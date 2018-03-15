Recreation and Parks

By

The Williston Recreation Department would like to thank all those who volunteered in the Youth Basketball Program this season. Thank you to coaches Rick Musgrave, Jamie Falkenbush, Brian Ricca, Joe Jovell, Byron Batres, Jason Dubois, Mark Peryea, Chris Scott, Shawn Skaflestad, Andy Duback, Adam Sicard, Travis Whitmore, Ted Brady, Andy Beaumier, Eric Abby, Holly Haggerty, Ari Souliotis, Jeremy Everitt, Nate Sanders, Brett Blanchard, Tim Candon, John Hawkins, Mark Lamorey, Adam Avery, Carrie Yandow, Amanda Fox, Miro Pasic, Scott Whittier, Joy Russel, Laura McClure, Paula LeBlanc and Chris Leblanc.

Also, thank you to parents who stepped up and helped out with coaching or being a team parent. Your help with the teams was greatly appreciated by all.

Thank you to Larry and Eric Lackey for volunteering to referee the fifth/sixth and seventh/eighth grade games each Saturday. Also thank you to the four high school students who refereed at Allen Brook School for the first/second and third/fourth grade games, including Jack ZuWallack, Tyler Skaflestad, Thomas Zych and Prince Yodishembo.

And finally, thank you to all of the parents, who we may have forgotten, that helped out in other ways this season.

Snacks and Survey

Join our senior activities coordinator, Debbie, this Friday, March 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the library for some refreshments and to fill out our Adult 50+ Community Programs Interest Survey. Debbie will be able to assist you and answers questions about the survey. If you can’t make it to the library, you can also take the survey online at- quicksurveys.com/s/Ks7f4D3. Completed surveys must be received by March 23 to be included in our tabulation.

Family Programs

Woof! Dog Communication in the Human World

This dog communication and safety lecture is a multi-media of fun where the audience gets to test their “dog reading” skills. This is for humans only — dog owners or not. Pre-Register before the program to save. The presenter is Deb Helfrich of Gold Star Dog Training. Ages 14 and up, Tuesday, March 20, 6-7:30pm. Cost is $10 or $15 at the door.

Fairy House Building

Come join artist and outdoor enthusiast Susan Lepple for a morning of creative and whimsical house building with naturally found objects. We will use items such as sticks, leaves, barks, mosses, stones, shells, grasses, dried flowers and feathers to build these magical, miniature homes. This program is for all ages. Saturday, April 7, 9-11 a.m. Cost is $37 for residents, $42 for non-residents.

Adult Programs

Stuck On You: Creative Collage for Everyone

Collage is the most expressive form of art making. The only requirements are spontaneity and the willingness to have fun. Come learn how to select images and compose unique collages. The instructor is Cristina Clarimon-Alinder. Ages 18 and up, Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., March 22-April 12. Cost is $32 for residents, $37 for non-residents.

Planning Weeknight Meals for the Family

At 4 p.m., do you find yourself stressed about what to make for dinner? You’re not alone. In this workshop, we’ll cover some tips and tools for creating a plan for weeknight suppers based on your family’s schedule and food preferences. You’ll go home with a 3-5 week menu plan. Ages 18 and up, Wednesday, March 28, 6:30-8 p.m. Cost is $10 for residents, $15 for non-residents.

Doggie Drills with Deb

Do you miss the camaraderie, fun and challenges of a group dog class but don’t need a full session? Then check out these one night, one-hour, group training sessions. The instructor is Deb Helfrich, of Goldstar Dog Training. Ages 18+, Dogs- 6 months+ and taken Gold Star Course, Thursday, March 22, 6:15-7:15pm. $24 Res/$29 Non

Dog Training: Beyond Basics Course

The 5 week course continues to build a foundation of manners, training, and social skills that were started in the basic course, working on making responses to commands consistent and reliable. Instructor: Deb Helfrich of Gold Star Dog Training. Ages 18 and up. Dogs must have taken the basic course first. Thursdays, March 29-May 3, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $115 for residents, $120 for non-residents.

Dog/Puppy Essentials: Basic Training & Social Skills

This six-week course covers all you need to know to understand and have a well-behaved dog using a simple training approach. The course covers basic obedience. The instructor is Deb Helfrich of Gold Star Dog Training. Adults 18 and up. Dogs eight weeks and up, Thursdays, March 29-May 10, 6:15-7:15 p.m. Cost is $130 for residents; $135 for non-residents.

Youth Programs

Youth/Teen Open Gym

Friday evening open gym for grades 3-12 at Williston Central School’s old gym. Open gym times are through March, when school is open and there are no school functions. This free program is open to Williston residents only. A schedule is available at willistonrec.org. The final two open gym nights are March 16 and 30.

Gymnastics

This is an introductory program designed for new and beginner gymnasts allowing them the opportunity to work on basic gymnastics skills. Children are divided into appropriate age groups based on numbers enrolled. Instructed by Green Mountain Training Center staff. Ages 4-12, Saturdays, March 31-April 21, 10:45-11:45 a.m. Cost is $70 for residents; $75 for non-residents.