire art, clay beads, paper and glass beads, friendship and felted bracelets. Decorate shrink film with Sharpie Zentangle designs. Older campers may explore metal work using copper and brass, tools, and jewelry findings. Director; Liz Demas

Ages 6-15

Monday-Friday, July 10-14

1-4:30 p.m. $185

Paint and Print

Painting explorations for pleasure and play. Watercolors will flow, exploring landscapes and abstract painting. Tempera and acrylics will be blended and mixed for larger works on canvas. Paint a mini canvas that comes with an easel. Also, experiment with printmaking techniques. Director: Liz Demas

Ages 6-15

Monday-Friday, July 17-21

8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $185

3 D in 4 Ways –Inside and Out!

Be an indoor sculptor using materials like polymer clay, wood, plaster, wire, and papier-mâché. Nails and wood glue will transform simple pine blocks into painted abstract forms. Wire can become a hanging mobile or animal sculpture. We will venture outside to design environmental sculptures. Director: Liz Demas

Ages 6-15

Monday-Friday, July 17-21

1-4:30 p.m. $185

DRAWING CAMPS

Pastel Drawing-World of Dinosaurs

Travel back in time to the land of the lost. Join Young Rembrandts for a camp celebrating a favorite topic-dinosaurs. Every day campers will learn to use pastels to create impressive and frame-worthy art. Artists will draw and color different types of dinosaurs in varying artistic styles. Instructor: Young Rembrandts staff

Ages 6-12

Monday-Friday, July 24-28

8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $140

Favorite Apps & Video Games Drawing Camp

Art is all around us, including on phones and online. Join Young Rembrandts for a camp mimicking the amazing imagery of our Favorite Apps and Video Games. Every day campers will learn new illustration and coloring techniques inspired by popular video games. Artwork is inspired by pixel block characters, plants, zombies and many more classic apps and games. Instructor: Young Rembrandts staff

Ages 6-12

Monday-Friday, July 24-28

1-4:30 p.m. $140

Pastel Drawing-Animals of Africa & the Amazon

This summer Young Rembrandts’ campers will learn about some of Africa’s most majestic animals as they illustrate them using pastel chalks. An antelope showcased within a mélange of patterns, a stylized zebra with a creative color palette, and a regal lion are a few of the beasts to be explored. Instructor: Young Rembrandts staff

Ages 6-12

Monday-Friday, July 31-Aug. 4

8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $140

Pastel Drawing-International Cultures

Campers will learn about pattern application and design creation through these insightful lessons. They will also have the opportunity to strengthen their compositional and coloring skills as they illustrate musical instruments that are important to cultural heritage. We’ll learn about painter Diego Rivera and create a pastel masterpiece inspired by his work. Instructor: Young Rembrandts staff

Ages 6-12

Monday-Friday, July 31-Aug. 4

1-4:30 p.m. $140

Technology Camps

Rocketry Camp

Build, test, and launch solid propellant rockets that safely return by parachute. Learn the aerodynamics of rocket flight and create a six foot tall experimental rocket with your team. Campers will leave class with at least three rockets that they have launched and can launch again. This is a high flying camp. Director: Bob Gurwicz

Ages 9-12

Monday-Friday, June 26-30

1-5 p.m. $255

Wonder Science & Engineering Camp

Is your child a nature explorer? Do they like solving problems? There is no limit to the learning and fun they will have in this camp. There will be extensive hands-on activities to collaborate on. They will be introduced to the process of scientific inquiry and basic science content in a fun setting. There will be an engineering component this year. Instructors: Jessie Stein & Erin Crowley

Ages: 6-9

Monday-Friday, July 17-21

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $195

Engineering Camps

Does your child like to create things? Do they like to build and invent using recycled materials? If so, this camp is for them. The camp will involve extensive hands-on activities, where campers work together in small groups and collaborate on different engineering tasks. Each day campers will be given a challenge that they must work together to solve. Focus will be on the 5 P’s of Engineering; planning, problem solving, perseverance, patience, and presentation. Two separate camps are offered.

Ages 6-9

Monday-Friday, July 10-14

8:30 a.m.-4:30p.m $195

Instructors: Jessie Stein & Erin Crowley

Ages 8-10

Monday-Friday, August 7-11

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $195

Instructors: Ashley Sutton & Erin Crowley

Coding/Programming Camp

Coding is practical, but also fun. Skills that come with computer programming help kids develop new ways of thinking and foster problem-solving techniques. Campers will first learn about programming/coding without technology and then move to programming games and more using Scratch Venture into the world of coding apps using Bitsbox, and even program robots. Directors: Renee Barrett & Shaun Langevin

Ages 8-12

Monday-Friday, July 24-28

8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $125

c Digital Photography and Photo Editing Camp

Calling all artistic types. Learn tips & tricks to capture images, as well as learning some amazing editing tricks. Campers take home a flash drive of their finished photos, ready for printing and framing. Campers are encouraged to bring their own digital cameras/smart devices. IPads will be available. Digital cameras need a USB cord or memory card reader. Smart devices need Google Drive or Google Photos app. Directors: Renee Barrett & Shaun Langevin

Ages 8-12

Monday-Friday, July 24-28

1-4:30 p.m. $125

Tech & Science Kids Camp

Love exploring and creating with science and technology? Each day starts with flora science, physical science, engineering and more. Each afternoon we get creative with technology tools, including cartooning, movie making, stop-animation and coding. Directors: Tara Weegar & Karin Ward

Ages 7-10

Monday-Friday, July 31-Aug. 4

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $225