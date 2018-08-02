Recreation and Parks

By

Great Escape Discount Tickets

Tickets and parking passes to the Great Escape, N.Y., are now on sale at the town clerk’s office. Tickets are $40 each for all ages (2 and under are admitted free). A parking pass is $18. Tickets can be purchased Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the office, 7900 Williston Road.

Fall/Winter Program Guide

The Fall/Winter Program Guide will be out mid-August. Look for it in the Observer. It contains a list of programs for September through February. Some programs start early September, so be sure to get your copy and register early. Registration begins when the guide is out.

Fall Youth Soccer Help Needed

The Recreation Department is looking for help with the Fall Youth Soccer Program. Referees and volunteer coaches are needed. If interested, email recreation@willistonvt.org for an application. Applications are also available at willistonrec.org under “Department Info.”

July Fourth T-Shirts

Get yours before they are gone. The 2018 July Fourth T-shirt is available for $10 each. They are sold at the recreation department office at 7900 Williston Road, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Youth Programs

Quickstart Tiny Tennis

Fun lessons designed to introduce kids, with an adult, to the game of tennis working with colorful props that aid with visual tracking and motor skills. Equipment is scaled down and balls are slower moving to ensure success in this non-competitive program. The instructor is Ila Sewall of GymKids. Ages 3-8, Monday-Friday, Aug. 13-17, 6-6:45 p.m. $47 residents/$52 nonresidents.

Youth Soccer

Registration is now open for the Fall Youth Soccer Program. Register now; the program begins in early September.

Kindergarten Soccer, Coed

This child/parent program is designed to teach the fundamentals of the game. Youngsters will be provided with the opportunity to learn, practice and develop their individual skills. Each Saturday will consist of a 10-minute warmup, 20-minute practice and a scrimmage. Parents are required to help out with their child and the scrimmages. Instructed by rec department staff. Saturdays, Spet. 8-Oct. 13, 8:30-9:30 a.m. $40 residents, $45 nonresidents.

First- and Second-Grade Soccer, Coed

This league provides the opportunity for youngsters to learn the game, improve their skills and enjoy playing. The program meets twice a week for one hour each time with one practice and one game per week. Parents and volunteers are needed to coach teams. Sign up to coach when registering your child. Practices during the week and games on Saturdays, September and October. Times to be determined. $45 residents, $50 nonresidents.

Third- Through Sixth-Grade Soccer- 3rd-6th

There are two separate leagues: third- and fourth-grade and fifth- and sixth-grade. Separate boys and girls leagues will be offered if numbers allow. Teams meet twice a week for one hour each time with one practice and one game per week. There might also be the opportunity to play other recreation department teams. Parents and volunteers are needed to coach. Sign up to coach when registering your child. Practices during the week and games on Saturdays, September and October. Times to be determined. $48 resdoemts. $53 nonresidents.

Adult Programs

50+ Golden Grooves

Come join this fun, aerobic workout that will have you grooving to the oldies, as well as current music, and get your heart pumping. The structure is easy to follow and welcomes any ability level as the moves can be done with higher or lower intensity. Not only will you reap the benefits of cardio training, you will see improvements in balance, coordination and mood. The program is held at the Williston Federated Church. The instructor is Toni Kunker. Ages 50-plus, Mondays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesdays, 9-10 a.m. Register at first class.

50+ Strength Training

Each class begins with a light warm up and proceeds into basic and functional strength training exercises that help improve muscle tone, balance and coordination. The class uses a variety of workout aids: chairs, weighted ball, floor ladder and bench step (all provided) to keep the class stimulating and fun. The program is held at the Williston Federated Church. The instructor is Toni Kunker. Ages 50-plus, Tuesday and Thursday, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Register at 1st class.