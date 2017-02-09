Recreation and Parks Spring/Summer Program Guide 2017

By

ADULT & 50+ PROGRAMS

Williston Senior Club

Are you 55+ and looking to get out and meet people? Do you like a good meal, socialization and fun games? If so, check out the Williston Seniors Club. They meet twice a month on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays. The 1st Tuesday, 11:30a-3:30p, is a Pot Luck lunch and club meeting. The 3rd Tuesday, 1-3 p, is a social and game time. Come enjoy time with other seniors. The club meets at the Green Mountain Masonic Center-87 Bishop Avenue.

50+ Strength Training

Each class begins with a light warm up and proceeds into basic and functional strength training exercises that help improve muscle tone, balance, and coordination. The class utilizes a variety of workout aids such as chairs, weighted ball, floor ladder and a bench step (all provided) to keep the class stimulating and fun. Program is held at the Federated Church. Instructor: Toni Kunker

Ages 50+

Tues. & Thurs Year Round

10:15-11:15 a.m. 1st Class Free

Pricing and registration available at 1st class

Jazzercise at Essex Area Senior Center

Are you looking for fun classes with lots of energy & great music? The 60 minute Jazzercise Lite class is easy on the hips, knees & back as you move to fun music. The 45 minute Jazzercise Strength class is done using chairs, standing & sitting, helping you to isolate muscles you want to strengthen and helping with balance & flexibility. Classes held at Essex Area Senior Center. Instructor: Kit Sayers, Jazzercise Certified

Ages 50+

Jazzercise Lite:

Tues. 8 a.m.

Thurs. 11 a.m.

Jazzercise Strength:

Thurs. 10 a.m.

10 class punch pass: $30 EASC Members/$35 Non-members

Contact Lou Ann at 876-5087

Zumba Gold

Zumba Gold is NOT ‘Zumba Old’. It is a less intense fun class with dance routines designed for beginners, those with health limitations and older adults using modified movements. The program improves balance, flexibility, cardiovascular strength as well as strengthens those ‘brain muscles’ while learning basic dance steps. Program is held at the Federated Church. Instructor: Toni Kunker

Ages 45+

Mon. 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Thurs 9:15-10:15 a.m.

Year Round. 1st Class Free

Pricing and registration available at 1st class

Gentle Yoga

This program is appropriate for those seeking the benefits of a very relaxing, gentle and restorative practice. Learn how to mindfully think, move and breathe through this slower paced, well supported yoga program. Pre-registration is required and free. Program fee paid on your first night. Schedule available on website. Instructor: Jill Lang

Ages 18+

Tuesdays Feb. thru May 30

6:30-7:30 p.m. $62-8 visit pass

(No classes during school breaks)

Strong First-Strength Training

Strong First is a circuit style strength training class for people of all fitness levels. Whether you’d like to lose weight, build muscle, perform better or feel healthier. Strong First combines free-weights, bodyweight, core exercises and calisthenics to form a fun and challenging work out. Program is held at Perk Fitness. Instructor: Jen Weiss, CPT

Ages 18+

Tues. & Thurs. Feb. 21-Mar. 30

5:30-6:30 p.m. $132

Open Gym Programs

Come out and play, stay fit and meet new people. These ongoing open gym programs are open to Williston residents at no charge. Schedules are available on the website. No open gym during school breaks or holidays. Programs end in May.

Men’s 18+Open Gym Basketball

Mondays Ends May 22

7-10 p.m. WCS Old Gym

Men’s 25+ Open Gym Basketball

Williston residents only and guest

Wednesdays Ends May 31

7-10 p.m. WCS Old Gym

Women’s 18+ Open Gym Basketball

Thursdays Ends May 25

7-10 p.m. WCS Old Gym

Coed 18+ Open Gym Volleyball

Mondays Ends May 22

7-10 p.m. ABS Gym

Voice-Overs…Now is your time.

You’ve heard Brian Thon on TV and radio commercials. Now hear him live as he illustrates how you can use your speaking voice to earn money. Brian will show you a unique way to cash in on one of the most lucrative full or part-time careers. This is a business that you can handle on your own terms, your own turf, in your own time. Program held in South Burlington. Instructor: Brian Thon

Ages 18+

Thursday March 9

6:30-8:30 p.m. $30

c Resume Revamp

Imagine embarking on your job search with confidence and self-assurance. Make this confidence a reality by learning to expertly edit your resume. You will learn the best layout to highlight your skills and how to demonstrate your value. Also, learn how to target your resume to your ideal position, decide what to put on your resume and what to eliminate. Instructor: Neely Raffellini, 9 to 5 Project

Ages 18+

Wednesdays March 15 & 22

6-7 p.m. $62

Knitting for Adults

Learn to knit or improve your knitting skills while enjoying the fun of knitting with a group. This program will offer the basics for first time knitters, as well as provide early and intermediate knitters with specific how-to’s; like buttonholes, cables, finishing, repairs, and help with projects. Materials available for purchase at the first class or you may bring your own. Program held at The Knitting Circle, Essex Jct. Instructor: Christine Heavner, Owner The Knitting Circle

Ages 18+

Wednesdays 7-8:30 p.m.

S1-March 8-April 19

S2-May 3-June 7 $72 per session

(No class S1-4/5)

c Koru Mindfulness for Adults

If you looking for strategies to decrease stress, get a better nights’ sleep or enjoy the present moment with less worry and distraction? This 4 week program is designed to teach the basic skills of mindfulness and meditation through a series of simple exercises and development of a realistic home-based practice. Participants must be able to commit to all four weeks and will have access to online tools to support their learning. Instructor: Carrie Williams Howe

Ages 18+

Tuesdays May 2-23

6:30-7:45pm $62

c Intro to Zentangle Drawing

The Zentangle Method is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. The two hour workshop is a basic introduction that will cover the history, the applications, and the steps of creating an original Zentangle tile. For all levels and requires no artistic experience. Fee

includes all materials and kit to take home. Instructor: Jamie Proctor-Brassard, CZT

Ages 16+

Thursday May 11

6-8 p.m. $36

Adult Tennis

Are you looking to learn the game of tennis or hone your skills for some fun play? This group tennis program is designed for the beginner to intermediate player. Learn or fine tune your fundamental tennis strokes to include groundstrokes, volleys, serves and overheads. Instructors: The Edge Tennis Staff

Ages 16+

Thursdays May 4-June 8

5:30-6:30 p.m. $75

Adult Golf Clinics

The proper grip, stance and swings will be covered in each session of these group golf clinics. Come learn or hone your skills in golf to be a better player on the course. Catamount Golf Center is offering group lessons to beginners to intermediate golfers. Join one or more as you progress up through the skills and become a confidant golfer. Instructor: Bill Boldwin, Golf Director

Ages 18+ $140 per session

Beginners

S1-April 11-May 9

Tuesdays 5:30-6:45pm

Advanced Beginners

S2-April 13-May 11

Thursdays 5:30-6:45pm

Beginners

S3-May 16-June 13

Tuesdays 6-7:15 p.m.

Advanced Beginners & Intermediates

S4-May 17-June 14

Wednesdays 6-7:15 p.m.

Beginners & Advanced Beginners

S5-June 20-July 18

Tuesdays 6-7:30 p.m.

S6-June 21-July 19

Advanced Beginners & Intermediates

Wednesdays 6-7:30 p.m.

PROGRAMS With SYNERGY FITNESS

Group Fitness Class Pass

This ten visit pass includes ALL of the Group Fitness Classes at Synergy Fitness, over 40 per week; Zumba, X-FIT, Spinning, Yoga, Booty Barre, Barre Sculpt, Total Body and more. Classes are offered from 5:30 a.m.-5:45pm. All instructors are certified through ACE and/or AFAA. Ten visit pass $129. Good for one year. Contact or visit Synergy Fitness to purchase a pass (881-0553, 426 Industrial Avenue, Suite #180). Visit www.synergyfitnessvt.com for the current schedule of class offerings.

Personal Training Special

Synergy Fitness is offering this one-time special, which includes 2, one hour Private Personal Training Sessions. One of their Certified Personal Trainers will go through all of the options offered and personalize a fitness program to meet your goals. Come see how you can make a change in your fitness this year. Special good only through March 31, 2017. $99. Contact or visit Synergy Fitness. 426 Industrial Avenue, Suite #180. 881-0553

FAMILY PROGRAMS

c Beginner Guitar Lessons

Join Corey Gottfried in learning the basics of playing guitar. These 3-1 hour intensive group lessons will cover basic cords, strumming, and some finger picking to get you started. Participants will need their own guitar; acoustic or electric guitars welcome (no amp needed). Program would be offered in May, with specific day and time that would be determined based on interested respondents, and could possibly be offered early evenings or Saturday mornings. We need to hear from you. We are looking to find what days and times would work for those who are interested. Please register online and give your opinion. It cost nothing to register and we will follow up with the dates and times that works for the majority. The program is open to ages 10 and older. The program fee would be $42. Deadline to respond is March 10.

c Beginner Electronics & Programming with Arduino Microcontrollers

Little computers are embedded in everything from cars to toys. This program will introduce beginners to the world of building small electronic projects that can be controlled by microcontrollers called “Arduino.” Basic principles of electronics and programming will be explored as you make lights blink, motors turn, and sense the world around you. A great program to take with your child. One parent can attend with their child free. The program can also be taken by individuals. An Arduino Kit is included in the fee. Instructor: Bryan Serinese.

Ages 10+

Saturdays Mar. 11-Apr. 1

9-11 a.m. $49

Register deadline 3/3 (no class 3/25)

Woof. Dog Communication in the Human World

Is a yawn always just a yawn? Why do dogs shake off even when not wet? Is a growl a good thing? This popular dog communication and safety lecture is a multi-media of fun where the audience gets to test their “dog reading” skills. We’ll demystify dog communication, reveal some common dog-human misunderstandings, and explore how we can all live happily together. This is for humans only — dog owners or not. Pre-registration is required, only one family member is required to register. Presenter: Deb Helfrich, Gold Star Dog Training

Ages 14+

Thursday June 1

6-7 p.m. $5 per family

Pre-registration is required

Boater Safety Course

Boating safety education is required for any motor boat operator, 12 years of age or older, born after January 1, 1974. The Boat Vermont, 8 hour classroom course will enable you to get the certification that you need. Must be present at all 4 classes to be eligible for certification. Instructor: Jon Fick

Ages 12+

Mon & Wed May 8-May 17

6-8:30 p.m. $15

Pickleball: Introductory Clinic

Have you heard of Pickleball? Do you wonder what it is all about? If so, come learn the rules and how to play this unique sport. The two hour workshop will provide you with warm up suggestions, a variety of drills, the rules and actual playing time. Resources will be provided for additional programs and playing opportunities. Instructor: Corey Gottfried

Ages 16+

Wednesday May 10

6-8 p.m. $25 per person

AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAMS

c Bucket Drumming

Does your child like to drum or are they a current drummer who wants to try something different? If so, they need to come learn bucket drumming and have a blast. Buckets and sticks available to borrow. A casual performance will be held at the end of the program for family and friends. Instructor: Danielle Trasciatti-Holmberg, WCS Music Teacher

Grades 3rd-8th

Mondays Mar. 13-Apr. 17

3-4:15 p.m. $62

Young Rembrandts Drawing Programs

Add some creativity to your child’s afterschool time with a Young Rembrandt drawing class, which is an educational program perfect for your imaginative child. Lessons focus on developing drawing skills and artistic concepts. Children at Allen Brook School will focus on developing basic drawing skills and concepts. Children at WCS will focus on more advanced artistic concepts, color theory, and drawing techniques. Instructors: Young Rembrandt Staff

Grades K-2nd

Tuesdays 1:45-3 p.m.

S1-Mar. 14-Apr. 18

S2-May 2-May 30 $78 per session

Grades 3rd-6th

Tuesdays 2-3:15 p.m.

S1-Mar. 14-Apr. 18

S2-May 2-May 30 $78 per session

Parisi Afterschool Program

Does your child love to be active? If so, they will enjoy this hour and a half of Parisi Performance Training each week. The training combines speed, agility, relative body strength, enhanced coordination, and confidence building skills along with fun games and activities. The program is held at WCS. Instructors: Parisi Staff

Grades 3rd-8th

Tuesdays 2-3:30 p.m.

S1-Mar. 14-Apr. 18

S2-May 2-June 6 $102 per session

Knitting

Does your child love to knit, or do they want to learn? If so, this program will teach them how to or improve their knitting skills. The program offers the basics for first time knitters, and provides early and intermediate knitters with specific how-to’s like buttonholes, cables, finishing, repairs, and help with projects. All materials are provided. Instructor: Christine Heavner, Owner The Knitting Circle

Grades 3rd-8th

Wednesdays 3-4:30 p.m.

S1-March 8-April 19

S2-May 3-June 7 $78 per session

(No class-S1, 4/5)

After School Bowling Program

This super popular weekly trip includes unlimited bowling, shoe rental, and a free pizza party at the end of the five-week program. Transportation is ONLY provided from Allen Brook and Williston Central Schools to Spare Time. Parents must pick up their children by 5:30 p.m. at Spare Time in Colchester. Spare Time staff will be present on the bus for supervision. This is a bowling only program, video/arcade area will not be allowed. Instructors: Spare Time Staff

Grades 1st-6th

Fridays March 17-April 21

Dismissal-5:30 p.m. $82

(No class 3/31)

PRE-SCHOOL, YOUTH & TEEN PROGRAMS

c Zentangle Drawing for Children

The Zentangle Method is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. The two hour workshop is a basic introduction that will cover the history, the applications, and the steps of creating an original Zentangle tile. The class invites all levels and requires no artistic experience. Fee includes all materials and a kit to take home. Instructor: Jamie Proctor-Brassard, CZT

Ages 8-15

Saturday Apr. 1

9-11 a.m. $36

Youth Lacrosse Leagues-Grades 3rd-8th

Youth Lacrosse registration is now open. March 10 registration deadline, as teams need to be formed and registered in the league. These are competitive leagues, which travel, for boys and girls in grades 3rd/4th, 5th/6th & 7th/8th. Separate leagues are offered to boys and girls. A minimum number is needed in each grade level to have a team. Indoor practices begin the week of March 20, and are one day a week. Outdoor practices begin late April, weather permitting, and will be two days a week. See the website for days and times. The $95 fee, includes the $35 USA Lacrosse membership, League fees, and game supplies. Coaches Needed. Sign up to coach when you register your child.

Swim Lessons w/The Edge

The lessons introduce swimming techniques and increases safety skills around the water. Following Red Cross guidelines, each level provides a building block for the next. There are a limited number of spots and registration is done through the Rec. Dept

Winter-Feb. 25-Apr. 8

Spring-Apr. 22-June 3

$80 per session

First Splash Ages 6 months-3 yrs.

Saturdays 9:30-10 a.m.

Preschool Ages 3-5

Fridays

Beginners 11-11:30 a.m.

Advanced 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Saturdays

Beginner 10-10:30 a.m.

Advanced 10:30-11 a.m.

Levels 1-4 Ages 5-10

Saturdays

Level 1 & 2 9-9:30 a.m.

Level 3 8:30-9 a.m.

Level 4 8-8:30 a.m.

Tuesday or Thursday classes

Level 1 & 2 4:30-5 p.m.

Level 3 5-5:30 p.m.

Level 4 3:45-4:15 p.m.

Youth Taekwondo

Has your child wanted to try out a martial art, but you didn’t want to commit to the pricing and all the equipment? If so, this is a great opportunity for your child to try Taekwondo. Kojo Academy is offering this 4 week introductory program. Your child will learn basic practical self-defense and how to deal with bullying situations. This program is for new students only and held at Kojo Academy. Instructors: Kojo Academy Staff

Ages 7-15

Saturdays, Mar. 11-Apr. 1

9-10 a.m. $44

c Cheer Team

This exciting new program stresses fun, self-awareness and community involvement. Children will learn dance, poise, arm motions, jumps, chants and cheers. Teamwork will be a focus by forming groups to develop cheers. There will also be the opportunity to perform at public events. Children must provide their own black bike shorts, white long sleeve shirt, white sneakers and white socks. Instructor: Ila Sewall, GymKids Academy

Ages 6-12

Tuesdays Mar. 14-May 23

6:15-7:30 p.m. $92

(no class 4/25)

Freestyle/Ninja/Parkour Combo

Do you have a child who likes trampolines, who watches American Ninja Warrior, and is jumping from one thing to another? If so, this 1.5 hour coached program combines the disciplines of parkour, ninja warrior and freestyle training. They will learn to use their body in creative ways to overcome obstacles. Upper body obstacle circuit training and aerial awareness and technique on the trampolines will be introduced. Instructors: Green Mountain Training Center Staff

Ages 7-15

Wednesdays Mar. 22-Apr. 12

5:30-7 p.m. $87

Gymnastics

Is your child a tumbler? Do they like to roll around, balance and climb? If so, this gymnastic program is just for them. The Green Mountain Training Center is offering an introductory program for the new and beginner gymnasts. It is a great opportunity for your child to try out the sport and learn basic skills, while building strength, flexibility, and coordination. Children will be separated by age groups. Instructors: Green Mountain Training Center Staff

Ages 4-12

Saturdays Apr. 1-22

10:45-11:45am $69

Babysitters Course

The American Red Cross babysitting course will provide your teen with the skills to take care of younger kids. The best-in-class training provides an opportunity to sharpen their skills necessary to become a safe, reliable babysitter. They will learn leadership, professionalism, basic care, safety, safe play and basic first aid. Instructor: Karl Hubrich, North Country Health & Safety Institute

Ages 11-15

Mondays Apr. 24

9 a.m.-3 p.m. $102

Horseback Riding Camp

If your child loves horses. They will want to spend three days with them during the April break. The Livery Horse Farm, Hinesburg is holding a three day camp for beginners through advanced riders. The focus is on English riding. The horses provide a variety of skill levels for children to safely learn on. Lessons are in a safe fenced in large sand ring. Children learn to ride, groom and work in the barn. Instructor: Kim Johansen, Owner Livery Horse Farm

Ages 6-16

Wed, Thurs, & Fri. Apr. 26, 27 & 28

8 a.m.-3 p.m. $222

Youth Tennis

Smaller courts, shorter racquets and balls that bounce lower. Now, it’s easier for kids to play and develop a love for the sport. Taught by certified tennis professionals who are trained to teach proper stroke technique to kids of all ages. Players learn basic stroke techniques. A game based approach is used for teaching so the hour is fun and active. Instructors: The Edge Tennis Staff

Ages 6-8

Thursdays May 4-June 8

4:15-5:15 p.m. $75

Ages 9-12

Thursdays May 4-June 8

3-4 p.m. $75

c Quickstart Tiny Tennis

Quickstart Tennis is designed to introduce young children and a parent to the game of tennis. This is a child/parent program-a parent is required to be active. Players learn with scaled down racquets, nets, and balls. Colorful props will be used to promote and encourage a lifelong enjoyment of the sport in a non-competitive atmosphere. Instructor: Ila Sewall, GymKids Academy

Ages 3-5

Mondays (indoors) Mar. 13-Apr. 10

6:15-7 p.m. $47

Monday-Friday 5:30-6:15 p.m.

S1-June 19-23

S2-Aug. 14-18 $47

Ages 5-8

Monday-Friday 6:30-7:15 p.m.

S1-June 19-23

S2-Aug. 14-18 $47

GPS Junior Soccer

The GPS Juniors Program teaches the fundamentals of soccer using a fun and energetic curriculum that has been tailored for 3-5 and 6-8 year olds. All sessions are held in a fun and positive environment, where players are encouraged to play with a smile on their face. The age appropriate curriculum and expert professional coaches create the perfect environment to learn. Players receive a Frankie the Fox t-shirt. Instructors: GPS Staff

Ages 3-5

Fridays May 5-June 16

3-3:45 p.m.

4-4:45 p.m. $72

(no class 5/26)

Ages 6-8

Fridays May 5-June 16

5-6 p.m. $72

(no class 5/26)

Horseback Riding Lessons

The Livery Horse Farm, Hinesburg is offering group lessons for beginner through advanced riders. The focus is on English riding. The horses provide a variety of skill levels for children to safely learn on. Lessons are held in a safe fenced in large sand ring. Children learn about horses, to ride, groom and work in the barn. This is a hands on program learning all aspects of working with horses. Kim Johansen, Owner

Ages 8-14

Saturdays May 6-June 3

12-4 p.m. $172

(no class 5/27)

Track and Field Program

Your children will learn the basics of running, jumping, throwing, and relays. Each week they will warm up with Parisi Speed School Instructors and then practice their different events. There will be local meets with other Rec. Depts. and a state meet Saturday, July 29. A great program for children who love to run, jump and throw. Practices are at CVU. Instructors: Parent volunteers & Parisi Staff

Ages 7-14, aging date 8/31/17

Mon & Wed June 21-July 29

6:15-7:45pm $50

Youth Golf Group Lessons

Do you want to share the love of golf with your children? If so, sign them up now for these group lessons being offered by Catamount Golf Center. Lessons will include developing a grip and set up, full swing analysis and pitching, chipping and putting techniques. Instructor: Bill Boldwin, Golf Director

Ages 5-7

Tuesdays July 11-August 1

4-4:45pm $80

(adult attendance required)

Ages 8-11

Wednesdays July 12-August 2

5-5:45pm $80

Soccer Squirts

Boys and girls ages 3-5 will learn the fundamental skills of soccer, including dribbling, passing, shooting and defending. Soccer Squirts is taught through structured activities, fun games, and scrimmages and are designed to ensure learning and most importantly, fun. Instructors: US Sports Institute Staff

Ages 3-5

Monday-Friday July 10-14

5-6 p.m. $99

Fall Rec. Youth Soccer Programs

Registration for Rec. Soccer begins July 1st. There will be programs for children entering grades K-6th in the Fall. Programs begin in September and run through October, on Saturday mornings for 6-7 weeks. Deadline to register is August 25th. The Rec. Dept. is looking at the overall soccer program and the declining numbers, lack of coaches, and not having enough teams to play in the older leagues. The Rec. Dept. surveyed last year’s families and found there was support for a developmental program to be offered instead of a league format. The Rec. Dept. is discussing this with The Global Premier Soccer Organization to see how we can team up to offer a developmental program that will benefit all children who want to learn and improve their skills in the game of soccer. The Rec. website will have details on the format that the Fall programs will be. This will be updated and released by June.