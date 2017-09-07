Recreation and Parks

By

Girls Field Hockey

This introductory program teaches the basics of the game: dribbling, passing, shooting, stick-handling, defensive skills and the essential rules. Instructors are Jill Quong and Alicia Magnant. Girls ages 7-11; Sept. 11- Oct. 14, Mondays 5:30-6:30 p.m., Saturdays 4-5 p.m. Cost is $36.

Horseback Riding Lessons

The Livery Horse Farm in Hinesburg is offering group lessons for beginner through advanced riders. The focus is on English riding. Children learn about horses, riding, grooming and working in the barn. Instructor is farm owner Kim Johansen. Ages 8-14. Saturdays, Sept. 16-Oct. 7, 12-4 p.m. Cost is $192.

Parkour/Ninja Warrior/ Freestyle Combo

Do you have a child who likes trampolines, watches American Ninja Warrior and is jumping from one thing to another? This 1.5-hour program will cover basic climbing, jumping/vaulting and tumbling techniques. Instructors are Green Mountain Freestyle Center staff. Ages 7-14. Wednesdays, Sept. 27-Oct. 18, 5:30-7 p.m. Cost is $89

After-School Programs

Below is a list of the after-school programs that will be offered by the Williston Recreation Department. Price, instructor and more sessions can be found at willistonrec.org.

Young Rembrandts Drawing: Grades K-2, Tuesdays 1:40-3 p.m., Sept. 12-Oct. 17

Grades 3-6, Tuesdays, 2-3:20 p.m. Sept. 12-Oct. 17

Learn to Lift: Ages 8-11, Mondays and Thursdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 11-Oct. 5

Ages 8-11, Wednesday and Friday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 13-Oct. 6

Parisi After-School: Grades 3-8, Tuesdays, 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 12-Oct. 24

Knitting: Grade 3-8, Tuesdays, 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 12-Oct. 17

Open Studio Crafting: Grades 3-8, Thursdays, 3-4:30 pm. Sept. 21-Oct. 26

Intro to Taekwondo: Ages 5-6, 3:15-3:45 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 28- Nov. 2

Ages 7-plus, 3:45-4:15 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 28- Nov. 2

Introduction to Viola: Ages 8-12, Mondays Oct. 23-Dec. 4; 3-4 p.m.

Zentangle for Children: Ages 8-15, Mondays, Oct. 30- Nov. 13, 3-4 p.m.

After School Bowling: Grades 1-6, Tuesdays, Nov. 7-Dec. 12, Dismissal to 5 p.m.

Gentle Yoga

Learn how to mindfully think, move and breathe through this slower paced, well-supported yoga program. Pre-registration is required. Program fee paid on your first night. The instructor is Jill Lang. Ages 18 and up, Tuesdays, September through May, 6:30-7:30 p.m. $64 for eight-visit punch card.

Core de Force

This is a noncontact total body workout inspired by MMA-style training that combines movements from Western boxing, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and muay Thai. The instructor is Denise Francis. Ages 18 and up; Mondays Sept 11-Oct. 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $42.

Career Kickstart

You have way more control over your career than you think. This class is for people looking for some direction on a future career path or in need of a professional opinion on their suite of existing career documents. The instructor is Neely Raffellini, owner of the 9 to 5 Project. Ages 18 and up. Thursday, Sept. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $37.

Knitting for Adults

This program offers the basics for first-time knitters, as well as early and intermediate knitters with specific how-to’s. Materials for purchase at first class or bring your own. Program held at The Knitting Circle, Essex Junction. The instructor is owner Christine Heavner. For ages 18 and up. Tuesdays, Sept. 19-Oct. 24, 7-8:30 p.m. Cost is $72.

Fall Foliage Photography

Learn the tips and tricks for photographing fall colors in this outdoor series visiting Williston’s most beautiful forests. Suitable for photographers of all skill levels. The instructor is Sean Beckett. For ages 16 and up. Fridays, Sept. 22-Oct. 13, 8-10 a.m. Cost is $65.