Recreation and Parks

Community Garden Plots

Think spring! Reserve your garden plot now. There are still some plots available at the Community Gardens off Mountain View Road, near Brennan Park. Plot sizes are: small, 15 feet by 10 feet; medium, 15 feet by 20 feet; large, 15 feet by 30 feet. To register for a plot, visit willistonrec.org. Plots are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Plots are only available to Williston residents.

Adult Programs

Knitting for Adults

This program offers the basics for first-time knitters and provides early and intermediate knitters with specific how-tos and help with projects. Materials are available for purchase or bring your own. The Knitting Circle, Essex Junction. Instructor: For Ages 18 and up, Tuesdays, May 1-June 5, 7-8:30 p.m. $72 residents/$77 nonresidents.

Stuck On You: Creative Collage for Everyone

The only requirements for this class are spontaneity and the willingness to have fun. Come learn how to select images and compose unique collages. No previous art experience is required. Instructor: Cristina Clarimon-Alinder. Ages 18 and up, Thursdays, May 3-24, 6-7:30 p.m. $32 residents/$37 nonresidents.

Tennis Lessons

Are you looking to learn the game of tennis or hone your skills for some fun play? This group tennis program is designed for the beginner to intermediate player. Learn or fine-tune your fundamental tennis strokes to include groundstrokes, volleys, serves and overheads. Instructors: The Edge tennis staff. Ages 16 and up, Thursdays, May 3-June 7, 5:30-6:30 p.m. $75 residents/$80 nonresidents.

Use It to Lose It

This weight loss program originated with one goal in mind: to help people improve their overall health and well-being through increased exercise and improved nutritional habits. Over 12 weeks, you can expect weekly weigh-ins, monthly fitness assessments, nutritional guidance and instructed exercise. Instructors: RehabGYM staff. Ages 18 and up, Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 8-July 26, 7-8 a.m. or 5-6 p.m. $225 residents/$230 nonresidents.

Mindfulness & Meditation Intro

Are you looking for strategies to decrease stress, get a better night’s sleep, or enjoy the present moment with less worry and distraction? This two-hour program will introduce you to the basic skills of mindfulness and meditation through a series of simple exercises. Instructor: Carrie Williams Howe. Ages 18 and up, Saturday, May 12, 3-5 p.m. $25 residents/$30 nonresidents.

Doggie Drills with Deb

Do you miss the camaraderie, fun, and challenges of a group dog class but don’t need a full session? Then, check out these one-night, one-hour, group training sessions. During each, we will run a variety of training exercises and offer individual coaching. Instructor: Deb Helfrich, Owner of GoldStar. Ages 18 and up, Dogs 6 months and up who have taken a GoldStar course. May 10, 7:30-8:30 p.m. $24 residents/$29 nonresidents.

Introduction to Pickleball

Have you heard of pickleball? Have you wondered what it is all about? If so, learn the rules, a variety of drills, some basic game strategy and how to play this unique sport in this two-hour introductory clinic. Bring your own paddle, or use the loaner paddles that will be available. Instructor: Corey Gottfried. Ages 16 and up, Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $32 residents/$37 nonresidents.

Youth Programs

After School Programs

These after school programs start the first week of May.

Knitting — Grades 3-8, Tuesdays, May 1-June 5, 2-3:30 p.m. $52 residents/$57 nonresidents

LEGO EV3 Robotics — Grades 4-6, Tuesdays, May 1-May 29, 2-3:30 p.m. $80 residents/$85 nonresidents

Young Rembrandts Drawing — Grades K-2, 1:40-3 p.m. and Grades 3-6, 2-3:15 p.m. Tuesdays, May 1-June 5, $78 residents/$83 nonresidents.

Youth Tennis

With smaller courts, shorter racquets and balls that bounce lower, it’s easier for kids to play and develop a love for the sport. Taught by certified tennis professionals from The Edge. Players learn basics of groundstrokes, volleys and serves. Ages 6-8, 4:15-5:15 p.m. Ages 9-12, 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, May 3-June 7, $75 residents/$80 nonresidents.

Parkour/Ninja Warrior/Trampoline Freestyle

This program covers basic climbing, jumping/vaulting and tumbling techniques to build strength and skills for our parkour/ninja obstacles. Children learn aerial awareness and body control on trampolines while practicing skills used in snowboarding and freestyle skiing. Instructors: Green Mountain Training Center staff. Ages 7-14, Wednesdays, May 2-23, 5:30-7 p.m. $89 residents/$94 nonresidents.

Horseback Riding Lessons

The Livery Horse Farm is offering group lessons for beginner through advanced riders. The focus is on English riding. The horses provide a variety of skill levels for children to safely learn on. Children learn about horses and how to ride, groom and work in the barn. Taught by Kim Johansen, farm owner. Ages 8-14, Saturdays, May 5-June 2, 12-4 p.m. $237 residents/$242 nonresidents.

GPS Junior Soccer

This program teaches the fundamentals of soccer using a fun and energetic curriculum that has been tailored to 3-5 and 6-8 year-olds. All sessions are fun and provide a positive learning environment. Instructors: GPS Staff. Ages 3-5, 3-3:45 p.m. Ages 6-8, 5-6 p.m. Fridays, May 4-June 15, $87 residents/$92 nonresidents.