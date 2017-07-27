Recreation and Parks

By

Summer camps

There are three weeks left of camp offerings and still time to register. Registration closes on the Thursday before the start date of each camp or session. Registration closes Thursdays at midnight online and 4:30 p.m. in the rec department office. Check the rec department website for details and to register (willistonrec.org).

Tennis Camp: ages 9-12, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., July 31- Aug. 4

Move It Camp: ages 6-12, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., July 31- Aug. 4

Tech Science Kids: ages 7-10, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., July 31-Aug. 4

Gardening Camp: ages 7-14, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 7-11

Create It Camp: ages 7-11, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Aug. 7-11

Horse Camp: ages 8-13, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 21-25

Quickstart tiny tennis

This program is designed to introduce young children to the game of tennis. It is a parent/child program; a parent is required to be active. Players learn with scaled-down racquets, nets and balls. The instructor is Ila Sewall of GymKids Academy. Monday-Friday, Aug. 14-18. $47. Ages 3-5, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Ages 5-8, 6:30-7:15 p.m.

Fall/Winter program guide

The Fall/Winter Program Guide will be out mid-August. Look for it in the Observer. It will contain a list of programs for September through January. Some programs start early September, so be sure to get your copy and register early. Registration begins when the guide is out.

Help needed

The rec department is looking for help with the Fall Youth Soccer Program. Referees and volunteer coaches are needed. If interested, contact the rec office by email at recreation@willistonvt.org for an application. Applications are also available at willistonrec.org under “Department Info.” We are planning now for the fall season.

July 4th t-shirts

Get yours before they are gone. The 2017 July Fourth t-shirt is available for $10. Shirts are sold at the rec department office, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Ladies, youth and unisex sizes are still available.

Great Escape discount tickets

Day tickets and parking passes to the Great Escape, N.Y., are on sale at the Williston town clerk’s office. Tickets are $40 each (regular $58.99). A parking pass is $18 (regular $20). Tickets can be purchased Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Get your tickets before you go, save money and no waiting in line.