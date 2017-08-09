Recreation and Parks

By

Tiny Tennis

This program is designed to introduce young children to tennis. It is a parent/child program — a parent is required to be active. The instructor is Ila Sewall of GymKids Academy. Monday-Friday, Aug. 14-18. $47. Ages 3-5, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Ages 5-8, 6:30-7:15 p.m.

Horse camp

The Livery Stables in Hinesburg is offering a Horsemanship Camp the week of Aug. 21-25. Campers will ride and care for the horses in a safe farm setting. All levels welcome. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The instructor is stables owner Kim Johansen.

GPS soccer camps

GPS Vermont is excited to host two one-day technical training camps Aug. 28-29. Open to boys and girls ages 7-14, sign up for one or two days. Half or full day sessions, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fall youth soccer

Registration is open for the K-6th grade fall soccer program. Deadline for grades 1-6 is Aug. 28. This will determine the number of coaches needed and if girls and boys A-teams are allowed for grades 3-6. Kindergarten registration is Sept. 9.

Fall/Winter program guide

The Fall/Winter Program Guide will be out mid-August in the Williston Observer. It will outline the programs available for September through January. Some programs start in early September, so be sure to get your copy and register early. Registration begins when the guide is out.

Help needed

The recreation department is looking for referees and volunteer coaches to help with the fall youth soccer program. Contact the recreation office for an application or get one online at willistonrec.org under dept. info. Please act soon as we are in the planning stages now.

July Fourth t-shirts

2017 July Fourth t-shirts are available for $10 each at the recreation department office, 7900 Williston Road, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Some ladies, youth and unisex sizes still available.

Great Escape discount tickets

Day tickets and parking passes, to the Great Escape in New York are on sale at the town clerk’s office at 7900 Williston Road. Tickets are $40 each (regularly $58.99). A parking pass is $18 (regularly $20). Tickets can be purchased Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.