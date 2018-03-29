Recreation and Parks

By

Family Programs

Fairy House Building

Come join artist and outdoor enthusiast Susan Lepple for a morning of creative and whimsical house building with naturally found objects. We will use items such as sticks, leaves, barks, mosses, stones, shells, grasses, dried flowers and feathers to build these magical, miniature homes. This program is for all ages. Saturday, April 79-11 a.m. $37 resident/$42 nonresident.

Adult Programs

Core de Force

This is a noncontact total body workout inspired by MMA-style training that combines movements from boxing, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and muay thai. The workout is three-minute rounds, just like boxing, using HIIT intervals. Skill-based cardio training and core centric movements are used to strengthen the core and whole body. The instructor is Denise Francis. Ages 18 and up, Mondays, April 16-June 4, 6:30-7:30 p.m. $42 resident/$47 nonresident.

Aquatic Fitness

This 12-week program will increase your cardiovascular fitness, endurance and overall strength while giving your bones and joints a rest. Aquatic exercise is the ideal activity for individuals with arthritis or who may be prone to injury. This program is held at the RehabGYM. Ages 18 and up, Mondays, April 16-July 2, 5-6 p.m. $100 residents/$105 nonresidents.

Savvy Supermarket Shopping

Walk through each department of Hannaford with a registered dietitian to discover the foods that offer the best nutrition. Learn the ins and outs of unit pricing, label reading, and how to spot marketing hype. There will be time for you to ask questions and share your own supermarket wisdom. Ages 18 and up, Wednesday, April 25, 6:30-8 p.m. $10 resident/$15 nonresident.

Golf Clinics

Come learn or hone your golf skills. Catamount Golf Center is offering group lessons for beginners to intermediate golfers. The proper grip, stance and swings are covered in these clinics. The instructor is Dan Lehmann, PGA professional. Ages 18 and up. $140 resident/$145 nonresident. Beginners — April 10-May 8, Tuesdays, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Advanced beginners — April 12-May 10, Thursdays, 5:30-6:45 p.m.

Youth Programs

Babysitting Course

The American Red Cross babysitting course provides teens the skills to take care of younger kids. The training provides the opportunity to sharpen skills and become a safe, reliable babysitter. Participants learn leadership, professionalism, basic care, safety, safe play and basic first aid. The instructor is Karl Hubrich of North Country Health & Safety Institute. Ages 11-15, Monday, April 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $105 resident/$110 nonresident.

Horseback Camp

If your child loves horses, they will want to spend time with them during the April break. The Livery Horse Farm is offering a three- and five-day camp for beginners through advanced riders. The focus is on English riding. Campers learn to ride, groom and work in the barn. The instructor is Kim Johansen, owner of Livery Horse Farm. Ages 6-16, April 23-27, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Three days: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday; $207 resident/$212 nonresident. Five days: Monday through Friday; $337 resident/$342 nonresident.