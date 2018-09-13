Recreation and Parks

By

ACTIVE AGERS PROGRAMS

Williston Seniors Organization

Are you 55+ and looking to get out and meet people? Do you like a good meal, socialization and fun games? If so, check out the Williston Seniors Organization. It meets twice a month. The first Tuesday is a pot luck lunch and club meeting starting at 11:45 a.m. The third Tuesday is soup and games starting at 11:30 a.m. Come enjoy time with other seniors. The club meets at the Green Mountain Masonic Center, 87 Bishop Ave.

50+ Golden Grooves

Come join this fun, aerobic workout that will have you grooving to the oldies, as well as current music, and get your heart pumping. The structure is easy to follow and welcomes any ability level as the moves can be done with higher or lower intensity. Not only will you reap the benefits of cardio training, you will see improvements in balance, coordination and mood. The program is held at the Williston Federated Church. The instructor is Toni Kunker. Ages 50-plus. Fridays, 9-10 a.m.; $2 per class. Register at your first class.

50+ Strength Training

Each class begins with a light warm up and proceeds into basic and functional strength training exercises that help improve muscle tone, balance and coordination. The class uses a variety of workout aids: chairs, weighted ball, floor ladder and bench step (all provided) to keep the class stimulating and fun. The program is held at the Williston Federated Church. The instructor is Toni Kunker. Ages 50-plus. Tuesday and Thursday, 10:15-11:15 a.m. $2 per class. Register at your first class.

50-plus Yoga — Gentle/Seated

Do you want to learn how to mindfully practice a method of relaxation and maintain or increase joint flexibility and mobility? If so, join Gentle Yoga — whether it be standing or seated, or a combination of both. Poses are safely demonstrated and executed with a variety of modifications to make your experience very accessible. Program is held at the Williston Federated Church. The instructor is Toni Kunker. Ages: 50- plus, Fridays, 10:15-11:15 a.m. $2 per class. Register at your first class.

Tai Chi — Beginner Level

Enjoy the benefits of this ancient exercise with smooth and flowing movements that improve balance, concentration and overall sense of well-being. This class utilizes the “Sun” form, which is especially accessible to seniors and those with inflammatory joint problems such as arthritis, as well as other conditions that limit mobility. The instructor is Adina Panitch. Ages: 50-plus, Mondays and Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.—12:30 p.m., Sept. 10-Nov. 29. Free. For more information and to pre-register. call 288-1555 or email- apanitch@aol.com

Blueprint for Healthcare & SASH Programs

These free programs are sponsored by Blueprint for Healthcare, the UVM Medical Center and SASH (Support and Services at Home). Space is limited so preregistration is required. To preregister call 847-2278. For more info visit willistonrec.org and click on “Senior Organizations: Matter of Balance, Diabetes Support Group, Diabetes Healthy Living Workshops, Healthy Living Workshops for Chronic Conditions.

Age Well Programs

These programs are sponsored by Age Well. Advanced registration is required. Contact Pat Long at 557-5484 or visit willistonrec.org and click on “Senior Organizations” for more information: Fine Dining at Area Restaurants, Thanksgiving Celebration, December Holiday Celebration.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Kickboxing

Wrap your wrists for a kickboxing workout using focus mitts and paddles, learning classic technique through drills, intervals and boxing combinations. This is a great way to learn basic self defense, grow confidence and cross-train for any sport. No experience is needed. The instructor is Dan Linde of Vermont Taekwondo Academy. Ages 16-plus, Monday and Wednesday, 7-8:15 p.m., Sept 17-Oct. 24, $72 residents/$77 nonresidents.

Stuck On You: Creative Collage for Everyone

The only requirements for this class are spontaneity and the willingness to have fun. Come learn how to select images and compose unique collages. Enjoy being playful with your materials, and create intriguing pieces that capture the imagination. The instructor is Cristina Clarimon-Alinder. Ages 16-plus, Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., Sept. 20-Oct. 11. $32 residents/$37 nonresidents.

YOUTH PROGRAMS

Tiny Tumblers Open Gym

Bring your child to the Green Mountain Training Center’s open gym. Tiny Tumblers Open Gym is a parent/child time to explore the vault, bars, beam, floor, trampoline and foam pit. Help your child improve coordination and balance and most of all, have fun! Parents are required to be with their child and come ready to participate. There will be no instruction during this time. Preregistration is required at willistonrec.org. Ages 9 months to 5 years. Sunday, Sept. 23, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $10 residents/$15 nonresidents.

Youth Taekwondo

This program gives your child the gift of confidence, leadership, respect, focus and discipline in a fun, high-energy atmosphere. The program is held at the Vermont Taekwondo Academy. Instructors are Dan Linde and Michelle Wehrle. Ages 7-15, Wednesdays, 4:15-5 p.m., Sept 19-dct. 24. $62 residents/$67 nonresidents.

Gymnastics

This is an introductory program designed for new and beginner gymnasts allowing them the opportunity to work on basic gymnastics skills. They use four apparatus — vault, bars, beam and floor — as well as the tumble track. Children are divided into appropriate age groups based on numbers enrolled. Instructors are from the Green Mountain Training Center staff. Ages 5-10, Saturdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sept. 22-Oct. 13. $69 residents/$74 nonresidents.

Horseback Riding Lessons

The Livery Horse Farm in Hinesburg is offering group lessons for beginner through advanced riders. The focus is on English riding. The horses provide a variety of skill levels for children to safely learn on. Lessons are held in a safe fenced-in large sand ring. Children learn about horses, riding, grooming and working in the barn. This is a hands-on program learning all aspects of working with horses. The instructor is Livery Farm owner Kim Johansen. Ages 8-14. Saturdays, 12-4 p.m., Sept. 29- Oct. 20. $192 residents/$197 nonresidents.

Yoga

Come stretch, breath and grow. Explore various yoga poses, a range of breathing techniques and a variety of music, stories and yoga games. Connect with yourself and others as we become balanced in the body and brain. This class helps to promote better self-regulation and emphasizes self-expression. The instructor is Danielle Brown. Grades 3 through 5. Mondays, 3-4:15 p.m., Oct. 1-29. $58 residents/$63 nonresidents.