Recreation and Parks

Spring/Summer Program Guide

Look for upcoming programs and summer camps in the Spring/Summer Program Guide that will be distributed in mid-February through The Observer. New and popular programs and camps will be listed in the guide for March through August. Registration begins as soon as the guide is out. For program details and registration, visit willistonrec.org.

50-plus Golden Grooves

Come join a fun, aerobic workout that will have you grooving to the oldies as well as current music. The program will get your heart pumping and have you smiling from ear to ear. The structure is easy to follow and welcomes any ability level as the moves can be done with higher or lower intensity. Not only will you reap the benefits of cardio training, you will see improvements in balance, coordination and mood while having fun with peers. The program is held at the Williston Federated Church. The instructor is Toni Kunker. For people aged 50 and older. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. First class is free. Register at first class.

50-plus Strength Training

Each class begins with a light warm up and proceeds into basic and functional strength training exercises that help improve muscle tone, balance and coordination. The class utilizes a variety of workout aids: chairs, weighted balls, floor ladders and a bench step (all provided) to keep the class stimulating and fun. The program is held at Williston Federated Church. The instructor is Toni Kunker. For people aged 50 and older. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:15-11:15 a.m. First class is free. Register at first class.

Gentle Yoga

This class is appropriate for those seeking the benefits of a very relaxing, gentle and restorative practice. Learn how to mindfully think, move and breathe through this slower-paced, well-supported yoga program. Pre-registration is required at willistonrec.org, and the program fee can be paid on your first night. The instructor is Jill Lang. For people aged 18 and older. Tuesdays, January through May, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $64 for eight visits. There are no classes during school breaks. See the schedule at willistonrec.org.