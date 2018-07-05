Recreation and Parks

By

Great Escape Discount Tickets

Tickets and parking passes to the Great Escape, N.Y., are now on sale at the town clerk’s office. Tickets are $40 each for all ages (2 and under are admitted free). A parking pass is $18. Tickets can be purchased Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the office, 7900 Williston Road.

Adult Programs

Savvy Supermarket Shopping

Walk through each department of Hannaford with a registered dietitian to discover the foods that offer the best nutrition. Learn the ins and outs of unit pricing, label reading and how to spot marketing hype. There will be time to ask questions and share your own supermarket wisdom. This is a Hannaford Supermarket program with dietitian and nutritionist Joanne Heidkamp. Ages 18-plus, Wednesday, July 25, 6:30-8 p.m. $10 residents/$15 nonresidents.

50+ Golden Grooves

Come join this fun, aerobic workout that will have you grooving to the oldies, as well as current music, and get your heart pumping. The structure is easy to follow and welcomes any ability level as the moves can be done with higher or lower intensity. Not only will you reap the benefits of cardio training, you will see improvements in balance, coordination and mood. The program is held at the Williston Federated Church. The instructor is Toni Kunker. Ages 50-plus, Mondays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesdays, 9-10 a.m. Register at first class.

50+ Strength Training

Each class begins with a light warm up and proceeds into basic and functional strength training exercises that help improve muscle tone, balance and coordination. The class uses a variety of workout aids: chairs, weighted ball, floor ladder and bench step (all provided) to keep the class stimulating and fun. The program is held at the Williston Federated Church. The instructor is Toni Kunker. Ages 50-plus, Tuesday and Thursday, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Register at 1st class.

Youth Programs

Camp Registration

Registration for day camps and enrichment camps are still being accepted. See willistonrec.org for an updated list of cancelled and filled camps. Registration for all camps or sessions close the Thursday prior to the start date of the camp or session. Online registration and payment is open until midnight the Thursday of each week for the next week’s camps or sessions. All registrations with a check or cash have to be done at the rec department office at 7900 Williston Road until 4:30 p.m. Thursday of each week for the next week’s camps. Camp registrations have to be paid in full at the time of registration.

Enrichment Camps

The following sports, specialty and technology camps are available this summer: USSI soccer, lacrosse and multi-sports camps; tennis and golf camps; art camps — puppets, jewelry, paint and print, 3D in four ways; STEAM drawing camp; lego engineering and gadgets and contraptions camps; wicked cool science and vet school camps; horse camps. Register at willistonrec.org.

Soccer Squirts

Soccer Squirts is a perfect introduction for children to soccer. Skills covered include dribbling, passing, shooting, stealing and more. Each session is taught through structured activities, fun games and scrimmages designed to ensure learning and, most importantly, fun. Instructors are from the U.S. Sports Institute. For children ages 3-5, Monday-Friday, July 9-13, 5-6 p.m. $99 residents/$104 nonresidents.

Youth Golf Group Lessons

Do you want to share the love of golf with your child? If so, sign them up for these group lessons being offered by the Catamount Golf Center. Lessons include developing a grip and set up, full swing analysis and pitching, and chipping and putting techniques. Basic rules and etiquette are also taught. The instructor is PGA professional Dan Lehmann. For children ages 5-7, Tuesdays, July 10-31, 4-4:45 p.m; Ages 8-11, Wednesdays, July 11-Aug. 1, 5-5:45 p.m. $80 residents/$85 nonresidents.

Quickstart Tiny Tennis

Fun lessons designed to introduce kids, with an adult, to the game of tennis working with colorful props that aid with visual tracking and motor skills. Equipment is scaled down and balls are slower moving to ensure success in this non-competitive program. The instructor is Ila Sewall of GymKids. Ages 3-8, Monday-Friday, Aug. 13-17, 6-6:45 p.m. $47 residents/$52 nonresidents.