Recreation and Parks

Youth Lacrosse- 3rd-8th grade
Deadline to register is Friday, March 9. These are competitive leagues that travel for boys and girls in grades 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8. Separate leagues are offered to boys and girls. A minimum number and coach is needed to form a team. If there are not enough players or a coach to field a team, that program will be canceled. Fee is $80 and includes league fees and game supplies, but not the required U.S. Lacrosse membership. Volunteer parent coaches are needed and can sign up when you register your child.
Youth/Teen Open Gym
Friday evening Open Gym Program for grades 3-12 at Williston Central School Old Gym. Open gym times are through March, when school is open and there are no school functions. If no one shows by 6:30 p.m. on a scheduled Friday, the open gym will be cancelled for that Friday. This program is free and open to Williston residents only; younger children are able to attend with a parent. A schedule is available at willistonrec.org.
Summer Day Camp Counselors
We are now accepting applications for day camp counselors for this summer. Positions are Monday-Friday, June 19-Aug. 17, 40 hours a week working with children ages 4-14. Must be 18 years of age or older. Interviews will be at the end of February. For more details and to apply, visit willistonrec.org.
