Recreation and Parks

Fall/Winter Program Guide

Look for the Fall/Winter Program Guide in this issue of the Observer. Save it to register for programs September through February. Some programs start in early September, so be sure to register early. Registration is now open.

Great Escape Discount Tickets

Tickets and parking passes to the Great Escape, N.Y., are on sale at the town clerk’s office. Tickets are $40 each for all ages (2 and under are admitted free). A parking pass is $18. Tickets can be purchased Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the office, 7900 Williston Road.

Fall Youth Soccer Help Needed

The Rec Department is looking for help with the Fall Youth Soccer Program. Referees and volunteer coaches are needed. If interested, contact the Rec office at recreation@willistonvt.org for an application. Applications are also available at willistonrec.org under Department Info.

July Fourth T-Shirts

Get yours before they are gone! The 2018 July Fourth t-shirt is available for $10 each. They are sold at the Rec office, 7900 Williston Road, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Some ladies and unisex sizes are available.