Recreation and Parks

By

Adult Programs

Core de Force

A non-contact total-body workout inspired by MMA-style training that combines western boxing, kickboxing, brazilian jiu-jitsu and muay thai. Instructor: Denise Francis. Ages 18+, Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m., March 5-April 9. $42 Res/$47 Non.

Knitting for Adults

The basics for first time knitters and provides intermediate knitters with specific how-to and help with projects. rogram at The Knitting Circle, Essex Jct. Instructor: Christine Heavner. Ages 18+, Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., March 6-April 10. $72 Res/$77 Non.

Intro Women’s StrengthFIT

Building muscle of any size or shape will increase your metabolism, bone density, strength and confidence. The class teaches the how and why. Program at Synergy Fitness. Instructor: Jess Voyer. Women ages 18+, Tuesdays, 12-1 p.m., March 6-April 10. $90 Res/$95 Non.

Voice-Overs…Now is your time!

A unique way to cash in on one of the most lucrative full or part-time careers. A business you can handle on your own terms, your own turf, in your own time. Program in South Burlington. Instructor: Brian Thon. Ages 18+, Thursday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., March 8. $35 Res/$40 Non.

Kettlebell

Complete full body workout that will help you increase strength, flexibility and cardiovascular health. Maximize your workout with our experienced certified instructor. Program at Pulse Studio. Instructor: Nikki Ackerly. Ages 18+, Wednesdays, 12:10-12:55 p.m., March 14-April 4. $50 Res/$55 Non.

Indoor Cycling

The perfect low impact class if you’re just starting out on your fitness journey, recovering from an injury or looking to dial back the intensity of your workout. Program at Pulse Studio. Instructor: Nicole Dyhrman. Ages 18+, Tuesdays, 9-9:45 a.m,. March 13-April 3. $50 Res/$55 Non.

Mindfulness & Meditation Intro

Are you looking for strategies to decrease stress, get a better night’s sleep or enjoy the present moment? This 2-hour program will introduce you to the basic skills of mindfulness and meditation. Instructor: Carrie Williams Howe. Ages 18+, Wed, March 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $25 Res/$30 Non.

Barre-Strengthen & Lengthen

Join this barre class (pronounced bar) for four weeks and see what a difference it can make in how you feel. Sculpt your body in this fun low impact workout that brings together moves from dance, pilates and yoga. Program at Pulse Studio. Instructor: Hermine Flanigan. Ages 18+, Wednesdays, 9-10 a.m., March 14-April 4. $50 Res/$55 Non.

Stuck On You: Creative Collage for Everyone

Collage is the most expressive form of art making. The only requirements are spontaneity and the willingness to have fun. Come learn how to select images and compose unique collages. Instructor: Cristina Clarimon-Alinder. Ages 18+, Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., March 22-April 12. $32 Res/$37 Non.

Youth Programs

LEGO EV3 Robotics L1

This STEM program is centered on the LEGO Brainstorm EV3 Robot Course. Each session concentrates on the coding of the EV3 “Bricks” and how to use sensors for inputs and motor outputs for motion control. Instructor: Mark Sherwin. Grades 4-6, Tuesdays, 2:00-3:30 p.m. March 6-April 3. $80 Res/$85 Non.

Young Rembrandts Drawing

Add some creativity to your child’s afterschool time with Young Rembrandt drawing. Lessons focus on developing drawing skills and artistic concepts. Instructors: Young Rembrandt Staff. Grades K-2, 1:40-3 p.m. Grades 3-6, 2-3:15 p.m. Tuesdays, March 6-April 10, $78 Res/$83 Non.

Parisi Afterschool

Does your child love to be active? The program combines speed, agility, relative body strength, enhanced coordination and confidence building skills, along with fun games and activities. Instructors: Parisi staff. Grades 3-8, Tuesdays, 2:00-3:30 p.m, March 6-April 17. $82 Res/$87 Non.

Knitting

Does your child love to knit or do they want to learn? If so, this program will teach them how to or improve their knitting skills, while enjoying the fun of knitting with a group. Instructor: Christine Heavner. Grade 3-8 Tuesdays, 2-3:30 p.m, March 6-April 10, $52 Res/$57 Non.

Youth Lacrosse Leagues- Grades 3-8

Deadline March 9. These are competitive leagues, which travel, for boys and girls in grades 3/4, 5/6 and 7/8. Separate leagues are offered to boys and girls. A minimum number and coach is needed to have a team. Indoor practices begin the week of March 19, and are one day a week. Outdoor practices begin late April, weather permitting, and will be two days a week. Note: This year’s fee only covers the program. You will have to register or renew your child’s membership with USA Lacrosse (required).

Intro to Youth Taekwondo

Has your child wanted to try a martial art, but you didn’t want to commit to the pricing and all the equipment? Kojo Academy is offering this four-week introductory program for new students only at Kojo Academy. Instructors: Kojo Academy staff.

Ages 7-15, Saturdays, 9-10 a.m. March 3-24. $44 Res/$49 Non.

Youth Taekwon-Do

These programs give your child the gift of confidence, leadership, respect, focus and discipline in a fun, high energy atmosphere. Vermont Taekwon-Do Academy. Instructors: Master Dan Linde and Master Michelle Wehrle. Ages 7+, Mondays, March 5-April 9. Wednesdays, March 7-April 11. 4:15-5 p.m. $47 Res/$52 Non.

Youth/Teen Open Gym

Friday evening open gym for grades 3-12 at Williston Central School Old Gym. Open gym times are through March, when school is open and there are no school functions. Program open to Williston residents only. Schedule is available on the Rec website. Free. Next open gym time is March 16.