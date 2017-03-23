Recreation and Parks

By

Adult Programs

Golf Clinics

Catamount Golf Center is offering group lessons for beginners to intermediate golfers. The proper grip, stance and swings will be covered. Come learn or hone your skills to be a better player on the course. Instructor: Bill Boldwin, Golf Director. Ages 18+. Beginners: April 11- May 9, Tuesdays, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Advanced Beginners: April 13-May 11, Thursdays, 5:30-6:45 p.m. $140.

50+ Strength Training

Each class begins with a light warm up and proceeds into basic and functional strength training exercises that help improve muscle tone, balance, and coordination. Program is held at the Federated Church. Instructor: Toni Kunker. Ages 50+, Tues. & Thurs.Year Round, 10:15-11:15 a.m. Pricing and registration available at the first class you attend.

Zumba Gold

Zumba Gold is NOT ‘Zumba Old’! It is a less intense fun class with dance routines designed for beginners, those with health limitations and older adults using modified movements. Program is held at the Federated Church. Instructor: Toni Kunker. Ages 45+, Mon. 10:30-11:30am, Thurs. 9:15-10:15 a.m, Year Round. Pricing and registration available at the first class you attend.

Upcoming Programs

Youth Programs

Gymnastics

Green Mountain Training Center is offering an introductory gymnastics program for the new and beginner gymnasts. It is a great opportunity for your child to try out the sport and learn basic skills, while building strength, flexibility and coordination. Children will be separated by age groups. Instructors: Green Mountain Training Center Staff. Ages 4-12, Saturdays, Apr. 1-22, 10:45-11:45 a.m. $69.

Zentangle Drawing

The Zentangle Drawing Method is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. The two-hour workshop is a basic introduction that will cover the history, the applications and the steps of creating an original Zentangle tile. Instructor: Jamie Proctor-Brassard, CZT. Ages 8-15, Saturday, Apr. 1, 9-11 a.m. $36. Fee includes all materials and a kit to take home.

Babysitters Course

The American Red Cross babysitting course will provide in-class training and the opportunity to sharpen your skills to become a safe, reliable babysitter. Attendees will learn leadership, professionalism, basic care, safety, safe play and basic first aid. Instructor: Karl Hubrich, North Country Health & Safety Institute. Ages 11-15, Monday, Apr. 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $102.

Horseback Riding Camp

The Livery Horse Farm in Hinesburg is holding a three day camp for beginners through advanced riders. The focus is on English riding. The horses provide a variety of skill levels for children to safely learn on. Lessons are in a safe fenced in large sand ring. Children learn to ride, groom and work in the barn. Kim Johansen, Owner Livery Horse Farm. Ages 6-16, Wed, Thurs, and Fri, Apr. 26, 27 & 28, 8 a.m-3 p.m. $222.

Upcoming Programs

