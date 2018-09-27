Recreation and Parks

By

Williston Seniors Organization

The Williston Seniors Organization meets twice a month. The first Tuesday is Pot Luck lunch and club meeting starting at 11:45 a.m. The third Tuesday is Soup & Games starting at 11:30 a.m. Club meets at the Green Mt. Masonic Center, 87 Bishop Avenue.

50+ Golden Grooves

The structure is easy to follow and welcomes any ability level as the moves can be done with higher or lower intensity. Program at Federated Church. Instructor: Toni Kunker. Ages 50+, Fridays, 9-10 a.m., Year Round. $2 per class, register at first class.

50+ Strength Training

The class utilizes a variety of workout aids including chairs, weighted ball, floor ladder and bench step to keep it fun. Program at Federated Church. Instructor: Toni Kunker. Ages 50+, Tues. & Thurs, 10:15-11:15 a.m., year round. $2 per class, register at first class.

50+ Yoga- Gentle/Seated

Join in the fun, whether standing or seated, or a combination of both. Poses are safely demonstrated with a variety of modifications. Program at Federated Church. Instructor: Toni Kunker. Ages: 50+, Fridays, 10:15-11:15 a.m., year round. $2 per class, register at first class.

Blueprint for Healthcare & SASH Programs

Free programs sponsored by Blueprint for Healthcare, UVM Medical Center & SASH include Matter of Balance, Diabetes Support Group, Diabetes Healthy Living Workshops and Healthy Living Workshops for Chronic Conditions. Space is limited so preregistration is required. Call 847-2278 for more information.

Age Well Programs

Programs including Fine Dining at Area Restaurants, Thanksgiving Celebration and December Holiday Celebration.

Offered to area communities sponsored by Age Well. Advanced registration is required. Contact Pat Long at Age Well: 802-557-5484 for more info.

Tai Chi – Beginner’s Level

Enjoy the benefits of this ancient exercise with smooth and flowing movements that improve balance, concentration and over-all sense of well-being. Instructor: Adina Panitch. 50+, Mondays & Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sept. 10-Nov. 29. Free. For more information and to pre-register call 288-1555 or email apanitch@aol.com.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Planning Weeknight Meals for the Family

At 4p.m. do you find yourself stressed about what to make for dinner? You’re not alone. This workshop will cover tips and tools for creating a plan for weeknight suppers based on your family’s schedule and food preferences. You’ll go home with several weeks of meals planned. Instructor: Joanne Heidkamp, MS, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist for Hannaford. Ages 18+, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 6:30-8 p.m.

AHA BLS Healthcare CPR/AED

This course trains participants in the AHA Chain of Survival, as well as those seeking re-certification. The BLS components and how to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, choking and the administration of naloxone (Narcan) are covered. Successful completion receives 2-year certification. Instructor: WFD Sr. Firefighter and AHA Instructor Prescott Nadeau. Ages 18+, Saturday, Oct. 13, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Cost: $55 Res/$60 Non.

AHA Heartsaver CPR/AED

This course is designed for those with little or no medical training, as well as those seeking re-certification who want to be prepared for a cardiac emergency. Adult choking and the administration of naloxone (Narcan) are covered, as well. Successful completion receives 2-year certification. Instructor: WFD Sr. Firefighter and AHA Instructor David Auriemma. Ages 18+, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 6-9 p.m. Cost: $55 Res/$60 Non.

YOUTH PROGRAMS

Horseback Riding Lessons

The Livery Horse Farm in Hinesburg is offering group lessons for beginner through advanced riders. The focus is on English riding. The horses provide a variety of skill levels so children can safely learn. Lessons are held in a safe, fenced-in large sand ring. Children learn about horses, including riding, grooming and working in the barn. This is a hands-on program learning all aspects of working with horses. Instructor: Kim Johansen, owner of Livery Farm. Ages 8-14, Saturdays, 12-4 p.m., Sept. 29-Oct. 20. $192 Res/$197 Non.

Swim Lessons at The Edge

The Recreation Department and The Edge of Williston are teaming up to offer youth group swim lessons. The lessons introduce swimming techniques and increase safety skills around the water. Following Red Cross guidelines, each level provides a building block for the next. Lessons will prepare your family for years of safe, efficient swimming. Group lessons will be offered at the Williston club location and each session lasts one month.