Recreation and Parks

By

50 + Golden Grooves

Come join a fun, aerobic workout class that will have you grooving to the oldies and some current fun music. The program will get your heart pumping and have you smiling from ear to ear. The structure is easy to follow and welcomes any ability level as the moves can be done with higher or lower intensity. Not only will you reap the benefits of cardio training, you will also see improvements in balance, coordination and mood while having fun with peers. The program is held at Williston Federated Church. The instructor is Toni Kunker. For people aged 50 and older. Mondays 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays 9 a.m. First class is free. Register at first class.

50+ Strength Training

Each class begins with a light warm up and proceeds into basic and functional strength training exercises that help improve muscle tone, balance and coordination. The class uses a variety of workout aids such as chairs, a weighted ball, floor ladder and a bench step (all provided) to keep the class stimulating and fun. The program is held at Williston Federated Church. The instructor is Toni Kunker. For people aged 50 and older. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:15-11:15 a.m. First class is free. Register at first class.

Gentle Yoga

This program is appropriate for those seeking a very relaxing, gentle and restorative practice. Learn how to mindfully think, move and breathe through this slower-paced, well-supported yoga program. Pre-registration is required at willistonrec.org. Program fee can be paid on your first night. The instructor is Jill Lang. For people aged 18 and older. Tuesdays, January through May, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The cost is $64 for an eight-visit session. There will be no class during school breaks.

Dog/Puppy Essentials: Basic Training & Social Skills

This six-week course covers all you need to know to understand and have a well-behaved dog using a simple training approach you can use well after the course ends. Great for new puppies, newly adopted rescue dogs or any humans and dogs that want help with the basics. The course covers basic obedience so you can walk your dog without going for a drag, get your dog to sit politely on greetings and not jump all over your friends. The instructor is Deb Helfrich, owner of Goldstar Dog Training. For people aged 18 and up and dogs eight weeks and older. Thursdays, Feb. 1-March 15, 6:15 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. classes are available. Cost is $130 per dog.

Youth/Teen Open Gym

This open gym program runs Friday evenings through March for kids in grades 3-12 at Williston Central School’s old gym. Open gym is open when school is open and there are no school functions. This program is open to Williston residents only. If no one shows by 6:30 p.m. the program will be cancelled for that day. A schedule is available at willistonrec.org.